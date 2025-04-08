“The Big Autism Cover-Up” Continues

11 years ago I wrote a book called, The Big Autism Cover-Up—How and Why the Media is Lying to the American Public.

Actually members of the media are just the facilitators. The big cover-up is coming from a combination of the powerful pharmaceutical industry and their controlees in mainstream medicine and at our public health agencies, most notably, the Centers for Disease Control.

Medicine today isn’t about health care; it’s all about sick care, and the sicker we are the better. We’ve had TV ads for prescription drugs since 1997, so the American people have been pretty well conditioned to accept chronic illness as a natural part of living.

Anyone watching TV for a couple of hours is likely to be showered with pharma ads for lots of health conditions. There are the life-threatening side effects of course, but they’re typically mentioned with a backdrop of peppy music and people playing volleyball on the beach or dining at an outdoor barbeque.

So ask your doctor if . . .is right for you.

We are getting sicker and sicker as a population, and Big Pharma and our doctors are right there with the latest prescription drug. Our lifestyle isn’t addressed by modern medicine as doctors receive essentially no training in nutrition and how food or anything else in our environment affects us.

Covering up all the sick kids

Just like sickness in the general population is not questioned, we willingly accept a host of chronic conditions and developmental disorders in our children.

Over the past 25 years autism has become normal for children in America. We’ve been programmed not to ask why a child becomes autistic.

You might have a child who was born healthy and seems to be hitting all their milestones, but then they may suddenly or gradually lose learned skills like talking, making eye contact or being potty trained. This happens to more than 30 percent of children with autism. Doctors can’t explain it; it’s just another part of the autism puzzle.

According to the CDC, autism is “the fastest-growing serious developmental disability in the United States.” They been saying that for years.

Officials may call it the “fastest-growing,” but that’s not really true. This is the agency that updates the autism rate every couple of years, and at the same time no one at the CDC has ever admitted that more children actually have autism. Every increase is attributed “better diagnosing, greater awareness.”

Never a crisis

I’ve spent about 25 years reading every pronouncement from the CDC on autism. “Serious public health care concern” is the strongest language they’ve managed to come up with when talking about autism.

Doctors take their cue from the CDC, and they likewise aren’t alarmed over all the children who can’t function normally or who are chronically ill. Their waiting rooms are full of children with asthma, life-threatening allergies, diabetes, anxiety, seizure disorder and juvenile arthritis.

Then there are all the developmental disorders: ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), global developmental delay (GDD), oppositional-defiant disorder (ODD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia and more.

All of these health problems are just a fact of life for kids today.

Autism seems to be the only one that’s really contentious.

Despite the endless official population studies all designed to SHOW NO LINK, many Americans still believe vaccines cause autism. This is very frustrating for the powers that be at the CDC

CDC officials may not know what causes autism, how to prevent autism, how to cure autism or even if there are more children who have autism, BUT THEY ARE SURE THEIR VACCINES DON’T CAUSE AUTISM.

Doctors are schooled to believe this claim and pharmaceutical revenue ensures that the media will not stray from the narrative.

AND if vaccines don’t cause autism, they don’t cause any of the other health conditions that I listed. Vaccines are always safe; line up every child in America for every shot on the schedule.

The perfect cover-up

This is where APRIL, AUTISM AWARENESS/ACCEPTANCE MONTH COMES IN. Under of the guise of compassion and concern for the disabled, we now have a whole month where the world acknowledges autism as something to be recognized, accommodated and accepted. No one really cares what causes autism and seemingly the increases can go on until it’s one in every two children in America.

How could autism be a crisis when we celebrate it every April? Cities, businesses and whole countries are working to become CERTIFIED AUTISM FRIENDLY.

If you go to my website Loss of Brain Trust, you can see news reports about “Autism Acceptance” celebrations right next to reports on the never-ending increase in disabled children around the world.

Always more

Here’s what we’ve learned to live with as far as autism is concerned direct from the CDC:

In 2002 the rate was one in every 250 children.

In 2004 it was one in 166 children, one in 102 boys.

In 2007 it was one in 150 children, one in 92 boys.

In 2009 it was one in 110 children, one in 68 boys.

In 2012 it was one in 88 children, one in 54 boys.

In 2014 it was one in 68 children, one in 42 boys.

In 2018 it was one in 59 children, one in 36 boys.

In 2020 it was one in 54 children, one in 33 boys.

In 2021 it was one in 44 children, one in 27 boys.

In 2023 it is one in 36 children, one in 22 boys.

Aspergers Syndrome or mild autism was added in 1994, 30 years ago, and it was removed in 2013 It is now considered part of the broader Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnosis. It made no difference in the ever mounting numbers.

More better diagnosing/greater awareness

It should be noted that the CDC now claims that the autism rate for adults is one in 45 based on a 2017 study.

Back in 2014 when I wrote The Big Autism Cover-Up, the official rate was updated from one in 88 children to one in 68. Since the cover-up is ongoing, I fully expect the statistics to keep increasing from today’s one in 36.

And I expect that no matter what the rate gets to, no one at the CDC will know if more children have autism. They will, as always, attribute the numbers to “better diagnosing, greater awareness.” Most of all, no one will be alarmed.

Americans have been so conditioned to accept MORE AND MORE AUTISM, that no rate will be too high. I know this is true because there is a lot more autism in a number of places and no one in Atlanta cares.

2020, California: One in 22 children, one in 14 boys

1 in 22 4-year-old children were children were 1.5 times as likely Or 4.5% of 8-year-old children to be identified with ASD as identified with ASD by the were identified with ASD by the CA-ADDM program in 2020.

Feb 7, 2023, Newark, NJ: One in 20 students have autism, one in 12 boys

Researchers at Rutgers University that as of 2020, 1 in 20 Newark children had been diagnosed with autism, compared with 1 in 167 in 2000.

Oct 3, 2024, Minnesota: One in 16 Somali children, one in 10 boys

Research finds 1 in 16 Somali children diagnosed with autism, 3 times more than state average.

None of these anomalies are of interest to the autism number counters at the CDC. Likewise there is no concern over what it’s like in other countries.

2023, Australia: one in every 25 children . . .one in 15 boys

2023, Northern Ireland: one in every 20 children . . . one in 12 boys

2024, Scotland: one in every 23 children . . .one in 14 boys

2025, Ireland: one in every 20 children, . . .one in 12 boys

All of this has to be considered normal and acceptable by the public. What is important is that cover-up continues.

Autism has never been a problem at the CDC.

The “better diagnosing, greater awareness” lie is the hill officials will die on. Autism is and will remain a perpetual puzzle we have all the time in the world to figure out.

Parents must be conditioned to believe that children have always had autism like they do today. Regression is just a part of ASD and autism is a part of being a kid in the 21st century. This is the plan.

SO, what will happen when at last we have a new director at the CDC? Will that person have to continue the cover-up? Will anyone ever address what’s happening to our children? Is there just too much at stake for officials to finally admit the truth about the cover-up?

Maybe I should have called my book, The Big Autism Cover-Up—How and Why the CDC is Lying to the American Public.

