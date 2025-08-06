Anne’s Substack

Jim Riddle
6h

I was diagnosed with autism when I was 55 years old; at that time too my doctor told me that I probably had had autism since my early teens at the latest. He classified me as high functioning asperger.

That sounds about right. It's the kind of high school days that I had, and the strength of my working with numbers, that put me right on the autism spectrum.

Now I don't worry about what to do about getting rid of the autism, and I don't worry about if my kids have autism, I worry about handling my own autism and making sure my kids identify and know how to work with their autism.

My apologies to anybody who doesn't like me saying I have autism. Substitute for that I am on the spectrum or whatever you want. 6 of 1, half dozen of the other. That and a nickel won't even buy a good cigar anymore.

Warrior Mom
2h

"SO ARE THERE ALSO MORE ADULTS WITH AUTISM TODAY? Shouldn’t “better diagnosing” apply to them too?" where are they then?

been wondering this myself. my son recently turned 21 and is in his last year of the public school system starting next week. we have few options after than. if there were ALWAYS folks with noticeable autism (meaning the non-verbal, partially verbal, profound, severe or whatever we are calling them this week) that cannot care for themselves, why aren't the services already in existence? (why will I have like 3 choices, none with transportation, 2 that are nearly an hour drive?)

that KILLS me... the CDC 'estimated' the number of adults using the rate for children. yikes! but so not surprising to me.

