A news outlet in Australia just put a piece that perfectly describes why the autism nightmare never ends.

Aug 28, 2025, Sky News: 'Five alarm fire': Swelling NDIS autism diagnoses incomprehensible in a wealthy first-world country, leading disability advocate says

First of all, THE COST OF AUTISM is about to bankrupt the government. The figures are insane, but NO ONE WILL ADMIT THAT THERE ACTUALLY IS MORE AUTISM.

The alarm is sounded

A leading disability advocate has likened the latest NDIS data to a “five alarm fire," calling on Australian governments at all levels to properly investigate why so many children in a first world country are being diagnosed with autism.

More and more AUTISTIC CHILDREN

A leading disability advocate has likened the latest NDIS data to a “five alarm fire", calling on all governments to properly investigate why so many children in a first world country are being diagnosed with autism. The latest quarterly report shows the critical but swelling scheme has grown to almost 740,000 participants and without significant change is projected to grow to one million participants by 2034.

16 percent of males

It currently peaks between the ages of five and seven years with 11 per cent of Australian children registered as NDIS participants. The rate of participation “rises steeply from birth” according to the report. At the age of six seven per cent of females are listed. The participation rate for males is more than double that at 16 per cent. The report lists the most prevalent disability type for boys under 18 as autism and developmental delay – with rates higher in males.

WHY, WHY WHY? (There just can’t be more autism)

"I don't know what's behind it, but it should be an enormous clarion call to the government, all governments. This should be a five-alarm fire,” said the founding CEO and Director of Autism Awareness Australia, Nicole Rogerson. “Why are our children not thriving the way they should in a wealthy first world country like Australia. What's going wrong and why have we got so many of these children presenting with autism." West Australian based paediatrician, researcher and adjunct professor, Dr James Fitzpatrick laid bare the statistics for Sky News.

How Pharma Profits from the Epidemic

“The current rates we're seeing around three to four percent of Australian children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and six to 10 per cent of Australian children diagnosed with ADHD,” he said. “There's been a 40 per cent increase in autism diagnoses in children since 2018. And for ADHD there's (been) quite worryingly, a 300 per cent increase in the number of Australians receiving ADHD medication over the last decade. “To put that medication use into real numbers, in 2024, 600,000 Australians were receiving medication for ADHD. And that's an increase of 28 per cent on the year before. So, I think what we're seeing is a very substantial increase in the diagnosis rates of these conditions.”

But does an ‘increase in the diagnostic rates’ mean more kids are disabled? The doctor didn’t clarify, and he most likely doesn’t believe there’s more autism.

Federal Health Minister doesn’t see more autism

Having declared the NDIS is “not the right fit” for children with mild and moderate autism and developmental delays, Federal Health Minister, Mark Butler last week announced a new diversion program called “Thriving Kids.” . . .

“Positive news”

With 20-years-experience in the field of child development and disability, Dr Fitzpatrick has noticed a change in human behaviour but not our genes. This he believes to be positive news.

Misdiagnosing/overdiagnosing

“Our genes are not changing at the same pace as these rates of diagnosis are changing,“ he said, suspecting many parents were looking for a diagnosis to unlock professional help and funding. . . .

. . . “Many kids are having trouble, but it's not because they have ADHD or autism. And I think we've got to tease that out.”

Inflated numbers

Nicole Rogerson fears the existing framework incentivises the labelling of children. "I think it's fair to say (the numbers) are inflated. We know that for children with developmental delays that can appear to be similar to autism, those children are just too easily getting a diagnoses of autism ... because quite frankly the NDIS is the only way their parents can get those children … who aren’t developing like the rest of their peers (help)." . . .

Nicole Rogerson, Mark Butler and Dr. Fitzpatrick are all in denial. Something is wrong. Why is there all this autism? There can’t really be more disabled children. We have to turn these numbers around and reduce the kids claiming disabilities.

So in Australia they can blame the parents, say the numbers are inflated, try to make it all go away, but it just won’t work.

Four percent of Australian children have a diagnosis of autism. They’re not going away, and there will be more and more coming.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light"