Another story out of Australia shows how autism will eventually bankrupt governments everywhere.

In Australia, there are simply too many children disabled with autism and the system can’t handle it. The government is trying to cut back on autism support, but it just won’t work. These children are real and they have to have services.

December 3, 2023, Brisbane Times: What cutting NDIS-funded autism support will mean for families https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/what-cutting-ndis-funded-autism-support-will-mean-for-families-20231201-p5eof5.html

Children with neurodevelopmental delays risk having the number of supports they access slashed by two-thirds if new restrictions are brought into the National Disability Insurance Scheme to address cost blowouts, a new paper has found. Autism rates in Australian children are among the highest in the world, and more than 75 per cent of NDIS participants under 18, and 45 per cent overall, have autism or developmental delay, which can often precede an autism diagnosis. A new paper assessing caregivers of children who attended the child development unit at the Children’s Hospital Westmead found on average children with autism on the NDIS access 5.2 support services, while those without access just 2.7…. Report author Professor Adam Guastella, the Michael Crouch chair for child and youth mental health at the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre in Westmead, said without extra state-funded support, children risked missing out on crucial services. “It demonstrates that if the criteria are to be restricted, then other health and education services will need to step up to fill the massive gap that’s going to be left,” he said. “There would have to be a seismic shift in supports in education and health services for these services to meet the needs of families and children.” Guastella warned not having access to support can affect the long-term future of children and families. Around 12 per cent of 5- to 7-year-old boys and 5 per cent of 5- to 7-year-old girls are on the NDIS, prompting NDIS Minister Bill Shorten to call on states to do more to support children with autism or developmental delay…. School leaders have warned that extra federal funding will be required to meet the needs of students with a disability. The number of NDIS participants has more than doubled since 2019, with 631,000 people accessing the scheme in the previous quarter. National cabinet previously agreed on an 8 per cent growth target for the total cost of the scheme by July 2026. The NDIS costs $35 billion [$23B] per year.

Notice that we learn that the numbers doubled over four years, but we’re not given a reason for the increase. AUTISM is the disability most common in these special needs children.

What if the numbers double again in the next four years? No one ventures to ask.

Back on November 25th a story in the Sydney Morning Herald was all about a mom waiting almost two years to get help for her autistic son, but it was about more than just one child.

https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/almost-two-years-after-a-crucial-diagnosis-mariam-s-son-is-finally-getting-the-help-he-needs-20231109-p5eitz.html

“It’s very common for families to be waiting two years in Sydney, and that can be longer in rural and regional areas,” he said…. Guastella said there had been a “surge in demand” for neurodevelopmental assessments across the past several years as the community became more aware of disorders such as autism. There’s demand that’s been increasing year-on-year for these services, and that’s affecting everyone, but especially those in the public system where, if you don’t have finance, that’s your only option,” he said. Medicare data shows the number of people aged under 25 who saw a Medicare-funded paediatrician for a diagnosis or treatment plan for a complex neurodevelopmental disorder, including autism, hit record highs in the October quarter, with nearly 4000 appointments – a 17 per cent increase on the same quarter five years ago.

The Sydney Morning Herald also reported on the increase.

More than half of NDIS participants under 18 years old have an autism diagnosis, and more than 8 per cent of five- to seven-year-olds are now on the scheme. NDIS Minister Bill Shorten has flagged he will tighten access to the scheme for those with autism to address the scheme’s cost blowouts…. “Clinics continue to experience significant and sustained demand due to the level of new referrals being received. New referrals are triaged and prioritised based on urgency and acute clinical need,” the spokesperson said.

Australia, like every other country in the English-speaking world, has strongly defended the maxim, Any increase in autism is the result of greater awareness, better diagnosing, but no real increase.

Back in November when the autism rate in Australia was officially one in every 25 children, one in every 15 boys, stories immediately denied that the rate was really that high.

The Sydney Morning Herald published, The unique factor that could explain why autism rates in Australia are growing faster than the global average. https://amp.smh.com.au/politics/federal/the-unique-factor-that-could-explain-why-autism-rates-in-australia-are-growing-faster-than-the-global-average-20231108-p5eig4.html

Their explanation was that Australia the National Disability Insurance Scheme provided a “financial incentive” to have a child diagnosed with autism. In other words, it’s all just over-diagnosing.

That argument came under immediate attack by support groups and parents who attested to the validity of those getting an autism diagnosis.

Officials in Australia, and everywhere else, need to wake up to the grim reality of neurologically damaged children in ever-increasing numbers. Pretending that it’s just not happening is futile.

I have long said that no one will address the true CAUSE OF AUTISM until the COST OF AUTISM threatens our financial future. We’re almost there.

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