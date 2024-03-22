The Autism Society of America put out a promotion for April.

The title was, Autism Society of America Celebrates Differences for Autism Acceptance Month

According to them, April is all about ACCEPTING AUTISM. There is no alarm over the ever-increasing autism numbers or any call for preventing autism or curing autism.

Acceptance is all about not asking questions or wanting answers. Instead, it’s time to celebrate those with a diagnosis. There is a “critical need to turn acceptance into action.”

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and the Autism Society Offers Programs for Safety, Employment, and Social Justice Issues. . . . Autism Acceptance Month kicks off on April 1st, and the Autism Society celebrates the varied experiences within the Autism community and highlights the critical need for us to turn acceptance into action.

ASA is fine with ever-increasing autism numbers because of the claim of better diagnosing.

Autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability in the United States with increasing prevalence rates continuing to create the urgent need for equitable supports and services. 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with Autism, which can be attributed to a variety of factors, primarily improved diagnostic screening and identification, as well as an increased prevalence rate itself.

The last part of that paragraph seems to say that there is more autism because more people have autism.

ASA calls for acceptance and doing things “that break down systemic barriers.”

"Autism Acceptance Month provides us with an opportunity to take action through acceptance to provide the Autism community with the supports, services, and resources needed," states Christopher Banks, President and CEO of the Autism Society of America. "The Autism Society has continued to develop strategic initiatives that break down systemic barriers, and creates more equitable solutions through programs like Safety on the Spectrum, Employment, and the Autism Justice Center."

One specific priority of ASA is expanding their program on vaccine education.

If you hit the vaccine education link, you will read:

As part of our strategic focus on health equity, the Vaccine Education Initiative (VEI) is a national program that addresses systemic barriers, while promoting vaccine education, confidence, and access.

So much for parents who watched their normally developing children regress into autism after routine childhood vaccinations.

. . . In addition to safety, employment and social justice issues programs, including the Autism Justice Center, our health equity priorities expanded our Vaccine Education Initiative to address systemic barriers and promotes vaccine education, confidence and access. . . .

Apparently autism is now a normal and acceptable part of childhood. ASD is here to stay. ASA’s message is a mix of acceptance, inclusion and celebration.

As a part of our #CelerateDifferences theme, which highlights the infinite ways in which people experience life and how we can take action to provide the support that's needed, the Autism Society will travel nationwide to collect community stories with our "Road to Acceptance" project. This mobile video studio will engage community members to reflect on acts of acceptance, moments of challenges, and opportunities for greater inclusion. Stay tuned for more information about this campaign as it kicks off.

Most of all, numbers don’t matter to ASA. Their message will be the same when the rate gets to one in 25 nationwide.

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