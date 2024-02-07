The UK is now faced with “tens of thousands” of children waiting for an autism assessment, and they never stop building more “special schools” for the ever-increasing number of children too disabled for a mainstream special education class. At the heart of this is AUTISM, of course.

Here in the US, autism is also having an impact. Our numbers are climbing too and needs have to be addressed. This is where supply and demand takes over.

One in every 36 children with autism, one in every 22 boys is a huge market if entrepreneurs have a product for this population. This is where ABA, Applied Behavioral Analysis, comes in.

As WebMD explains:

Applied behavior analysis is a type of interpersonal therapy in which a child works with a practitioner one-on-one. The goal of applied behavior analysis is to improve social skills by using interventions that are based on principles of learning theory. ABA therapy helps children on the autism spectrum by: Increasing their social abilities like completing tasks, communicating, and learning new skills Implementing maintenance behaviors like self-control and self-regulation Teaching them to transfer learned behaviors to new environments Modifying the learning environment to challenge them in certain scenarios Reducing negative behaviors like self-harm

There is demand with the never-ending increases in the autism rate. The supply of ABA providers is likewise growing. There is definitely economic opportunity here.

Here are some recent stories about ABA therapy center grand openings in the US. Notice all the positive coverage that assures everyone that we’re addressing autism and things couldn’t be better.

An ABA provider in Chicago, The Place for Children with Autism, opened their 15th therapy center in the city. The CEO was quoted saying, ‘We are thrilled…We are excited.’

A Caravel ABA clinic is opening in Eau Claire, WI. Here too, we’re told only good news about autism.

The director announced, ‘We’re so excited…’ to be opening this “state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic.”

And in Des Moines, IA, the same thing is happening. On February 1st, Caravel opened an ABA clinic there.

Here the CEO was quoted, ‘We’re so excited.’

The clinic director explained, ‘One in 36 children is on the autism spectrum,’ so ‘early diagnosis is the best possible scenario.’

While I’m sure ABA therapy is hugely beneficial for many children, there is something we’re missing here.

First of all, numbers never bother anyone. ONE IN 36 doesn’t raise eyebrows today, and when the rate leaps to one in 30 or one in 25, which it certainly will, the complacency will continue.

And no one will ask why we’re doing all this today in the 21st century. IF AUTISM HAS ALWAYS BEEN HERE, why weren’t we providing therapy like this 30 and 50 years ago?

Certainly experts in the 20th century could have recognized the need, especially since 25 to 30 percent of autistic children are considered non-verbal or minimally verbal. What were we doing for them before we knew their disability was really autism?

The truth is we’re doing all this, just like in the UK, because we have to. We have no choice.

We have countless thousands of children in our midst with a complex disability that has to be provided for. Pretending that they’ve always been here is ridiculous. The longer that we continue to lie to ourselves and do nothing to PREVENT AUTISM, the further down the RABBIT HOLE we will descent.

The only ones who stand to gain from all the denial are the ABA providers. No wonder they’re thrilled and excited.

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