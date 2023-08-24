Backed by £70 million [$89M], the local authorities will help inform the development of new national standards to improve the consistency of provision across the country.
This follows recent confirmation that high needs funding is increasing by a further £440 million [$560M] for 24/25, bringing total funding to £10.5 billion [$13B] - an increase of over 60% since 2019-20.
A doubling of the number of supported internship places by 2025, from around 2,500 to around 5,000, backed with £18 million [$23M] of funding to help young people make the transition into adulthood.
£30 million [$38M] to go towards developing innovative approaches for short breaks for children, young people and their families, providing crucial respite for families of children with complex needs - the programme funds local areas to test new services including play, sports, arts and independent living activities, allowing parents time to themselves, while their child enjoys learning new skills. 13 local authorities are taking part in the second year of the programme….
Even though it seems that stories in the British press announce yet another new special school going up every other day, now we’re told, they’re getting serious about it.
Over a thousand more children and young people with SEND are set to benefit from access to high-quality specialised learning, with seven new special free schools in Cambridgeshire, Kent, Merton and Norfolk selected to be built alongside the existing 83 already committed to opening, located across England from Devon to Darlington.
Once complete, this investment will more than double the number of special free school places available across the country - from around 8,500 to 19,000 - ensuring all children receive a quality education, tailored to their needs.
While nowhere in this story are we told WHY the government has to provide so much for special education, we can see the need is critical.
The one line that stood out to me was this one:
£30 million [$38M] to go towards developing innovative approaches for short breaks for children, young people and their families, providing crucial respite for families of children with complex needs…
“Complex needs” of course calls to mind the image of a severely disabled autistic child. The day is fast approaching when providing “short breaks” will have to become permanent residential care for young adults.
Government officials need to plan for future costs now because they’re going to be massive. This only the beginning.