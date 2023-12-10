Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Jenny Dunn's avatar
Jenny Dunn
Dec 10, 2023

Yes you are so right here in Oz the Autism rate has gone through the roof. I have a friend who works in disability.... some single mums have 3 children with Autism. Of course everyone is ignoring the elephant in the room😏 and it’s always a coincidence that the child stopped all verbal interactions after the vaccines. All I can say is thank goodness my daughter decided not to vaccinate my Grandson. It’s not easy though she cannot access childcare....

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