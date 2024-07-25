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I found an interesting story about special education from Auburn, California written by a parent.

Kathleen Crawley wrote about all the learning problems affecting children today. She questioned the fact that we now recognize that 20 percent of children have dyslexia, just one of many disabilities, yet officially about 15 percent of children in the U.S. are said to have special needs.

Her premise is that this doesn’t add up, and we’re failing to help a huge amount of students.

July 24, 2024, Gold Country: The Dark Underbelly of Your American School District, part 5: The failure of 'Child Find'

One in five kids has dyslexia. That’s 20 percent of schoolchildren. Across the country, only 13-15 percent of schoolchildren get special education. Hmmm. Something’s not adding up right. That 13-15 percent of students includes kids with dyslexia and students with dysgraphia, dyscalculia, ADHD, autism spectrum, sensory processing, auditory processing disorder and visual processing disorders. The average classroom has closer to 30 percent neuro-atypical learners. Remember, for learning disorders, we’re talking normal IQ or higher. That’s part of the definition of a learning disorder. So, we are failing to find 15-20 percent of kids who need intervention to learn. We are failing to “Child Find.” The IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) and Child Find Federal law 300.111 states: “All children with disabilities residing in (a) State, including children with disabilities who are homeless children or are wards of the State, and children with disabilities attending private schools, regardless of the severity of their disability, and who are in need of special education and related services, are identified, located, and evaluated.” The obligation to find falls on the school districts. Unfortunately, how states and schools must “find” kids with disabilities is left very vague by the federal law. As a result, districts will do things like provide “information outreach to the community.” Or say they “find” kids by accepting referrals for kids that others have concerns about. Forty states do at least conduct dyslexia screening in early grades, but it’s not nationwide. . . .

I’ve said the same thing for a long time about all the children who aren’t getting services, but I also want to know where they’re all coming from.

We’ve had IDEA, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, since 1975, so after almost 50 years, schools should be expert at recognizing and providing for any type of learning problem.

Sadly, they’re not.

Even more confusing is the fact that one in every 20 kids in California schools is on the autism spectrum. That’s another five percent of students.

Additionally, 11 percent of U.S. children have a diagnosis of ADHD, including 15 percent of boys.

Even if students have multiple disabilities, like ASD and ADHD, it’s got to be a lot more than 13 to 15 percent of children in California.

Kathleen Crawley is right, we’re missing a whole lot of kids.

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