Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Soma
5d

Yeah, what has it been, 30? 40 years? Men go insane in herds, but only return to sanity two generations later when countless kids have been damaged at the very least. Can we say, "Vax-damaged" now?

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Euripides's avatar
Euripides
5d

Not only was Andy right but his retracted Lancet paper faithfully recorded the findings of his colleagues at the Royal Free Hospital London. The BMJ's false fraud allegations were made up. You can read and see all the evidence from the Lancet children's medical records disclosed in the transcripts of the General Medical Council show trial of Andy. See my Euripides Substack and How the case against Andrew Wakefield was fixed in 8 steps - a 21st Century medical controversy - https://euripides.substack.com/p/main-bmj-wakefield-fraud

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