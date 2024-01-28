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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 29, 2024

I'm turning 22 near April 1st, and having suffered extreme PTSD from state government-monitored 'education' (even though I went to only three short years of public 'school' in 4th-7th grade, my homeschooling experience was also very traumatic and sad) and I cannot wait to stop receiving ASD funding at 22. NY and FL, both states' 'education' systems traumatized me irreversibly and gave me traumatic memories that'll haunt me for my remaining years. I'd rather accept a forced military draft or be forced to live off-grid than continue to receive B.S. state funding after 22, for elementary-level textbooks with nothing new inside them to learn (I had to choose my own textbooks to actually learn new things, like foreign languages and microbiology) let alone remain a slave after 22. I don't want to bring children into a 'free country' with states that behave like separate countries on their own, or have poor-quality, prisonlike 'education' systems (especially since U.S. education is much worse/much poorer than Japanese, European education systems in terms of academic quality). I had recent flashbacks of me crying alone in a bedroom, aged 15, creating bloody scars on my arms (while tying to focus on a homeschool textbook about history) because I had extreme PTSD from being in an insane asylum and prone restrained, injected with sedatives, and being unable to attend any school outside home. And I HATED the 'therapies' I was given, I was a 17-year-old in a literal toddler's SLP room and hated the 'baby activities' I was given so much I'd hit myself and cry/growl in anger. God, please don't let me recieve ANY 'education' funding anymore when I turn 22 this year. I hated my compulsory 'education' so much.

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