Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAN NELL's avatar
JAN NELL
Nov 9, 2024

I asked God please before I die let me know what happened to my beautiful twins with autism Just what caused it? In 1993 I received a call and knew I heard the truth Now, they still suffer and are 35 years old through all those years of hard work an starting non profits including a non public school raising them pro active mom I want to die knowing the world knows the truth about vaccines Today this is my prayer the pain of what I have seen in my lifetime is too much....So I will pray for more the truth........

Reply
Share
2 replies by Anne Dachel and others
Courtney's avatar
Courtney
Nov 9, 2024

The truth has been subverted far too long. I have faith that with RFK Jr at the helm, the truth about autism will finally be revealed and real progress can actually begin. God bless all our families affected by it. Thank you for sharing.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture