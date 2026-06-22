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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
6h

Wakefield should know better than anyone. Bless him for his knowledge and blessAnne for writing about it.

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Cia Parker's avatar
Cia Parker
7h

But autism didn’t occur before vaccines. Dr. Kanner was the first to identify it after mercury was put into the diphtheria vaccine in 1932 in the US. General paresis of the insane, what occurred in areas which treated syphilis with mercury, was what in many cases was what we’d call Alzheimer’s now. The wonderful book The Age of Autism cites several cases of children in the early nineteenth century interned at Bethlehem Asylum because they had reacted to the injected substance supposed to prevent smallpox with losing their language and picking up hot coals with their bare hands.

Did the child in Dr. Wakefield’s novel react to the smallpox preparation with severe autism?

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