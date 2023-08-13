On Aug 6, 2023, the Freestone County Times, in Fairfield, TX, published an op ed piece

https://freestonecountytimesonline.com/whats-preventing-mental-health-providers-like-me-from-helping-kids-with-autism/ by a psychologist who’s worried about losing funding for ABA therapy. She notes, Between 2010 and 2020, demand for ABA services grew over 4,000%.

WHY? Why was there such a staggering increase in demand? We’re not told because the ABA provider wasn’t interest in where these kids are coming from.

I think we need to get used to the word unsustainable. We’re going to be hearing it a lot.

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