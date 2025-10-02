Video: 1:45 Dr. Andrew Wakefield: “This is vindication”

For three decades, I stood by the principle that we must protect our children by questioning a vaccine schedule that has grown unchecked and untested either individually or in combination, and unfortunately, deeply politicized.

President Trump announced a sweeping plan to reform the childhood schedule, and he did it by adopting the very recommendation that I made back in 1989. That includes splitting the MMR vaccine into individual measles, mumps and rubella shots.

He wants to delay the hepatitis B vaccine until age 12, remove mercury, remove aluminum. Stop the too many too soon approach, spacing out vaccines and eliminating Tylenol use around the time of vaccination.

For the millions of families whose children were injured, who were ignored, who were gaslit, shamed—this is vindication.

But more importantly, it’s hope based on independent research, without interference from the pharmaceutical industry, asking the hard questions that should have been asked decades ago.

Let me be absolutely clear. This is about being pro-safety, pro-transparency and pro-child, and particularly pro the right of parents to choose on behalf of their children.

The autism epidemic is real, and it’s time we confronted it with honesty and courage.