Dr. Cicero Coimbra

“One of the worst crimes ever committed against humanity”

It is impossible to read a statement like that and just move on. Dr. Coimbra pointed out the enormity of the damage inflicted on now multiple generations of children.

No foreign enemy has ever done to us what we are doing to ourselves and to our children. This has to be recognized and ended.

4. How do you see this controversy being resolved? What has to happen to wake people up to the damaging effects of aluminum-containing vaccines? How much resistance will there be?

I believe the current vaccination schedule containing aluminum particles is one of the worst crimes ever committed against humanity, as it has damaged the brains of so many children worldwide for consecutive generations.

The power and control of Big Pharma

As recognition of this fact becomes more evident, vaccine producers probably feel as if an “atomic bomb” is about to go off in their hands. It is easy to see that they will continue using all their enormous economic power to hide the truth about the vaccines currently in use.



That includes hiding the consequences of the MMR vaccine, which involves the absurdity of forcing three viral infections simultaneously on an 18-month-old child with an immature immune system, whose body has accumulated aluminum particles from many previous vaccinations.

Profiting from the damage

Many of these companies also market expensive medications aimed at alleviating symptoms of chronic diseases which may be caused by the presence of aluminum particles in the human body. Therefore, it's not just about holding them accountable for past damage but also about stopping the large flow of money that fuels the growth of pharmacies on every corner in many cities around the world, including my own country. Having practiced medicine for forty-six years as of 2025, I never imagined that so many people would need to take multiple medications chronically. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) support for current vaccination practices may seem quite odd. Just one vaccine (hepatitis B) given on the first day of life contains an amount of aluminum seventeen times greater than the maximum tolerable contamination in parenteral nutrition, as considered by the AAP itself. Even if financial conflicts of interest are not considered in these contradictory positions, concerns about maintaining prestige might influence the AAP’s willingness to admit that it has long supported the use of aluminum-containing vaccines that have harmed or endangered the brains of multiple generations worldwide. However, the longer the APP's board members resist verifiable facts, the more damage their reputation will suffer. Understandably, many physicians may hesitate to admit they have been misled by manufacturers or other professionals connected to the vaccine industry, who may have used them to cause iatrogenic harm to trusting patients, resulting in chronic diseases and the current astonishing surge in medication use. As Mark Twain noted, “It's easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled".

5. Recently, a study from Denmark showed no connection between aluminum in vaccines and autism or asthma. What is your opinion of that research?

Regarding the paper by Andersson and co-workers, published on July 15, 2025, in Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors' manipulation of the data to conceal the neurotoxic effect of aluminum on the developing brain and their silence in response to criticisms is eloquent enough. Such silence, along with the journal's refusal to retract the article even after adding a disclaimer, further demonstrates ongoing efforts to prevent that "atomic bomb" from detonating in the hands of vaccine manufacturers.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

Dr. Coimbra’s biography:

I graduated in Medicine from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil) in 1979 and earned specialist degrees in internal medicine (1981) and neurology (1983) from the same university. I completed a fellowship in pediatric neurology at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the University of Miami, USA, from 1984 to 1985. I received my master's degree in Neurology in 1988 and my PhD in 1991 from the Federal University of São Paulo. Subsequently, I completed postdoctoral training at the University of Lund, Sweden, from 1991 to 1993. From 1997 to 2024, I served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at the Federal University of São Paulo, Brazil.

More than twenty years ago, I began using high doses of vitamin D (cholecalciferol) to treat autoimmune diseases, aiming to overcome genetic resistance—discovered by the "Human Genome Project"—to the immunomodulatory effects of this secosteroid. Doctors in Brazil and abroad, either directly trained by me or, in the case of Germany and Italy, secondarily trained by those I have trained, use this treatment, which includes measures to prevent vitamin D toxicity. This protocol has helped patients in several countries. Its benefits have spread spontaneously in 13 different languages, and it is known as the “Coimbra Protocol” (Protocolo Coimbra, Coimbra Protokoll, Protocollo Coimbra, etc.).

Currently, I seek to deepen and disseminate knowledge about the causes of the exponential increase in the prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disorders. My goal is to demonstrate that ASD fulfills all the criteria to be classified as an “Adjuvant-induced Autoimmune (Auto-inflammatory) Syndrome” (Shoenfeld syndrome).