In 2006, I was in Washington, DC for a huge gathering of autism activists trying to wake members of Congress up to what was happening to children in America. I was there with a friend who is a doctor, very well-schooled in the link between vaccines and autism.

We visited the offices of all the Wisconsin members of the House. I made a special appointment to talk to the chief of staff of my representative, Dave Obey, a high ranking Democrat, chairman of several committees. He was in Congress from 1969 to 2011. He was well-established in DC.

When the doctor and I met with Obey’s chief of staff, we were very polite, had good information, all printed out.

Back in 2006, the official autism rate was one in 150 US children, one in every 92 boys. People found that statistic very concerning, and we hoped Obey would too.

After we presented things to his chief of staff, she just looked at us and said, “What do you want Mr. Obey to do about it? Congressmen don’t like problems without solutions.”

We both looked at each other and said, “We have to stop it.”

We told her we have to do something about vaccine damage.

And that was it. The meeting was over. She thanked us for coming.

I remember another trip to Washington for a rally. I met Rep. Dan Burton from Indiana, grandfather of a vaccine-injured child. Mr. Burton held hearings on vaccine damage. He brought in experts to testify, but afterwards they all just went home.

Rep. Burton told a group of us there at the time that we should go back home and keep doing what we were doing because nothing was going to change in DC.

Several other meetings with people in Congress convinced me that THEY ALL KNOW. They know what vaccines are going to children and they can’t or won’t do anything about it. The pharmaceutical lobby is the real power broker in Washington. Few would dare to take them on.

In July, 2007, I had a story published on Counterpunch entitled, Autism: An Epidemic of Fairly Recent Origin

A lot of the story was about the press coverage of autism at one in every 150 children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dismissed the idea of a true increase in the number of effected children, just like they do still today.

Back then I was asking what I’m still asking today, “Show us a comparable rate among adults.”

The most interesting part of the article was when I wrote about a letter I’d received from someone in the Wisconsin government. It was further proof that, even back then, everyone knew about the link between vaccines and autism.

I wrote,

…Someone sent me a copy of a letter written last November by the Attorney General of Wisconsin, who at the time was Peggy Lautenschlager. The letter was addressed to U.S. Senator Herb Kohl from Wisconsin. It seems the Attorney General had been reading the newspapers and hearing about the statistics on autism.

Newspapers have occasionally covered the exploding numbers. Several months ago, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported, “Fourteen years ago, Wisconsin school districts identified 200 children in their ranks with autism. Today, there are at least 200 students in the Green Bay School District alone. In December 2005 (the most recent numbers available), DPI identified 5,085 students in the state with an autism spectrum disorder.”

Those figures have got to be getting notice, especially if those numbers are multiplied by the estimates of lifetime care. In her letter to Senator Kohl, Lautenschlager addressed the autism epidemic as an epidemic. “Although some dispute the characterization, in my view it is appropriate to describe the dramatic rise of those diagnosed with autism as an epidemic of fairly recent origin. How else can one explain its prevalence among our children and comparative absence in our adult population?”

Calling autism “an epidemic of fairly recent origin” is a clear sign that Lautenschlager was not swayed by the “better diagnosing” claim of federal health officials. In addition, she urged Kohl to vote for the Combating Autism Act, then under consideration in the Senate.

The Wisconsin Attorney General further told Kohl, “Despite efforts being made in our schools, communities and through private sector and non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of autistic children and their families, as a state and a nation we have failed to address comprehensively the most obvious question this epidemic presents: its cause.”

Lautenschalger pointed to the need to support H.R. 5940, a bill that would require the NIH to conduct a comprehensive study regarding the relationship between vaccines or vaccine components and autism. She was concerned because “that bill also was referred to committee, and has seen no further action.” She wrote, “Action is needed.”

The controversy over vaccines, especially ones with mercury, was definitely a critical factor for Lautenschalger in addressing autism. She wrote, “As Attorney General of Wisconsin, I have sought approval from the Governor to gain the assistance of needed experts and outside counsel to explore legal means of forcing the federal government to undertake the type of testing needed to explain the cause or causes of autism. My request was denied.” Evidently, Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle didn’t share the Attorney General’s concern over the number of disabled children overwhelming state schools.

Although the U.S. Senate passed the Combating Autism Act by unanimous consent last December, the funding still hasn’t been provided. H.R. 5940 was never acted on and nothing is known concerning how or if Senator Kohl personally responded to Lautenschlager’s letter.

A lot has happened in the 16 years since I wrote about this. Most critical of all is the fact that autism now affects one in 36 children, one in every 22 boys. (And in California, it’s one in 22 children, one in every 14 boys.)

It should be clear now that Washington doesn’t care. No matter what the rate, their eyes are permanently closed.