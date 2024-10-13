Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Oct 14, 2024Edited

They sleep because the occupied government of the US gave everyone sovereign immunity when it came to the death jab. When it comes to metabolic issues - physicians know nothing about this. This isn't taught in medical school, nutrition isn't taught in medical school - real nutrition. And they consume the toxic seed oils along with everyone else. Wash it down with aspartame and fluoride.... do we really need to ask why?

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
Kay Jay's avatar
Kay Jay
Oct 15, 2024

No one can even fathom that our own Government has waged war on its citizens

The facts & science has been conveniently been omitted from Medical School curriculum, sponsored by Big Pharma

The opportunity for brainwashing and “only trust government sources” propaganda just like the COVID psyop on the American people

It’s absolutely diabolical

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TRUMP VANCE RFK jr 2024

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