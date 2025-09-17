Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
neener's avatar
neener
6h

It is time for this to be known by all. Indeed, Mark Twain was once again correct.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture