Alex Berenson is someone who’s written for the New York Times and is an accomplished author, but when it comes to the devastating impact of autism, he’s totally unconcerned.

On a site called Unreported Truths, he published this piece on June 16th.

Berenson detailed the history of vaccines and challenged some of the efficacy claims. He said this about HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy's remaking of the federal advisory panel on immunizations offers a chance to rethink the constant push for more and more expensive, less and less effective jabs.

Berenson wrote:

It is vital not to understate the role vaccines played in this victory over disease, suffering, and death. But it’s vital not to overstate it, too.— (Not understating. Not overstating. Just the truth.)

THE TRUTH?

How interested is Berenson in the truth when he so easily dismissed autism and slammed the idea of a link to vaccines in that same article?

None of this means vaccines are poisons. Or that they cause autism.” The mechanisms of action of those vaccines are well understood, and they have been given to billions of children worldwide for decades, with a very low risk of dangerous side effects. (I know, many of you will argue point to the rise in autism in the United States in the last 30 years as a counterexample. But much if not most of that increase is likely due to the reclassification of mental retardation and other developmental delays as autism, and much of the rest may well come from advancing parental age.)

For someone who has questions about the efficacy of vaccines, Berenson seems to have completely swallowed the official line that the ever-soaring autism rate is merely the result of diagnostic substitution and old parents.

I WANTED TO POST A COMMENT on this piece, but that’s only for paid subscribers.

IF I HAD BEEN ABLE TO COMMENT, I’d have written this:

There are a number of things about vaccines that Berenson either isn’t aware of or has chosen to ignore.

***Since 1986 parents have not been able to sue over vaccine injuries. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act indemnified the vaccine makers and doctors.

This led to the huge liability-free expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Berenson mentioned Robert Kennedy at the start of his article, but completely ignored the fact that Kennedy recently explained that officials have never done legitimate double blind placebo trials on vaccines pre-licensure and with their vast money ties to the vaccine industry, they’re more obligated to Big Pharma than to the welfare of children.

RFK Jr on corruption at ACIP and phony vaccine trials

The fact that the autism rate NEVER levels off but is always advancing does not bother Berenson. Here are the jaw-dropping numbers so far.

***The current US autism rate is one in every 31 children, one in 19 boys. IF you live in California, it’s one in every 19 children, one in 10 boys.

Ireland has a rate of one in every 20 children. (That’s actually an undercount since there are 15,000 children in Ireland on a waitlist for an autism assessment. )

In Northern Ireland the recently announced autism rate is one in every 17 children.

SO when is it going to stop? Should we just assume that the increases will continue until autism is just another feature of childhood? Will every baby eventually end up on the autism spectrum?

Officials tell us that a third of these children have profound autism, which means they have very little chance of living independently. With ever-increasing rates of autism that should scare everyone.

In addition, there has never been official research comparing fully vaccinated kids with never vaccinated kids. With so many parents now too scared or too well-informed to vaccinate, the study group is out there. This would be the ideal way to disprove any link, but our health officials will not touch it.

Berenson should know that a third of children with autism start out normally developing but then suddenly or gradually lose learned skills and end up on the autism spectrum. Officials have refused to study these children to see what environmental impacts preceded their decline.

If Berenson is really interested in finding the truth, he needs to talk to any of the countless thousands of parents who watched their normally developing children become autistic.

Michelle Guppy is the mother of Brandon who was born healthy but regressed into severe autism and seizures following routine vaccination. I interviewed Michelle in 2014 about what vaccines did to her son.

Life With Autism in Pictures Tells Story Media Ignores

Michelle posted Life with Autism in Picture on her blog in the hope of getting media attention to the ongoing damage being done to children.

I would love to hear Berenson’s response to my comments and see if he is interested in JUST THE TRUTH.

(Side note: In 2021 I wrote about Berenson’s questions about the COVID vaccine. At that time he was skeptical about this vaccine. Alex Berenson with Martha MacCallum)

In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are.

