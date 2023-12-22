Here in America we may have increasing numbers of special needs students, but we seem to be handling things well. There aren’t many stories of desperate financial problems and children who aren’t being helped like we find in the U.K., Ireland and Australia.

BUT as our population of disabled students continues to grow, I do expect that the same thing will be happening all over the U.S. too.

On December 19th there was a revealing news report from Australia involving the recent call for getting rid of special schools.

9NOW: Disability community speaks out after experts suggest special school shut down https://amp.nine.com.au/article/b33ba520-33e0-4a99-8177-981e9374bf5b

The conversation surrounding where children with special needs should attend school has long been shrouded by divisive opinions. It even split the Disability Royal Commission earlier this year, with three commissioners arguing special schools should be phased out by 2051, claiming segregated education contributed to devaluing people living with disabilities.

Many people simply aren’t buying the claim that mainstreaming special needs students will be fairer for them. Parents and educators alike challenge that idea.

(It should be pointed out that the real issue behind this is AUTISM. The one special school cited in this story is a school for children with AUTISM.)

For families at specialist school Giant Steps in Sydney's inner-west, providing them with specialised care makes all the difference to their wellbeing. Like all of the 100 students at Giant Steps, Esra Hughes' seven-year-old Teddy ﻿lives with autism. Esra believes educational integration ﻿would "only traumatise them rather than giving them any kind of opportunity".

These are not students who can simply be added to a regular school population. If children are in a special school, it’s because their needs are such that they require a segregated learning environment.

"The children that are here, they have extremely high needs and for the commission to say that the world is not segregated and therefore we should not segregate these children, I need the world to be segregated for my son for his safety, for his mental health and his physical well being," Esra said. Fellow student Hardy started at a mainstream school, where teachers said they could provide a specialist teacher to support him. But it soon became clear the school was not compatible with the boy's needs. "Hardy has quite intense sensory needs with the bell, so when the bell rang he would have an extensive meltdown and put his hands over his ears and say make it stop," mum Sonja Rosendorff said. "﻿He was absconding, he was absconding up to 10 times a day from the school, from the classroom and this was on a very busy school road." Sonja said special schools offered children and their families far more than an education.﻿

What’s not at issue here, but should be, is the recent announcement that one in every 25 children in Australia, one in every 15 boys, has autism. https://amp.smh.com.au/politics/federal/the-unique-factor-that-could-explain-why-autism-rates-in-australia-are-growing-faster-than-the-global-average-20231108-p5eig4.html

They make up a big part of this story. Many in this population have severe behavior problems and are a danger to themselves and to others. Special education today is not simply a child who struggles with academic lessons.

"﻿You need more of these types of schools, there are so many kids that need additional support and care and actually really feel a sense of community here, and you're not judged and your child is just accepted," she said…. Throughout Australia, 380,000 school students are living with a disability. About 12 per cent attend one of 520 special schools across the country, encouraged by many experts including former principal Dr Timothy Hawke.

Integrating schools would place an untenable burden on mainstream teachers.

He said mainstream schools were not equipped to adequately provide for students with special needs. "Ninety-two per cent of teachers, I'll say that figure again, 92 per cent of teachers are saying that they cannot cope with normal learning, base level responsibilities﻿," Dr Hawke said. "We must also meet the needs of other children in the classroom, they need to be educated and they need to be educated well, they have that right. "There is going to have to be a lot more training for our teachers, a lot more support, individual one-on-one even with students in the classroom, we need that for this inclusion to become a reality and something that is manageable."…

Things are only going to get worse.

Those in the Australian government who want to eliminate special schools may see this as an equitable change and certainly a cost saving one, but it’s impossible to implement.

Children today in Australia are increasing disabled and dysfunctional. This simple fact is never acknowledged by those making decisions. The people in charge need to face the reality that educating children in the 21st century will come with a stunning price tag and require massive amounts of support.

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