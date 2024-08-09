Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KM
Aug 9, 2024

Wow! Thank you for sharing all this! I'm almost surprised that it got media coverage. I guess the vaccine industry would welcome the spotlight being taken off them for a bit...

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