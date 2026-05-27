Nationally known cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough is speaking out all over social media. His foundation has done the definitive research on autism. His findings show a direct connection between the childhood vaccine schedule and the development of autism.

SEE: McCullough® Foundation Report: Determinants of …

Why isn’t this research making the national news?

McCullough now advises parents not to vaccinate their children because the risk of neurological damage is too great.

Isn’t this the news we’ve all been waiting for?

Why doesn’t someone from the CDC respond to this?

Is HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. going to hold a press conference along side Dr. McCullough to alert parents everywhere?

Instead, are doctors, health officials, and medical organizations going to ignore this? Will the damage to children simply continue?

Dr. Peter McCullough: If I Was A Young Parent Today, I Would Forgo Vaccines -

30 second video

My view has changed. Now I can tell you, if I was a young parent today, what I would do is I would forgo the vaccines. I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I can’t be. I’m a pincushion. I took all these vaccines. Now what I am though is I’m now vaccine risk aware. And let me tell you what. Andy Wakefield was right. And all Andy Wakefield was saying is that maybe it’s too intense. Maybe we ought to just kind of spread them out. That’s all he was really saying.

WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE?

Maybe the possibility that Dr. Andrew Wakefield, the British gastroenterologist who first raised questions about the MMR vaccine and autism back in 1998, was right is just too much of a nightmare to even consider.

What if all the neurologically disabled children flooding our schools are the result of iatrogenic (doctor-induced) brain injury?

McCullough’s comments are measured and logical. Is the bloated, liability-free vaccine schedule doing more harm than good?

Of course, no one is allowed to suggest that anything might be problematic about vaccines. There is way too much at stake for those reaping billions from all the vaccines mandated for every child in America.

More from Dr. McCullough:

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