Aug 10th we had the FactCheck piece: What RFK Jr Gets Wrong About Autism by Kate Yandell. https://www.factcheck.org/2023/08/scicheck-what-rfk-jr-gets-wrong-about-autism/

I sent it out yesterday...see below.

TODAY……

Aug 11, 2023, What RFK Jr. Gets Wrong About Autism by Pravin Jadhav

https://samacharcentral.com/what-rfk-jr-gets-wrong-about-autism/

Same title....Coincidence?

Here’s how Yandell started her piece:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes a variety of incorrect or misleading claims about vaccines, COVID-19 and other health-related topics, as we discuss in other articles in this series. But his views on vaccines rose to prominence when he began to advance the thoroughly debunked the idea that they cause autism — and he is repeating his claims about autism as a presidential candidate.

The prevalence of children identified as having autism has risen in recent decades, but changes in awareness of the neurodevelopmental disorder and how it is defined play a major role in this increase, as we have written before. There may be some true increase in autism, but there’s no evidence that vaccines are a cause.

Jadhav started this way:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made numerous inaccurate and misleading claims about vaccines, COVID-19, and other health-related topics. His infamous claim that vaccines cause autism has been thoroughly debunked, yet he continues to repeat it during his presidential campaign. While there has been a rise in diagnosed cases of autism in recent decades, this can be largely attributed to increased awareness and changes in how the disorder is defined.

The false connection between vaccines and autism originated from anti-vaccine groups and individuals who wrongly linked the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination to the condition. However, extensive research has disproven this notion, and even the 1998 Lancet paper that initially supported the claim has been retracted. Kennedy wrote a story in 2005, co-published by Rolling Stone and Salon, where he incorrectly linked the preservative thimerosal to an “epidemic of childhood neurological disorders.” The story was later retracted due to concerns about its accuracy and value.

Yandell talked about the Rolling Stone piece too. She cited Dr. Catherine Lord and David Mandell as experts denying a link. So did Jadhav.

Jadhav’s piece is shorter, but they both focus on Kennedy being wrong about COVID 19 and vaccines and autism and they claim there's been no real increase in the number of Americans with autism.

The wording is a little different, but the message is the same!

I wonder how that happened. Who is really spinning the narrative?

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