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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Feb 3, 2024

Australia doesn't believe there is Lyme disease in their country either.

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Feb 5, 2024

Sadly we have thousands of young men/childless males who praise and cheer on videos of children being handcuffed in schools, and praising Jesuit Freemason Ron DeSantis like he's the second coming of Christ. The "new right/alt right" is filled with apathetic young men who've never raised, or even babysat, someone with life altering, life-threatening "neurodiversity" nor do they seem to have it themselves or any sympathy for those that are "neurodivergent" since 1986. My "ND" was so severe I went to only three short years of public 'school' in my life, never attending any vomit-filled "high school" outside home.

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