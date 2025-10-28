Documentary: An Inconvenient Truth

On October 23rd Yahoo Finance published the story, Award-Winning Film An Inconvenient Study Sparks Global Debate on Vaccine Safety and Chronic Disease.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning film An Inconvenient Study has been seen by millions following its global premiere on October 12th, sparking international discussion and debate about vaccine safety, scientific transparency, and the alarming rise in chronic illness among America’s children.

What was covered up

Produced by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and Emmy Award–winning journalist Del Bigtree, the film investigates an unpublished vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated study conducted within the prestigious Henry Ford Health System.

Vaccinated vs unvaccinated children

In 2016, Bigtree challenged Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford, to conduct a rigorous comparison of vaccinated and unvaccinated children and to publish the results regardless of outcome. Dr. Zervos accepted, conducted the study, and later declined to submit it for publication. On hidden camera, he admits, “I think it’s a good study... but publishing something like that — might as well retire. I’d be finished.” Following widespread media coverage, including criticism from Henry Ford, The Conversation, and Stat News, ICAN has released a response addressing their criticisms. “We address these criticisms not because we must,” said ICAN in its published statement, “but because science demands debate. Every study should be challenged, discussed, and improved — without fear of professional reprisal.” A Call for Scientific Transparency An Inconvenient Study exposes the broader public health crisis that has seen rates of chronic illness in American schoolchildren soar from roughly 12% in 1986 to over 50% today. The film urges greater transparency, independent research, and true informed consent in public health policy. “This isn’t about being pro or anti anything,” said Bigtree. “It’s about asking why our kids are so sick — and ensuring science remains open to honest inquiry.”

Facing reality before it’s too late

It’s time we recognized that there is no such thing as neurodiversity, In truth, it’s a term used to cover up the worldwide neurological damage affecting a multitude of children today. Autism is just one aspect of the nightmare we’re living through.

What has happened to the immune health of children?

Our children are the sickest in history. Not only are they adrift in a sea of developmental disorders, but once rare health problems are now common in children: diabetes, seizure disorder, GI disorders, arthritis, life-threatening allergies, asthma and more.

Mainstream medicine and our federal health agencies have shown total indifference to the end of the healthy child. Both of these entities are merely extensions of pharmaceutical industry whose goal is profit above all else.

During one presentation of An Inconvenient Study featuring a number of public figures in this controversy, I was stunned by the brief comments made by political economist , Toby Rogers, PhD.

Dr. Rogers said this about the film: (1 min 20 second clip)

This film told the truth. It documents quite possibly the largest crime in human history. I think we all live with trauma everyday because we’re in the midst of this crime. I want to zoom out for a moment and realize, this film documents quite possibly the largest crime in human history, and you’ve got the receipts. So, on the one hand it’s heartbreaking, right? I’m still clearing tears from my eyes from the film. On the other hand, the news of this film, is good news. You show right now how to drastically reduce, by up to 90 percent probably, ten different chronic illnesses in children—diabetes, neurodevelopmental disorders, autoimmune disorders. That’s incredible. That’s this massive breakthrough in medicine. You figured it out and that’s great news. And as you conclude in the film, we have the power in our hands to make difference decisions. So, we assert our own personal sovereignty over these matters, take power back from these knuckleheads who are in charge at the CDC and all the rest. It saves lives and it very well may save the republic as well.

Attacks

In this short video producer Del Bigtree reveals the backlash that he has received from those who don’t want this information revealed to the public.

thehighwirenews A post shared by @thehighwirenews

History may remember this, as one autism dad described it, as The Great Poisoning.

Look at the effort it took to make this research public with this film. The researcher knew if this study were published, his job was on the line. This is a cover-up by those willing to allow children to be injured and to suffer rather than hold regulators responsible.

Consider the fact that it has taken the work of people like Del Bigtree, a Hollywood television and film producer and Toby Rogers, a political economist, get these findings to the American people.

Many more dedicated individuals have worked tirelessly for this end because we have to stop the child sacrifice happening all around us.

So where is the medical community?

Where have our health officials been as more and more and more children became increasingly sick and disabled?

All the evidence shows they’ve been on the front line covering up every aspect of the damage. Their first allegiance has always been to protect the profits of the pharmaceutical industry which benefits most from a liability-free product mandated on America’s children.

My substack from January 2025 reveals the past quarter century of denials and lies from our health agencies.

An article in Politico on October 26th is a testimony to the corruption of our medical organizations that purport to care about the health of children.

In his battle with doctors, RFK Jr.’s got GOP lawmakers on his side

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s at war with the groups that represent physicians. Some GOP doctors in Congress are backing him up.

While Kennedy is trying to sound an alarm over the horrific decline in the health of American children, medical groups denounce him.

Doctors and their professional associations, such as the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics, have clashed with the GOP over health policy changes, but Kennedy has given them a leftward shove by deriding them as pharma flunkeys and progressive ideologues. In recent months, Kennedy has sparred with the groups over vaccine guidance, transgender care, the handling of the pandemic and whether pregnant women are putting their children at risk of autism if they take Tylenol. . . The most telling example is Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a liver doctor and the chair of the Senate health committee. He’s been a leading GOP critic of Kennedy and a friend to physician interests. But he recently condemned the AMA for its support of gender-affirming care. This month, he also demanded that the group report revenues from its coding system, suggesting he might seek to upend a medical billing standard that brings in a big chunk of the group’s $500 million in annual revenue. In a letter to AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, Cassidy called the group “anti-science” and “anti-patient.” . . .

Why are our kids so sick?

Stories announcing of the end of the healthy child are constantly in the news; we’ve just become so used to it. A glance at the headlines on my website, Loss of Brain Trust should set off alarms across the globe. What will the future be like for our world with children so disabled?

We can’t continue in denial. People have to be held responsible for watching this happen and doing nothing to stop it. An Inconvenient Study has to be the wakeup call.

_______________________________________________________________________

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)