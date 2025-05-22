About 20 years ago I started monitoring how the media covers autism. Back then I used to write to reporters and editors who covered autism to alert them to the epidemic that was just getting started. As the mother of a son with autism and as a teacher, I could see something was really, really wrong. There were never kids like this filling our classrooms previously. IDEA (1975), the federal law requiring schools to provide for all disabled children, had been around for 25 years back then, but it was never like this before.

Back in 2004, the autism rate was one in every 166 children, one in every 102 boys. By 2007, it rose to one in 150 children, one in 92 boys. And by 2009, it was one in 110 children, one in 68 boys. Without exception, all these increases were dismissed as no real increase at all, just better diagnosing, greater awareness. The press unfailingly promoted that official decree, and I finally gave up on contacting members of the media because they had absolutely no interest in what autism was doing to children.

By then I was writing for AGE OF AUTISM, the daily online news source for the autism epidemic, and in 2014, I wrote a book called, The Big Autism Cover-Up, How and Why the Media is Lying to the American Public. (By then I had acquired graduate level knowledge on how deceptive the media was when it came to reporting on autism.)

Loss of Brain Trust: 10,000 stories and counting

On my website, Loss of Brain Trust , where I’ve posted news stories on the declining health of children starting in January, 2017, I’ve now reached and greatly surpassed 10,000 news reports.

I long ago realized that what was happening to children wasn’t just autism; our children were increasingly physically and developmentally disabled. That became the focus of Loss of Brain Trust—the end of healthy children everywhere in the 21st century.

The sickest generation of children

Kids have so many problems today. There are all the developmental disorders besides just autism. There’s ADD/ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), pathological demand avoidance (PDA), global developmental delay (GDD), oppositional-defiant disorder (ODD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia and loads of behavioral conditions. Add to that all the chronic conditions, things like asthma, life-threatening allergies, diabetes, anxiety, seizure disorder and juvenile arthritis. All this is acceptable for children in 2025.

Incredibly, no one ever demands to know why this is happening. Only SILENCE from people who purport to care about children.

And please realize that my humble efforts can only give us a snapshot of the horror show of children’s health today. My purpose in doing this was to create a record of the egregious failure on the part of the people in charge: DOCTORS, HEALTH OFFICIALS, LEGISLATORS, TEACHERS and THE MEDIA.

In April, the new HHS Secretary, Robert Kennedy Jr., announced yet another increase in the autism rate, now one in every 31 eight year olds in the U.S.

As expected, one in 31 didn’t raise an alarm in the media. One in 19 children in California didn’t either.

All of it was accepted as still greater awareness of something that’s always been around.

Never a real increase

Immediately the media outlets went after Kennedy for daring to call this an epidemic that needed to be stopped.

I wrote about how the press covered Kennedy in, The Media Slams RFK, Ignores Zahorodny - by Anne Dachel

Health officials likewise were unconcerned about still more autism, declaring that it wasn’t a real increase. I wrote about their long standing history doing this in, One in 31 children with autism; 20 years of lies and cover-up.

The masterful cover-up artists in our health care agencies and the prominent medical experts quoted in the press have convinced the American public that all the autism everywhere is nothing new.

Of course they are never asked when the increases will stop, and at this point it’s pretty much expected that one in 31 with autism is only temporary. In a year or two, we’ll have even better better diagnosing and even greater greater awareness.

If that sounds completely insane, you’re right. The same is true for everything now affecting the health of children. How can all the sick and disabled children everywhere not be an international crisis?

It’s clear that no one in charge before Kennedy has wanted to address this.

IF officials were actually alarmed or even slightly concerned about what is happening, they would have to talk honestly about causation. What in the environment is affecting children?

And we’d have to look at the kids who got sick. Regression happens in 30 percent of autistic children. They start out normally developing and then suddenly or gradually lose learned skills ending up on the autism spectrum. Sudden onset of diabetes, asthma, seizures is also a complete mystery to modern medicine.

What exposures preceded these changes? No one in authority wants to look. Why are healthy children coming down with all these chronic conditions? No one wants to ask the question.

The most contentious issue is VACCINES. More effort has gone into denials and flawed studies supposedly disproving any link between vaccine and autism than anything else officials have done about the disorder.

Proof of a direct link between vaccinations and all the things wrong with kids today is the unthinkable to mainstream medicine and health authorities. Their only recourse has been to pretend that nothing is wrong, but it can’t continue. Things are simply too out-of-control.

If you go to Loss of Brain Trust, you’ll see just how worldwide the destruction of children is.

In 2022 a study found that 77 percent of American youth were unfit to serve in the military.

We just learned that 5.9 percent of children in Northern Ireland have autism, up from five percent in 2023.

In Ontario, Canada, 60,000 children are waiting for an autism assessment

Stories reveal that in England, they can’t build special schools fast enough for all the disabled children who can’t be educated in mainstream special ed units.

In places like India and Fiji, diabetes is increasingly common in little kids. Food allergies, dyslexia, social-emotional issues, developmental delays are now the norm in schools, and they are always INCREASING.

I also include stories on Loss of Brain Trust about how we’re being lied to about all that’s happening. We’re told to recognize all the neurodiversity around us. For example, April, Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month. Cities and counties in Ireland are working hard to become certified as Autism Friendly. In Scotland they “celebrate” World Asthma Day on May 6th. March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and May is Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month.

All these things that are meant to normalize the calamity we’re witnessing.

The cost

What will really expose the truth is the unsustainable financial burden all these sick children represent. The same governments in the UK and Ireland that can’t provide for thousands and thousands of disabled children certainly won’t be able to additionally come up with adult services once they age out of school. Already over half of local councils in England are facing bankruptcy over the “high needs” cost of special education, and they only expect the numbers to get worse.

The same thing is starting to happen in the U.S. as the cost of special ed means taking funds from mainstream education.

There are new people in charge

It is my hope that Robert Kennedy as head of HHS will change things.

During a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill on May 20th, Kennedy challenged Senator Patty Murray when she attacked him over changes he’s made at HHS.

This was the first 36 seconds of Kennedy’s response and it’s priceless!

Kennedy:

I also want to point out, I want to point out something, Senator, You’ve presided here, I think, for 32 years. You presided over the destruction of the health of the American people. Our people are now the sickest people in the world because you have not done your job. What have you done about it? What have you done about the epidemic of chronic disease? What have you done about the epidemic of chronic disease?

Senator Murray and others in Congress have watched the collapse of health in America, especially the health of our children, seemingly unconcerned.

I made two trips to Washington visiting congressional offices of the elected officials from Wisconsin, my state, for several days each trip. I met with members and their staff. I even had doctors with me. I was listened to politely, and that was it.

I’ve watched a number of congressional hearings on the autism epidemic and written about them each time. At the end of the day, everyone just goes home.

There are too many vested interests that would object to any action Congress might take. And the few officials who acknowledge what is happening are vastly outnumbered by all those willing to shut their eyes to the truth.

Finally, it’s my hope that with WI Senator Ron Johnson looking into the corruption in our federal health agencies and Robert Kennedy at HHS, people will be held responsible. The massive cover-up will be exposed and we can begin to have real health care in America.

And I will continue to catalogue what the media is saying about our children. No one will be able to say they didn’t know it was happening. 10,000 stories testify to the nightmare we can all see before us.

“Systematically poisoning children with known neurotoxins and then calling that ‘neurodiversity’ is beyond sinister”—Dr. Toby Rogers