Celebrating their decline

Australia is sending an interesting message to the world. In the midst of stupefying numbers of disabled/dysfunctional students, schools are being urged to celebrate “neurodiversity.

I’m sure April will bring lots of stories on autism acceptance in Australia.

A story in the education magazine, Kiddo, on March 13th explained how this works.

Celebrating neurodiversity in the classroom was all about how teachers can be “neuro-affirming” while “embracing neurodiversity.” https://kiddomag.com.au/education/celebrating-neurodiversity-in-the-classroom/

Embracing neurodiversity in the classroom benefits all. When students are exposed to different ways of thinking and perceiving the world, they develop a greater appreciation for individual differences. This promotes a culture of acceptance, respect, and inclusivity, which can positively impact the overall classroom dynamics and further into the future. Become neuro-affirming through educating ourselves. This is more than understanding and accepting neurodiversity. It is about celebrating, validating and supporting neurodiverse individuals. To understand that a child isn’t just ‘not trying’ or ‘naughty’, but potentially over-stimulated, dysregulated, or has entered a shut down mode where it is physically impossible for them to engage and learn. This understanding develops compassion and is incredibly empowering for the child, yourself, and your relationship with each other.

Things are so bad in Australia, it’s amazing that they even have time for this.

Maybe deluding themselves into thinking that unstoppable increases in “neurodiverse” kids is really a good thing is all that’s left for them to do.

Is having 24.2 percent of students with special needs really something to celebrate?

We learned this two months ago in a Guardian story entitled, Australian children with disabilities ‘struggling now more than ever’, autism expert says.

If Australia really wants to show how neurodiverse they are, reporters should talk about their one in 25 children autism rate. This update in the rate came out in November, 2023.

Australia’s future is pretty well set with these numbers. Eventually they’ll be celebrating neurodiversity everywhere, everyday when 24 percent of the entire population is disabled and one in 25 specifically has an ASD diagnosis.

The only question will be: Who still able to work to pay for it all?

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