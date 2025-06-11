All the news coverage on Robert Kennedy Jr. sacking the entire CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made me think back to June 2006 when parents from all over the country met in Atlanta to protest outside a meeting of ACIP and to go in to make public comment at the end of the meeting.

In 2006 the autism rate was one in 166 children, one in 102 boys. (In 2007 it became one in 150 children, one in 92 boys.)

The CDC and its ACIP members have been passive observers as autism has claimed more and more of America’s children reaching the current rate of one in 31 children, one in 19 boys. (Except for California where it’s one in 19 children, one in 12 boys, a difference no one can reasonably explain.)

The official position on autism is that the cause is unknown, there has been no real increase in autism—just better diagnosing and that vaccines don’t cause autism.

The most outstanding moment for me was when cars were entering the CDC headquarters for the ACIP meeting and one car stopped and a person inside, obviously upset by all the protesters, rolled down the window and yelled at us, “YOU DON’T KNOW THE SCIENCE!”

Immediately and spontaneously we all shouted back, “YOU DON’T KNOW THE SCIENCE!”

Dr. Boyd Haley spoke

Dr. Mark Geier was there.

A Minnesota dad

Finally nineteen years later, changes are happening at ACIP.

