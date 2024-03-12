Three months ago I saw a report from Fox 13 in Memphis. It was all about an online autism diagnosis provider called, As You Are.

That name immediately made me think of Ireland’s national autism charity, As I Am, which is comparable to Autism Speaks in the U.S. Both groups raise lots of money and call for more services but don’t address autism as the epidemic is clearly is. It’s all about acceptance and inclusion.

As You Are is one more entity that has turned autism into a business.

Then a news report on March 8th on ABC7 in Chicago had the CEO of As You Are, Kayla Wagner, once again excited over the online autism diagnosis her service provides, saying that currently there is a wait time of over two years in some places.

As You Are is a virtual clinic. I like to call it a clinic in the sky. It’s available to anyone anywhere. The purpose of this is to provide a diagnostic evaluation in the comfort of the child’s own home. . . . It’s so important for a child to receive an early diagnosis, so we wanted to create accessibility for everyone. . . . It starts with the 30 minute appointment with a physician. That’s the most amazing part. . . .

And the good news is, As You Are is now in all 50 states.

What is really incredible in all this is the casual, almost festive attitude in this interview. The news anchor began by announcing,

One in 36 kids have been identified to have autism. Now, 10 percent of all children around the country need an evaluation to be diagnosed with autism.

That was a stunning revelation that didn’t get further explanation.

Seriously, if we were suddenly told 10 percent of children now have autism in America, and it was all greater awareness/better diagnosing, it would get only passing attention in the media and no concern from health officials.

We now accept autism in our children like a jail sentence we have no right to appeal.

The focus is entirely on early diagnosing and getting those services going.

I looked through the As You Are https://asyouare.com/ website, and I could not find the fee being charged for the diagnosis.

We accept insurance, including Medicaid and TRICARE. Coverage may vary by state and is based on each child’s benefits plan. Referrals are welcome, but not required.

As You Are, just like As I Am in Ireland helps to normalize autism.

Autism happens. We don’t ask questions. If it’s your child, too bad.

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