Finding even more autistic children in Australia

It is really hard to understand why no one is ever alarmed about the exploding autism numbers. There’s not even mild concern over why the increases never stop. Generally we’re pretty much conditioned to always expect the rate to go higher, as it has every couple of years since the beginning of the 21st century.

Typically, other countries rely on statistics from the Centers for Disease Control here in the U.S., which is currently at one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys. However there are now lots of places that have rates well beyond one in 36, even here in the U.S.

The CDC’s own numbers put California at one in every 22 children, one in 14 boys.

In Florida, the autism rate is nearly one in 20 children.

Outside the U.S.

British Columbia has a rate of one in 29, one in 18 boys.

Scotland is one in 23 children, one in 14 boys.

In Ireland, it’s one in 21, one in 13 boys, and in Northern Ireland, it’s one in 20 children, one in 12 boys.

These statistics are routinely noted in stories about about autism in these places, all with no real concern.

On May 19th, I found a story from Australia about assessing children for autism in school, thus speeding up the wait time.

Border Watch: Hope for autism assessments in schools

A MOUNT Gambier/Berrin counsellor has welcomed the introduction of a $330,000 [$219K] tender that will enable up to 100 eligible school students to access autism assessments at no cost to their families. Autism assessments will now be made easier with the initiative, which follows the introduction of the Autism Inclusion Teacher program, which has already seen an investment of $28.8 million [$19N] to provide access to an autism inclusion teacher in every public primary school, including Reception to Year 12 schools. . . . Counsellor and owner of Stepping Stones Wellbeing Karmyn Smith said she was confident the trials would be successful, and hoped it would mean a further roll out throughout South Australia in the future.

Buried deep in the story was this information:

2023 data from the Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) suggests 1 in 25 of seven- to 14-year-olds have a primary diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. “When you’re looking at those numbers and you look at the average number of students in a class, you’re looking at having at least one child in the classroom as having autism spectrum disorder as a primary diagnosis,” Ms Smith said. “Putting programs like this will actually increase the amount of children that are diagnosed.” . . .

So Australia, with an autism rate of one in 25, one in 15 boys, joins the growing number of places with rates beyond the official CDC rate of one in 36, way beyond.

One in 36, one in 20, when it comes to autism, it’s all fine. I’m sure by next April the CDC will officially increase our rate to something closer to what we see in Europe and Australia. Once again, we’ll have to learn to live with it, no questions asked. In fact, we’ll be expected to celebrate it.

My only question is: When will the increases finally stop?

I have never ever heard anyone speculate on that happening. Why?

Just how much greater awareness/better diagnosing is there going to be?

IF, as we’re endlessly told, autism is nothing new, they should have figured out the true rate of autism long ago. These never-ending increases clearly tell us the opposite.

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