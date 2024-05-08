May 6th there was story from the Guardian in Australia. It was all about doing more for special needs students.

School funding reform to be tied to better outcomes for children with disability, Jason Clare says

Education minister doubles down on need for states to do more for students with a disability, in the wake of Guardian Australia investigation. The education minister, Jason Clare, has said the next national agreement on school reform will be tied to improved outcomes for students with disabilities, amid a split with the states over increased funding levels. “I want students with disability to have the same educational opportunities as students without disability,” he told Guardian Australia. . . . A Guardian Australia investigation, The Classroom Divide, has exposed deep inequities in the way students with a disability are funded in Australian schools, with families, teachers and advocates concerned at the way students with disabilities are being included in mainstream schools.

It’s about more funding and who pays what

Negotiations are also touching on how the $3.6bn [$2.4B} student with disability loading payment is being managed by the states, with the federal government refusing to release a review into the payment, saying it would “impact negotiations for the next National School Reform Agreement”. Funding deals have been struck this year with the Northern Territory and Western Australia but the government is still in negotiations with other states over who will pay for the 5% increase needed to lift school funding levels. The commonwealth is proposing lifting the federal share of public funding from 20% to 22.5% in a deal worth an extra $6bn [$4B] over five years, while the states want the federal government to lift its share to 25%. The Greens education spokesperson, Penny Allman-Payne, said that she wanted to see more urgency from the federal government on reaching 100% of the school resourcing standard more quickly and for other system-wide reforms. . . . “My message to them is they need to stop giving money to elite private schools that are overfunded and they need to immediately increase the funding to public schools to 100% of the SRS at the start of the next agreement.” “There’s not one thing that you can talk about that we need to do that doesn’t require a significant investment,” she said. “You can’t give teachers more time to collaboratively plan or work with parents and families and carers if you don’t put more money into the system, and you can’t have the additional resources that are desperately needed if you don’t put more money into the system.”

Buried in the story was this sentence:

She said that while the complexity of students had increased, the resourcing to meet that need had not adjusted adequately.

What does that mean, exactly? We’re not told.

I can’t tell you the times I’ve read something similar in other countries. We just have to accept that the number of disabled students is always increasing AND their needs are more complex.

Australia needs to wake up. In January, 2024, the Guardian announced that 24 percent of students have special needs.

Then in April, 2024, the Guardian upped that figure to 25 percent of students.

There are now almost a million school students in Australia needing extra support because of a disability, equivalent to one in four enrolments.

Last November, statistics showed that one in every 25 students, one in every 15 boys in Australia has autism.

Ranjan’s research, which has not been peer reviewed, quotes international studies that show autism prevalence rates of one in 36 children in the United States, one in 50 children in Canada, and one in 57 children in the United Kingdom. In Australia, it is about one in 25.

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