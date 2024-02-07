Anne’s Substack

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Feb 7, 2024

I was in ABA-like therapies for about a (collective) year in my life, and they profoundly traumatized me (forced eye contact, having food taken away for not doing tasks, being forced to tape my fingers for a science experiment about why we need thumbs -, etc, so many of these tasks literally made me cry with tears, or made me physically aggressive, scream, and want to punch someone, from childhood to age 17). I want to get OT therapy back so badly (for adults like me, not toddlers) and also get back into a form of OT I had that helped me greatly as a child, known as Hippotherapy/horse therapy. I interact much better with animals than people, especially cruel people. Always have.

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