Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
21h

I'm increasingly sure that today's younger parents literally do not know what a healthy child is supposed to look like. all their friend's children have 'issues' and are on meds and seeing multiple doctors. that's the 'new normal'. they don't know any better.

but I also believe that soon, with the healthier siblings of our kids, reaching adulthood and having children of their own and knowing full well what NOT to do, our grandchildren will hopefully be shinning examples of what healthy human beings are SUPPOSED TO BE!

the undeniable health of the unjabbed is something that the PTB refuse to look at. ever. but with more and more of us to compare to, it has to become obvious at some point, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
Jane Wills's avatar
Jane Wills
12h

Thank God for you Anne. Keeping track of the news reports over 20 years is a brilliant thing to have done. It's all there in black and white.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture