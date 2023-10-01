Call this the summer of “first lasts.”

A mother writes about the end of school services for her “profoundly autistic, nonverbal” son. By next year he’ll have aged out of special education and the future is dark. Some parents describe this as “falling off a cliff” because currently adult services are simply unprepared for what’s coming when hundreds of thousands of young people with autism become dependent adults.

And there is the bigger picture here.

We’ve long been told that autism has always been around like it is today; we just called it something else. Everyone seems to buy that belief, or at least no one seems to challenge it.

The truth is simple here. Autism is an epidemic of recent origin. It does not affect adults at the same rate as our children.

The absolute proof of that is the absence of widespread adult services.

IF there have always been adults with autism, we would have had to provide for them, even if we didn’t recognize their disability as autism. So why can’t Justin go where autistic adults have always gone in New Jersey?

The real answer is that we haven’t had a significant adult population with autism in the past.

But we do now.

Oct 1, 2023, Shorebeat, Brick, NJ: First Lasts

https://brick.shorebeat.com/2023/10/first-lasts/

My son Justin, who is twenty, profoundly autistic and non-verbal, will graduate from his beloved private autism school on June 14th, 2024.

It will be a day of joy, and on my part, many tears. This summer I went to his last swim day observation, which entailed me watching him enjoying his school’s pool as I struggle every summer to get my son in mine. Today, I sent him off to his last day of summer school ever.

Yes, ever….

My solace is I’ve already visited his adult day program options, made my connections, ranked my choices. The reality is I will be fortunate to get an offer, and it may not be until months after he graduates.

I’m mentally gearing up for that too, and grateful my other kid will be driving independently by then.

At the end of the day, things have always eventually worked out for this family. Perhaps not in the way I would have wanted with my insane amounts of planning, but they have worked out.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed our luck continues.

I know Justin is not aware of what is coming down the pike. He does not know this is his last day of summer school, that the days of what I consider to be his extended childhood are in countdown mode.

I will start preparing him as best I can, with pictures and stories and an explanation that he will

I will just hope he welcomes the change, and understands it’s not just a brief sojourn somewhere else, and that he will not eventually return to school.

I will never know if he will understand this or not. His comprehension cannot be conveyed by a nod.

But I will continue to have faith in this kid’s remarkable ability to adapt, to transition, his desire to be happy.

I will always have faith in him.

And today, as I hug him when he gets off his bus from his first/last day of summer school, I’ll remind myself of exactly that.

How fitting that this story is out of New Jersey.

In 2001 there was a lot of attention paid to Brick Township because their autism rate was one in every 150 kids, while the national rate was one in 250. It was called “an autism cluster.”

The CDC sent people to investigate. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11694696/

Of course that came to nothing and six years later the national average was one in 150.

Today no one even remembers how concerned elected officials, health agencies and the media all were in 2001.

We’re now so used to more and more autism that we barely notice the increases.

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