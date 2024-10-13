SIX MINUTE VIDEO

Dr. Suneel Dhand was born in England, went to med school in Wales and moved to the U.S. Here is his sharp criticism of the medical profession and the overarching control Big Pharma has over healthcare today.

Dr. Dhand has some blistering questions for all the mainstream doctors out there.

First of all, Dr. Dhand announces that he is “embarrassed” to be a part of the medical profession today.

Hello everyone. I’m Dr. Suneel Dhand, internal medicine physician. Welcome to another video.

Well, we are indeed living in very unique times. What I call, Clown World Times, and I simply don’t understand how most doctors out there are okay with going along with fact that the basic foundational principles of medicine, those original principles of Hippocrates have been completely forgotten about.

“Absolutely unprecedented health catastrophe”

We have an absolutely unprecedented health catastrophe, metabolic health catastrophe in adults and children, never happened before in history, affecting countries like the United States and United Kingdom.

I simply do not understand how most doctors out there are not waking up in a cold sweat every night wondering what on Earth has happened.

If any doctors out there truly care about the health and well-being of the population that they serve, then this should be happening. But of course, unfortunately, the medical profession is a complete sellout, and most doctors out there have gone along with this blindly.

How on Earth, do you not see that the vast majority of your patients in every specialty out there are absolutely ravaged? They are devastated with the effects of insulin resistance, inflammation, metabolic disease and excess body fat, obesity.

How on Earth are you okay with lines and lines of patients, all with a common unifying factor of their metabolic disease and not think about this in more detail?

How the heck do you not see the absolutely toxic food environment and the fact that most of your patients are piling toxic, pro-inflammatory junk into their bodies every day? Never mind other environmental toxins, but the toxic food environment alone is something that should be losing sleep over.

Unholy alliance with Big Pharma

How on Earth are you okay with the narrative that the answer to this situation is to pile more injections and pills into your patients, the Pill for Every Ill narrative from the pharmaceutical industry?

How are you onboard with that as an intelligent person?

How are you okay with the fraud of pharmaceutical companies that the medical establishment, the medical profession has completely aligned itself with?

This is not me saying that. Go online. This information is all out there, the record-breaking fines, billions of dollars that pharmaceutical companies have had to pay out over the last couple of decades. Almost every single pharmaceutical company at some stage has got into trouble and had to pay out these fines for criminal activity.

How do you not lose sleep over the fact that your profession is completely aligned with an industry that has been repeatedly found to be fraudulent?

How are you okay with the fact that every single year, despite all of our modern technology, all of these pharmaceutical products, every single year the statistics keep getting worse?

Ignoring the chronic disease epidemic

More and more people, adults and children, keep getting chronic diseases and more prescriptions keep being given out like candy.

How are you okay with that type of paradigm in medicine and never getting to the root cause of any issue?

Everything is a Band-Aid, more and more prescriptions. The paradigm is completely wrong.

How are you onboard with this? How are you okay, doctor? How do you not lose any sleep over the fact that your physician society, whether you’re in medicine, surgery, pediatrics, is basically a big business operation?

Look at where their donations come from. The same applies to medical journals. Go to any medical journal website and look at who they’re being sponsored by.

How are you onboard with this type of narrative, and how are you okay with the fact that the protocols that are being given to you are heavily influenced by conflicts of interest right at the top?

Are you okay with your profession that you probably went into with noble intentions? I’m not saying you’re a bad person, but something has gone very wrong.

How are you okay with the profession completely selling out like this?

So where is the public health campaign to really improve this situation?

Where is the public health campaign to make healthcare about the true health and wellbeing of the population?

Trying to rid medicine and healthcare of all of these conflicts of interest at the top, making sure healthcare is really about the wellbeing of patients, and of course, promoting all of the right things.

I’m referring to predominately to the metabolic health catastrophe in countries like the United States and United Kingdom.

Thank goodness the smoking pandemic didn’t happen now because, no doubt, with the current environment and agenda, if smoking was a big problem now, well, as big as it was in the 1960s and 70s, doctors would probably be all onboard with a narrative to tell people that they can simply keep on smoking.

We’ll inject you with a lucrative injection once a week instead. We’ll give you a pill. We’ll stick an expensive filter into your lung. We’ll do a lucrative surgery.

But, oh no, you can keep on smoking.

This is what happens when medicine and healthcare forget the original principles of Hippocrates and become more about sustaining big business than it does about being honest with people and the true health and wellbeing of the population.

So again, I’m going to ask any doctor out there,

HOW DO YOU SLEEP AT NIGHT?

HOW DO YOU GO ABOUT YOUR DAILY LIFE?

HOW DO YOU GO TO THE SHOPPING MALL?

HOW DO YOU GO TO A TARGET AND A WALMART AND NOT LOOK AROUND AND THINK, WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON ?

We need to improve the health and wellbeing of the population, and we are going to do that through common sense, not through pharmaceutical interventions given to people at younger and younger ages.

We are in such a ludicrous situation, and I wish more doctors would wake up.

It is my sincere hope that Dr. Dhand will inspire more medical professionals to speak out on this very real threat to the future of America. No foreign enemy as ever done to us what we are doing to ourselves and to our children.

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