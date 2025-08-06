No One Cares

Regular Americans don’t really care about autism or why it’s always increasing.

Of course that’s because our federal health agencies and medical organizations are all fine with it.

The U.S. autism rate is really meaningless. No official has ever admitted that MORE CHILDREN ACTUALLY HAVE AUTISM—EVER.

Each rate increase has unfailingly been attributed to better diagnosing, greater awareness, expanded definition, or some combination of the three.

I wrote the Substack, One in 31 children with autism; 20 years of lies and cover-up , when the numbers reached one in 31 eight year olds and one in 19 boys back in April, 2025. (California has a rate of one in 19 children, one in 12 boys.)

It’s amazing to me that we still go to the Centers for Disease Control for the autism rate since the only thing they’re sure of about autism is that their ever-expanding vaccine schedule isn’t a cause.

For years there has been study after study linking autism to bad genes and random environmental factors, mostly laying the blame on the parents:

Fat moms, drinking moms, smoking moms, old moms, moms who marry old dads, moms who have preemies, moms who have babies too close together, moms who live too close to freeways, moms with low levels of D3, moms who carry Neanderthal DNA, specific fatty acid in cord blood, moms on antidepressants, and BPA exposure during pregnancy.

I can only image the millions of dollars of NIH funding that went into this research.

Actually I like to call all this autism busy work because it makes it seem like someone in charge actually cares about autism, when in truth, no one does.

We don’t have to know why autism happens; we just need early diagnosing and intervention. Health officials will never admit anything for sure about autism. It’s a puzzle we have all the time in the world to figure out.

Americans have simply had to adjust to more and more children who cannot function normally and end up on the autism spectrum. We have a whole month in April to instill the idea that autism is just a part of being human. This disorder is represented by a puzzle piece and we’re told it’s part of the world of neurodiversity.

Reality:

A third of whatever the rate is are children with profound autism, requiring constant support and care. A third of these children are nonverbal or have limited verbal ability. A third of these children start out normally developing and then either suddenly or gradually lose learned skills and end up on the autism spectrum. The medical community and health officials are not interested in why this happens either.

“The Really Big Lie About Autism”

The biggest autism myth that we all have to live with is what I call, The Really Big Lie About Autism. That lie is the ridiculous, unfounded claim that autism has always been around at whatever the current rate for eight year olds and the rate is the same across all age groups in the U.S. This is never challenged, and the media is always there to promote this absurdity.

The latest example is from KSHB TV in Kansas City, Missouri.

'Things kind of fall off the cliff after they turn 21': New autism resource center for adults opens in OP

This was the print version:

A new nonprofit supporting adults with autism opens in Overland Park on Tuesday, Aug. 5, aiming to fill a gap in care that occurs when individuals with autism turn 21. The Autism Resource Center, located near 87th Street and Interstate 35, focuses on helping adults with autism become more independent and less reliant on their caregivers. "That's the fear that a lot of parents face is: What are we going to do next? And it becomes, like I said, almost survival,” said Jay Cross, founder of the Autism Resource Center. “At least you had school for them to go to, and then summer programs to go to. There is nothing, and it's only you." Cross, who has a son with autism, created the center after experiencing firsthand the worry about what would happen when his son turned 21 and school-based support ended. . . . The center is opening with a capacity for 48 adults, but it is already planning to expand within its building this year. You can join them for an open house from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

QUESTIONS:

IF autism has always been around like it is today, this shouldn’t be needed. Autistic young adults could go where autistic adults have always been going.

WHY aren’t there services already out there?

WHERE are all the middle aged and elderly people with autism living? WHAT are they doing?

ONE IN 45

On the video coverage of this story the reporter made this statement: “One in 45 adults has autism.”

There isn’t a lot being said about this statistic, but it’s been out there since 2020 and it’s from the CDC. You might ask how they came up with that figure. CNN explained it like this five years ago:

First US study of autism in adults estimates 2.2% have autism spectrum disorder

The first US study of autism in adults estimates that 2.2% of Americans adults have an autism spectrum condition. That adds up to 5.4 million people age 18 and older, or about 1 in 45 people, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. “This is the first CDC study to provide estimates of the number of U.S. adults with autism and fills a gap in data on adults living with autism spectrum disorder in the United States because there is no existing surveillance system to collect this information,” the CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities said in a statement. “This information is important because ASD is a lifelong condition, and many adults with ASD need ongoing services and supports.” It’s been a difficult question to answer. “To date, an empirical study of adult ASD prevalence in the U.S. has not been accomplished, perhaps because any single approach to ascertain adult ASD has challenges,” the CDC’s Patricia Dietz and colleagues wrote in their report, published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders. “There are no psychometrically validated tests of ASD for adults, which leads to uncertainty for studies using tests designed for children, such as the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule. In addition, mixed methods are likely needed in order to reach populations living independently and in group settings.” The CDC does regular surveys of autism in children, based on medical reports, information from parents, and schools. The most recent, in 2016, found that 1.85% of 8-year-olds were identified as having autism. That’s 1 in 54 8-year-olds.

They Guessed!

For the survey of adults, the CDC team used estimates of autism among children and they projected that into an adult population using state data on mortality. Because it’s an estimate, true numbers may be above or below 2.2%, the team said. “The findings from this study can help states determine the need for diagnosing and providing services to adults in the United States who remain unidentified with ASD,” the CDC said.

Of course this is made up with absolutely no evidence to back up the numbers, but if the CDC says it, we all have to believe it. And of course, we’re used to the frequent stories in the news announcing the latest athlete or entertainer who recently discovered they’re on the spectrum.

The rate among adults should be increasing too, right?

In 2020 when the one in 45 rate for adults was announced, the official autism rate for eight year olds was one in 54 children, one in 33 boys. Today it’s one in 31 children.

SO ARE THERE ALSO MORE ADULTS WITH AUTISM TODAY? Shouldn’t “better diagnosing” apply to them too?

It would make sense, right? If we’re finding more kids with autism, they’d have to extrapolate those numbers for adults are well. WHY DON’T THEY?

Maybe it’s because as that adult rate goes up, it would simply have no credibility. It’s clear this population doesn’t exist among adults like it does in children.

And why don’t they show us all the profoundly autistic adults out there? I’m talking about the ones in diapers, head-banging, non-verbal. There are a lot of kids like that today and I’m sure they don’t outgrow their disability.

But CNN and everyone else covering up the autism epidemic aren’t interested in the truth about autism. Their job is to further the lies.

SO IF the CDC says autism affects adults just like children, we all must believe it.

“If you want to sell a lie, get the press to sell it for you.”

--Movie Argo 2012

