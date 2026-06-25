The story of The Bequest by Dr. Andrew Wakefield stands in stark contrast to the lies we’ve told for decades.

Many of us can remember back eighteen years ago when it was announced that the federal government had conceded the claim of vaccine-induced autism in the case of Hannah Poling.

Julie Gerberding was then the director of the CDC (before she moved on to work for Merck Pharmaceutical), and she appeared on CNN with Dr. Sanjay Gupta to explain that, despite the Poling decision, fifteen “very good” scientific studies showed there is no link between vaccines and autism.

Gerberding had no answers when it came to autism other than rejecting vaccines as a cause.

What we can say absolutely for sure is that we don’t really understand the causes of autism. We’ve got a long way to go before we get to the bottom of this.

She continued,

Autism is a huge challenge, and it is much more common than, I think, anyone realized.

Like every official before or since, Gerberding refused to call autism a crisis or admit that more children actually have autism.

Back at the time of the Poling decision, the official autism rate was one in every 150 children, one in 92 boys.

Today it’s one in 31 children, one in 20 boys. In California, it’s one in 19 children, one in 12.5 boys. In Australia, one in 23 children has autism.

In Northern Ireland, things are even worse. The newest numbers reveal that one in every 16 children has an autism diagnosis, including one in every 11.6 boys. Furthermore, 65 percent of these children have profound autism. We were also told the increase in autism is happening at the same time overall school enrollment is dropping.

AND the one in 16 is probably an undercount because we recently learned there are over 8,000 children in Northern Ireland on waitlists for over two years just to get an autism diagnosis. That’s an increase of a thousand children from 2025.

NO ANSWERS

The always increasing disorder with no known cause, prevention of cure remains a puzzle to health officials

There are never answers when it comes to autism, but we can all expect that by next year, there will be another official increase in the rate, and at the same time we will be told once again that MORE CHILDREN DON’T HAVE AUTISM.

THE DENIAL OF ANY INCREASE is the hallmark of mainstream medicine and our federal health agencies when it comes to autism.

As long as that lie flies, we can all relax. There’s nothing happening. Kids with autism are a fact of life, and they’ve always been here at whatever the current rate.

That LIE has been the subject of a lot of articles I’ve written:

Lies, lies and more lies

August 14, 2009 The Really Big Lie About Autism: Thomas Insel Testifies

February 18, 2011 The Next Really Big Lie About Autism

March 28, 2013 The Really Big Lie About Autism Continues: One in 50

August 24, 2017 The Really Big Lies About Autism

September 4, 2019 The Really Big Lie About Autism

February 19, 2020 The Really Big Lie Crumbles

May 14, 2020 Sanjay Gupta, Alisyn Camerota and the Really Big Lies about Autism.

November 24, 2021 The Really Big Lie Grows Bigger

April 25, 2022 The Big Lie About Autism & Adulthood

July 10, 2023 Age of Autism (And All the LIES That Followed)

January 2, 2024 30 Years of Lies: Part One

August 15, 2023 Candidate Kennedy and The Really Big Lie About Autism

January 15, 2024 PART THREE Autism: Thirty Years of Lies and Cover-up

January 16, 2024 No Cause Just A Big Lie

January 22, 2024 PART FOUR Autism: Thirty years of lies and cover-up

January 8, 2025 The Media and the Really Big Lie about Autism

Can anyone imagine that, after all these years of covering up the autism epidemic, anyone at the CDC is suddenly going to announce, YES, THERE ARE MORE CHILDREN WITH AUTISM?

In 2013, I wrote about a sad incidence that happened in Ottawa, Canada. Aging parents of a severely autistic young man felt they had no choice but to turn their son over to social services for care.

The Quest is about the future

That story got my attention because parents universally worry about the future for their autistic children when they can no longer provide for them, but no one in charge is doing anything about it.

Pretending that autism has always been here lets everyone off the hook. Young adults with autism will go where autistic adults have always gone, right?

And just where is that?

Julie Gerberding told us that autism was much more common than we realized, but the official autism numbers come from studies of eight year olds, not eighty year olds. We’re supposed to trust them when they say the same rate applies to middle aged and elderly Americans.

It’s time for the truth about what autism is doing to our children and what will soon happen as hundreds of thousands, and eventually millions of autistic children become dependent adults.

The Bequest is just one mother’s struggle. Multiply that by millions.

Friday, June 26th is the day to order the Bequest to make it a bestseller and give it the attention it deserves.

In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are.—Dr. Toby Rogers

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