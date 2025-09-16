Dr. Cicero Coimbra

Here Dr. Coimbra answers more of my questions about what aluminum does to the brains and intestines of children when they are exposed to it in their vaccines.

Unlike mercury in vaccines, which has been reduced, aluminum is present throughout the current childhood schedule.

Clearly our health officials don’t know the science, or they willfully pretend it doesn’t exist. Either way, they expose our children to the disastrous consequences of toxic aluminum in vaccines.

2. As a neurologist, what are your concerns about the use of aluminum in vaccines? How dangerous is aluminum?

Although aluminum is a contaminant of tap water in the form of soluble salts, less than 1% of ingested aluminum salts is absorbed by the human digestive system and may be excreted by the kidneys over time. In contrast, when aluminum particles are injected, they are entirely absorbed. These tiny aluminum particles may never exit the human body unless they are detoxified. They are engulfed by immune cells at the injection site and can travel within these cells to the brain, where they cause inflammation, similar to what happens at the injection site. Children with ASD and ADHD show higher levels of a protein called NSE (neuron-specific enolase), which indicates brain inflammation. Because it has a high fat content, the brain is highly vulnerable to inflammation, which leads to neuron degeneration through a process called lipid peroxidation. Immune cells containing these tiny aluminum particles also travel from the vaccination site to the intestinal wall, where they also cause inflammation. The consequence is the overgrowth of fungi in the intestines, leading to gut dysbiosis and the production of unpleasant odors in stools and intestinal gases, which are observed in about 70% of children with ASD. Fungi produce neurotoxic mycotoxins, such as ochratoxin A, which can damage neural cells.

3. What kind of evidence is there that exposure to aluminum is harmful? Is its use related to the development of autism?

Post-mortem studies by Christopher Exley and colleagues from the UK demonstrated the presence of aluminum particles in the brains of autistic individuals (including within immune cells that cause inflammation). Under the light microscope, they could demonstrate an extraordinarily high concentration of tiny particles of aluminum in the brains of individuals who had autism when they died from diverse causes. They found those particles inside immune cells— the same type of cells that engulf aluminum particles at the vaccination site before reaching the circulation. The type of aluminum that contaminates tap water and food consists of molecules of soluble aluminum salts. Molecules cannot be seen under a light microscope, but tiny particles of aluminum, like those injected in vaccinations, can be. So, the findings by Exley and colleagues are consistent with the migration of immune cells containing aluminum particles to the brain tissue. So, the presence of tiny aluminum particles in the brain tissue of autistic individuals and the fact that they cause brain inflammation, which a simple blood test has demonstrated, provides strong evidence that they are the root cause of autism.

No double blind studies on aluminum in vaccines

One would expect that vaccines should undergo thorough safety testing before being approved for immunization of the population. However, to obtain approval for vaccines for large-scale use, some researchers affiliated with vaccine manufacturers compared the outcome of a vaccinated group to another group also injected with aluminum particles. This means that any potential harm caused by this form of aluminum would not be apparent from studies like those. These practices completely contradict the fundamental principles of scientific research and seem to be motivated by the same fears that led to pressure on Congress to pass the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986: which is fear of accountability. In addition to inflammation, aluminum triggers numerous other mechanisms that damage the brain cells. Aluminum toxicity is documented by 2 million scientific publications available on the Scholar Google website. Aluminum is well-known to cause a wide range of diseases, including not only ASD and ADHD, but also epilepsy (which may affect up to 40% of children with ASD), depression, autoimmune diseases, dementia, and many others.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

Dr. Coimbra’s biography:

I graduated in Medicine from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil) in 1979 and earned specialist degrees in internal medicine (1981) and neurology (1983) from the same university. I completed a fellowship in pediatric neurology at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the University of Miami, USA, from 1984 to 1985. I received my master's degree in Neurology in 1988 and my PhD in 1991 from the Federal University of São Paulo. Subsequently, I completed postdoctoral training at the University of Lund, Sweden, from 1991 to 1993. From 1997 to 2024, I served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at the Federal University of São Paulo, Brazil.

More than twenty years ago, I began using high doses of vitamin D (cholecalciferol) to treat autoimmune diseases, aiming to overcome genetic resistance—discovered by the "Human Genome Project"—to the immunomodulatory effects of this secosteroid. Doctors in Brazil and abroad, either directly trained by me or, in the case of Germany and Italy, secondarily trained by those I have trained, use this treatment, which includes measures to prevent vitamin D toxicity. This protocol has helped patients in several countries. Its benefits have spread spontaneously in 13 different languages, and it is known as the “Coimbra Protocol” (Protocolo Coimbra, Coimbra Protokoll, Protocollo Coimbra, etc.).

Currently, I seek to deepen and disseminate knowledge about the causes of the exponential increase in the prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disorders. My goal is to demonstrate that ASD fulfills all the criteria to be classified as an “Adjuvant-induced Autoimmune (Auto-inflammatory) Syndrome” (Shoenfeld syndrome).