There was a remarkable opinion piece out of Western Australia. It was remarkable in the sense that author is completely blind to the obvious: AUTISM IS A GROWING EPIDEMIC THAT MUST BE STOPPED.

Jan 28, 2025, WA Today: School system needs to evolve to cater for changing society

Here’s a summary: Australia has one of the highest autism rates in the world, one in 25 children, and this is taking a huge toll on the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) because there are simply too many students applying for support.

SOLUTION: Schools need to do more.

The writer acknowledged that society is “changing,” and insisted that it can’t only fall on the NDIS to provide for this “growing number of students.”

Experts are cited.

There are many issues to explore when it comes to the question of whether the structure of our school system has adapted to meet the changing needs of our communities…. Another major challenge for our education system, as we report today, is how to ensure schools can offer enough support to the growing number of students with a disability. The appointment of one of the world’s leading autism experts, Professor Andrew Whitehouse, to the National School Resourcing Board is significant recognition that serious weight is being given to addressing this challenge.

Notice we were told that MORE CHILDREN HAVE AUTISM, but nothing is said about WHY THIS IS HAPPENING.

The growing number of children with autism is well-documented – rates have risen notably in developed nations over the past 10 years with the prevalence of autism in Australian children among the highest in the world. Australian National University scholar Maathu Ranjan quoted international studies in a research paper last year that showed autism prevalence rates of one in 36 children in the United States, one in 50 children in Canada, and one in 57 children in the United Kingdom. In Australia, it is about one in 25.

While there is no alarm over the shocking autism rate itself, the cost projection can’t be ignored.

Whitehouse’s appointment comes weeks after schools were asked to shoulder more responsibility for supporting children with autism and developmental delay to stop families flocking to the $40 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), with costs projected to reach more than $100 billion [$658M] by 2032 due to the demand.

Schools must share the burden.

A series of reports have highlighted that a higher number of children with autism and developmental delays are joining the NDIS than had been forecast as those children can’t get the support they need in the school system…. Major federal government reviews into both the NDIS and the school system, published at the end of last year, have made the case for schools to take on more responsibility – both for accommodating students in the classroom and hosting support services on their grounds. Bill Shorten, the federal minister with responsibility for the NDIS, warned last year the NDIS can’t be a “surrogate school system”. “The NDIS is in danger of becoming the only lifeboat in the ocean. So we’ve got to have a conversation in Australia about helping kids with milder forms of developmental delay who don’t need to be on the NDIS,” he said in November.

Send autistic kids to mainstream schools.

NDIS architect Professor Bruce Bonyhady has also flagged that there needs to be better support for children with autism in mainstream settings and that the responses to the prevalence of autism cannot be left to the NDIS…. The Sun-Herald welcomes the appointment of Professor Whitehouse to the National School Resourcing Board as a strong signal that the evolution of the school system will be guided with the right expertise to cater for a wider spectrum of students. We acknowledge concerns from school leaders that teachers are not therapists and any extra responsibility they take on to divert students from the NDIS must be backed by extra resources, including funding, specialist staff and purpose-built facilities.

Kids are sicker than ever and schools have to deal with our “changing society.”

While the push to take the pressure off the NDIS has a financial driver, the notion that schools should be better equipped to cater to a range of student learner profiles and the increased complexity of children is an excellent one. A one-size-fits-all model of education means too many children do not get the opportunity for a learning environment which will bring out the best in them, which is what the ultimate experience in our school system should achieve.

Until the government of Australia demands to know WHY 4 percent of children are disabled with autism, the nightmare will continue.

Things will get worse. Northern Ireland is already at an autism rate of one in 20, as announced by the BBC in May, 2023.

Currently Australia has no future. The numbers and the costs will continue to grow. It’s just a matter of time.

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