Australia has been in the news quite a bit right now because the national health insurance system is being overrun the soaring number of autistic children making claims.

Actually it isn’t surprising because in November, 2023, it was announced that one in every 25 children, one in every 15 boys in Australia is autistic.

No matter how shocking the rate is, no one ever focuses on the increase. It’s always, how are we going to provide for all these children we just discovered? This is exactly what’s happening in Australia.

Four current stories offer no solution to numbers that will only increase in the coming years. Officials and experts are only trying to figure out who’s going to have to come up with support, and who’s going to have to pay for it.

On January 29th a story about special education and autism in Australia from the Guardian announced:

The number of students with a disability has been steadily rising over the past decade, with almost a quarter of students (24.2%) receiving an educational adjustment last year, according to Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority data.

This has been a steady increase.

It compares with 22.5% in 2022 and 18% in 2015. Of the 991,272 school students who received an adjustment in 2023, more than half (54.3%) was for cognitive disability, followed by a social-emotional disability (33.6%).

A leading autism expert was cited in the story which tells us that AUTISM is the driver behind this high level of disabled students.

Prof Andrew Whitehouse, the head of the autism research team at the Telethon Kids Institute and the University of Western Australia, says tackling the growing rates of students with additional needs will be on the agenda this year. “It’s beyond time to take a serious look at how we can support schools to support kids and their families to thrive,” Whitehouse told Guardian Australia.

STILL we’re reminded that there’s nothing to be concerned about here.

Whitehouse said Australia has become far better at identifying children with additional needs, but there were also “more kids struggling now than ever”.

The real message here is that while Australia is much better at recognizing disabled students today, but they’re not so good at providing help for them.

On February 1st, a story about finding infants with autism, again assured us that no one want to ‘fix’ autistic children, just start intervention as early as possible.

South Australia launches $14.8 million [$9.7M] early autism support program for infants

Up to 1,300 South Australian families with infants showing early signs of autism are set to benefit from a new and innovative autism support program called “Inklings.” This initiative is made possible through a joint investment by the federal and state governments, demonstrating their commitment to early intervention and support for families facing autism-related challenges. “The Albanese Government’s investment of $8.4 million [$5.5M] will provide support that is based on evidence and best practice,” Federal Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth says.

The underlying message here is that CHILDREN ARE BORN AUTISTIC, we just need to find it early. And there’s nothing wrong with having an autistic child.

“This pilot is not intended to ‘fix’ kids with neurodiversity, it’s about improving parents’ communication with their babies and making sure they have access to the best family-based supports….

A story on January 28th again cited Dr. Andrew Whitehouse as an autism expert. He was clear that if the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) wants to shift the cost for supporting all these autistic children to schools, a lot of changes would be required.

School system needs to evolve to cater for changing society

There are many issues to explore when it comes to the question of whether the structure of our school system has adapted to meet the changing needs of our communities…. Another major challenge for our education system, as we report today, is how to ensure schools can offer enough support to the growing number of students with a disability. The appointment of one of the world’s leading autism experts, Professor Andrew Whitehouse, to the National School Resourcing Board is significant recognition that serious weight is being given to addressing this challenge. The growing number of children with autism is well-documented – rates have risen notably in developed nations over the past 10 years with the prevalence of autism in Australian children among the highest in the world…. In Australia, it is about one in 25. Whitehouse’s appointment comes weeks after schools were asked to shoulder more responsibility for supporting children with autism and developmental delay to stop families flocking to the $40 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), with costs projected to reach more than $100 billion [$658M] by 2032 due to the demand.

That sounds like demand is only going to increase. Will anyone be alarmed about autism when the rate in Australia becomes one in 20? One in 10?

Finally, a story in the Financial Review painted an even grimmer picture of the future, and it’s all about autism.

Fears NDIS alternatives won’t be enough to stop scheme growth

Autism advocates say schools are unlikely to be able to quickly create a meaningful alternative to the National Disability Insurance Scheme for affected children, raising doubts over central reforms to stop costs hitting $125 billion [$824M] in a decade. “What worries me is that the school system isn’t ready to cater for these kids,” said the founder of Autism Awareness Australia, Nicole Rogerson.

There should be SOMEONE out there pointing out the obvious: Why aren’t schools able to provide for these students with autism, IF they’ve always been here, undiagnosed?

“It’s probably going to mean for school-aged children that education systems are going to bear the brunt of supporting kids with disability, and I know that for a lot of them that I’ve been talking to, they’re very nervous…. More than 313,000 NDIS participants are under the age of 18, accounting for more than half the scheme’s population and a fifth of its costs. About 55 per cent of these children have been diagnosed with autism, and around 20 per cent with developmental delay…. National cabinet is relying on better management of the scheme, a reformed assessment process and switching kids out of the NDIS and into educational and other community supports to reduce baseline costs by $30 billion [$20B] a year by 2034.

The really chilling information came at the end:

Australian Government Actuary Guy Thorburn has cautioned this gap could be even higher, after a 22 per cent higher than expected increase in new participants in 2022-23. These were mostly from children under 14 with developmental delay or autism.

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