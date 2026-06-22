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Andrew Wakefield’s new book is a wake-up call. The epidemic is real and time is running out.

The Bequest

A novel by Dr. Andrew Wakefield



A suspenseful and brilliant new book presents an honest portrayal of what raising an autistic child is actually like. This is not about what we hear from the media when they urge us to celebrate and accept autism each April. It is a reality check, the truth about how autism affects families.

Imagine a young Norwegian mother and her husband who immigrate to America in the second half of the 19th century. They have their son Anders, a nine year old who clearly displays the characteristics of profound autism that many of us are very familiar with in the 21st century.

Along with other immigrants, they set out on the treacherous Oregon Trail to make a new home in the West. Nea, Anders’ mother, ends up alone, having to provide for herself and her son in Wyoming Territory.

Despite happening over 150 years ago, the situation this mother faces in a world that does not understand her son’s behavior or his needs is very relatable for those in similar situations today.

Dr. Wakefield sets this novel in another time period and in a harsh environment in order to focus specifically on the issue of what happens to those affected when their parents are no longer around. The emphasis is on the lives of those impacted by autism, despite never using the term.

This is so needed for modern families. We live in a world where there is a massive movement to normalize and minimalize autism, with no recognition of the incredibly difficult situation parents often deal with and the degree of desperation they may face.

The storyline moves quickly with graphic descriptions that make the events incredibly real to the reader. In less than 200 pages, Dr. Wakefield presents the universal role of mothers in protecting and providing for their disabled children. A mother motivated by the needs of her son and weighed down by thoughts of what the future holds for him is a story that needs to be front and center today.

What is happening to so many of our children is a catastrophe in the making while being universally ignored by officials who profess to care about the health of children.

What happens eventually to Anders and Nea?

Get the book and find out. Project their situation into today’s world. What will the future hold for our children?

Make The Bequest a best seller!

Dr. Wakefield:

The book is going to be available on the 26th of June, the launch party is at 10 o’clock central time on Instagram at Andrew J. Wakefield. So, welcome to anyone that join us on that launch party. The aim is to sell as many books in the first 48 hours and the first week as possible, the first 48 hours to become an Amazon bestseller, the first week to become a New York Times bestseller, and to get the message out there far and wide to inspire people to want to do something to understand the issue and want to do something about it, and I found that film is a very powerful way of doing this. Books also, but my wish, my hope, my intention - in my fact, I am determined to turn this into a fully fledged movie at the earliest opportunity.

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