As expected, President Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress on March 4th drew a harsh response from the media. Of special interest to the autism community was the swift denunciation of everything he said about AUTISM.

Since 1975, rates of childhood cancer have increased by more than 40 percent. Reversing this trend is one of the top priorities for our new presidential commission to make America Make America Healthy Again, chaired by our new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. With the name Kennedy, you’d have thought that everybody over here would have been cheering. How quickly they forget. Our goal is to get toxins out of environment, poisons out of our food supply and keep our children healthy and strong. As an example, not long ago, and you can’t even believe these numbers, one in 10,000 children had autism, one in 10,000. And now it’s one in 36. There’s something wrong, one in 36. Think of that. So we’re going to find out what it is, and there’s nobody better than Bobby and all of people that are working with you. You have the best to figure out what is going on. Okay Bobby, good luck. It’s a very important job. Thank you.

Within hours, mainstream news sites claimed that the rate Trumps cited was wrong. Sources were quick to tell us that, according to the CDC, the rate in 2000 was really one in 150, making it appear like the only increase has been from one in 150 to today’s one in 36.

That was especially disingenuous because all the major news outlets reported on the one in 150 rate when it was announced in 2007, not 2000.

No mainstream news outlet will acknowledge this unstoppable climb in the autism rate with no end in sight. Numbers that are always more frightening when it comes to the rate for boys.

In 2002—one in every 250 children.

In 2004—one in 166 children, one in 102 boys.

In 2007—one in 150 children, one in 92 boys.

In 2009—one in 110 children, one in 68 boys.

In 2012—one in 88 children, one in 54 boys.

In 2014— one in 68 children, one in 42 boys.

In 2018—one in 59, one in 36 boys.

In 2020—one in 54 children, one in 33 boys.

In 2021—one in 44 children, one in 27 boys.

In 2023—one in 36 children, one in 22 boys.

Of course no one is the least concerned that the rate in California, according to the CDC, is one in every 22 children, one in 14 boys.

INSTEAD we were told, Trump’s numbers were wrong, there’s never been a real increase, and VACCINES DON’T CAUSE AUTISM.

NBC News:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this ratio is correct. But this statistic is often used to justify opposition to vaccination. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pointed to vaccines to explain the substantial rise in autism diagnoses in recent decades, which have ballooned from an estimated 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 36 today. But the science is clear that vaccines don't cause autism. Rather, research suggests that much of the increase is due to increasing awareness and screening for the condition, changing definitions of autism to include milder conditions on the spectrum that weren’t recognized in previous years and advances in diagnostic technology. Finding the causes of autism is complicated, because it’s not a single disorder, scientists and experts have told NBC News. In addition, those scientists and experts have said they believe that people develop autistic traits because of a combination of genetic vulnerability and environmental exposures.

CNN:

Some of the earliest studies on autism diagnosis from the 1960s and 1970s estimated reported autism prevalence to be in the range of 2 to 4 cases for every 10,000 children, but that was many decades ago. While the diagnosis rate has increased steadily in recent years, it was already 1 in 150 children in 2000, 25 years ago, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was indeed 1 in 36 children by age 8 in 2020. Experts say significant improvement in identifying and diagnosing autism is a key driver behind the rise in reported rates.

CBS News:

Diagnosed autism rates have grown for decades in the U.S., but experts and health officials have long cautioned it's unclear how much of this reflects an actual increase versus a reflection of improved awareness and diagnosis. Mr. Trump appears to cite figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's autism monitoring studies, which estimated around 1 in 36 children had autism spectrum disorder in 2020, up from 1 in 150 in 2000. While the CDC says those estimates are not nationally representative, other estimates from the National Survey of Children's Health show similar trends. The rise in estimates, however, may not stem from an increase in cases, according to the CDC. "It is unclear how much this is due to changes to the clinical definition of ASD (which may include more people than previous definitions) and better efforts to diagnose ASD (which would identify people with ASD who were not previously identified)," the CDC says.

Financial Express:

During his speech, Trump mentioned that the sharp rise in autism cases in the US, suggesting it may be an epidemic, though the reasons remain unclear. He said that while previously autism cases were one in 10,000 US children, now it’s one in 36 children. . . . Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, has suggested that there is a link between childhood vaccinations and autism. However, previous studies have examined that theory and dismissed it, India Today reported. In the recent years, multiple research has been conducted on autism research. But not much progress has been reported in untangling risk factors associated with ASD. Some studies link poor maternal vitamin D status or early childhood vitamin deficiency or low activity of various vitamin D-related enzymes may result in deficient activity in the vitamin D system crucial for brain development. However, not much evidence are present at the moment to prove this link. Other reasons for the increase in autism cases in the US, affecting one in 36 children, according to CDC, are increased awareness, better screening and changes in the diagnostic criteria.

