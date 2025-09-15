Dr. Cicero Coimbra

In August I wrote a Substack about a truly important issue in the autism/vaccine controversy: TOXIC ALUMINUM.

PART 1, Let's talk about ALUMINUM in VACCINES

—What is the truth about this known neurotoxin?

In the story I focused on a YouTube from Eric Berg, well-known nutritionist, researcher and chiropractic doctor.

Dr. Berg included information about two top experts on aluminum toxicity, Cicero Coimbra, MD, PhD from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and Christopher Exley, PhD, from Keele University in the UK.

Dr. Coimbra said this:

When you inject aluminum in vaccines, aluminum is not eliminated by the kidneys. It remains in our organs. It is within the immune cells and it enters the brain carried by the immune cells. There is a lot of research by Christopher Exley, and he has shown that in the brains of people who died, they had autism and they found high levels of aluminum in the brain tissue. They went to the University of Oxford in England, and they got samples from brains of patients that had autism when they died. They could see in the microscope that there were lots of nanoparticles of aluminum. It’s amazing to see the number of vaccines and how people just accept that as something being normal. I’ve been treating autism since 2014. I was using high doses of vitamin D. In a way, autism is an autoimmune disorder and in another way it is also a manifestation of toxicity caused by this aluminum. It causes a lot of abnormal metabolic changes.

To the ordinary parent out there, this kind of information from well-credentialed researchers has got to raise questions.

Why is toxic aluminum used in vaccines? How can they claim it’s safe to inject aluminum into people, especially the most vulnerable—pregnant women and babies?

As we will hear, once again, just like with the mercury used in vaccines, they have no legitimate science to back it up.

I had the opportunity to contact Dr. Coimbra and have him respond to five questions I had on the safety of aluminum in vaccines. Here is the first one.

1. Dr. Coimbra, could you explain why a toxic ingredient like aluminum is used in vaccines? How long has it been used? Is it common in children's vaccines?

Thank you for this opportunity, Anne. I admire your strength. You are a true warrior of the light. To answer this question, it's important to focus on the following timeline. Aluminum in the form of tiny particles was first used in vaccines by the British immunologist Alexander Glenny in 1926. Its regular use in human vaccines began in the 1930s. Then, in 1943, autism was first described by Leo Kanner, a child psychiatrist at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, who called it “autistic disorders.” In 1986, vaccine producers effectively pressured Congress to pass the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. They claimed that increasing liability lawsuits and insurance issues threatened vaccine production. The Act was signed into law by the President of the U.S. on November 14, 1986. Therefore, autism was first identified 15 years after vaccines containing aluminum particles began to be routinely used in humans. A causal factor precedes its corresponding effect.

70 percent of childhood vaccines contain aluminum

From 1986, the number of childhood vaccine shots progressively increased from about seven vaccine doses up to 54 doses by age 18 in 2024. So, the number of vaccine doses went up from 7 to 54 during that period. Approximately 70% of vaccines in use today contain aluminum particles. At the same time, the rate of autism, or ASD if you will, increased from 1 in 10,000 children to 1 in 36 in 2018, and some American states already report 1 case of ASD in 22 children. Not only has the ASD rate increased in parallel with the vaccine schedule, but ASD severity has also increased.

A nontoxic alternative to aluminum

Aluminum is used in vaccines because it causes inflammation at the injection site, thereby potentiating antibody production. However, calcium phosphate, also in the form of tiny particles, has an even better effect on antibody production and is not toxic. It was successfully used by the Pasteur Institute in France for 20 years until the late 1980s, when the Pasteur Institute and the Merieux Institute merged, and aluminum replaced calcium phosphate in the late 1980s. Unlike aluminum, calcium phosphate, as a natural substance in the human body, is non-toxic and does not lead to chronic diseases. Calcium phosphate remains approved for human vaccination by the World Health Organization (WHO), and no one would profit from chronic diseases if it replaced aluminum.

Dr. Coimbra will be answering more questions about aluminum in following Substacks.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Dr. Coimbra’s biography: