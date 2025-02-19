ABC News is worried that Robert Kennedy will look into the childhood vaccination schedule in order to find out why our children are so sick. Vaccines can’t be investigated; all the science is in. It’s time to move on.

February 18th ABC News published a report with the headline, RFK Jr. tells staff he will 'investigate' childhood vaccine schedule, anti-depression drugs

Numerous studies show no link between the childhood vaccine schedule and autism.

VIDEO 1:16

Thousands of workers fired at the Department of Health and Human Services where the new secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. plans to investigate the childhood vaccine schedule, even after he promised to support it at his confirmation hearing. Kennedy: I promise to listen to all the stakeholders, all the parties to the conversation, including the ones, especially the ones with whom I’ve disagreed in the past. I promise to keep an open mind.

ARTICLE:

Freshly confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told a room packed with federal health workers on Tuesday that he plans to "investigate" whether the timing of childhood vaccinations and anti-depression medications are among several "possible factors" in the nation's problem with chronic diseases. "Nothing is going to be off limits," Kennedy told the large crowd Tuesday. . . . "We will convene representatives of all viewpoints to study the causes for the drastic rise in chronic disease," Kennedy said. "Some of the possible factors we will investigate were formally taboo or insufficiently scrutinized." He then gave a list of these "possible factors" to investigate including the childhood vaccine schedule and "SSRI and other psychiatric drugs," referring to federally approved drugs that help treat such conditions as depression and anxiety. Studies do not suggest vaccines or SSRIs are to blame for chronic illnesses, such as autism or obesity. Critics argue Kennedy's rhetoric could create more doubt and public mistrust of these medicines. Vaccinating infants and young children is widely recommended as a way to prevent kids from being exposed to life-threatening diseases like measles and to protect other children in school. Kennedy has previously pushed a debunked claim that vaccines cause autism, despite numerous large-scale studies finding no connection.

True to form, ABC News dismissed any possibility that vaccines do bad things to children like cause autism. That controversy has been settled.

Of course ABC News didn’t acknowledge the “numerous large-scale studies” all had vast ties to the vaccine industry OR that these were just easily flawed population studies whose results were easy to manipulate to get the findings the government wanted.

This is a coordinated effort of course. The major news outlets are joining in.

What about the studies they refused to do?

I recently wrote about two critical studies that have never been done.

Study the kids who got sick: "We MUST find the real reason so many people have autism"

Seventeen years ago a top medical expert in America, the late Dr. Bernadine Healy, called for a study of the children who regressed into autism after normally developing as babies. It’s never been done, despite the fact that health officials know that a third of autistic children experience a loss of learned skills and eventually end up on the autism spectrum.

Compare vaxxed and unvaxxed children: WHAT ARE THEY AFRAID KENNEDY MIGHT FIND?

For several decades parents have asked for a simple comparison study of fully vaccinated and never vaccinated children to see if both groups have similar rates of ASD, ADD, ADHD, dyslexia, seizure disorder, life-threatening allergies, asthma and diabetes. With so many parents now too scared or too well-informed to vaccinate, the study group is out there. Why haven’t the people in charge done this study?

ABC News, Newsweek, UPI, NPR and the AP should stop defending corporate interests and start promoting the health of children. There hasn’t’ been a mainstream news outlet or federal health agency that has been alarmed about the explosion in chronically ill and disabled children in America.

Robert Kennedy is our one hope to change things.

YOUR THOUGHTS?

Leave a comment