ABC Good Morning America:

Trump misleads about autism statistics . . . It’s not clear what year Trump was referencing for his “one in 10,000” statement, but in 2000 it was one in 150, according to the CDC. There are reasonable explanations for why the rate is higher now than decades ago. The autism criteria shifted in 2013 when three diagnoses — autistic disorder; Asperger's syndrome; and pervasive developmental disorder, not otherwise specified — were merged into a singular autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, Evan H. Dart, University of South Florida associate professor in the school psychology program, previously told PolitiFact. "This alone could explain large increases in medical diagnoses of autism since the 2000s, even more so compared to the 1980s," when autism first appeared in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Dart said.

Sky News:

Autism The president claimed there has been a substantial rise in the number of young people diagnosed with autism. . . . Sky's US partner network NBC News says this statistic is often used to justify opposition to vaccines - with figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggesting this ratio is incorrect. While it is true that one in 36 children are diagnosed with autism, estimates suggest this stood at about one in 150 back in 2000. Scientific studies clearly show that vaccines do not cause autism - and much of this recent rise can be linked to increasing awareness of the condition, changing definitions of autism, and advances in diagnostic technology.

Aljazeera:

Trump says autism rates have increased from one in 10,000 children to one in 36 Trump said there has been an increase in the number of children diagnosed with autism and noted that means there is “something wrong”. This is partly true. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the current estimate is that one in 36 children in the US are diagnosed and that rates have increased, driven both by advances in diagnostic screening as well as an increase in prevalence of the condition. Researchers in the 1960s estimated that about two to four children in 10,000 were autistic. The overall prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was one in 36 children aged eight years and was almost four times as prevalent in boys as among girls, according to a March 2023 report in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The increase comes in part because of a broadened definition of the condition, more parental awareness of autism, and improved screening. Other risk factors include premature birth and genetics. Trump made the comment about autism rates after praising Robert F Kennedy Jr, his Health and Human Services secretary. Kennedy, who is heading up a task force to study childhood chronic diseases, has championed vaccine scepticism and baseless theories about autism.

These are just some of the reports trying to normalize autism and once again deny that vaccines are the cause. IF autism has always been here at whatever the current rate is, then today’s battery of vaccines children are required to receive can’t be the cause.

I think of members of the press as “repeaters,” not reporters. All this coverage and lots more that I didn’t include here accept, at face value, all the denials from the CDC.

Pretending that science has settled the question of vaccines and autism and willingly accepting the word of the agency that runs the vaccine program is at best incompetence, and at worst, outright fraud.

This controversy is not going away. It’s only gathering steam at this moment, despite the decades of cover-up from the mainstream news.

IF health officials really wanted to settle this question, they’d give us the REAL SCIENCE.

And if news coverage were legitimate, the press would ask for the REAL SCIENCE.

WHERE is the study of never vaccinated and fully vaccinated children to compare health outcomes? IF never vaccinated kids have the same rates of ADD, ADHD, ASD, ODD, OCD, allergies, diabetes, and asthma as fully vaccinated kids, we could move on.

It’s never been done.

WHERE is the study looking at children who regressed into autism? The CDC tells us that a third of autistic children start out normally developing, but then lose learned skills. No one has ever looked into what preceded this decline.

The late Dr. Bernadine Healy, former head of NIH, called for this research back in 2008.

It’s never been done.

AND WHERE is the study showing us a comparable rate of autism among people in their 40s, 60s and 80s? This would be proof of no increase.

It’s never been done.

And all those members of the media who are so unconcerned about one in every 36 American children with autism, including one in every 22 boys, had better prepare to ONCE AGAIN defend their claims of NO REAL INCREASE, when predictably the autism rate takes another leap upward, probably right in time for the celebration of April, Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month.

Maybe this year our numbers will be closer to the autism rate in Australia, one in 25 or Scotland’s one in 23 or Ireland’s one in 21 or Northern Ireland’s one in 20.

Without a doubt, the U.S. media will be right there to declare it’s just more better diagnosing, greater awareness, expanded definition.

But there’s one thing they never bother to tell us: WHEN IS IT GOING TO STOP?

