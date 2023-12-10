I have to keep writing about AUSTRALIA because things are going downhill fast there.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) which pays for disabled Australians is now overwhelmed with the cost of CHILDREN WITH AUTISM. Lots of media outlets are talking about it.

I’ve included some of the coverage below.

One thing that stands out to me is the blanket refusal to admit that the explosion in autism in Australia, one in every 25 children, one in every 16 boys, is a national crisis that threatens the future of the country. Lots of voices are out there denying autism is really a problem.

News reports give us the numbers and the costs, but there is not a single voice declaring this a crisis in disabled children.

No one recognizes the suffering of more and more families dealing with more and more autism.

We’re told about over-diagnosing and diagnostic substitution, in other words, we’re told there really isn’t MORE AUTISM; it’s just that parents pursue an autism diagnosis to get the services that come with it.

The autism numbers simply can’t be this high. The NDIS is planning to cull the autism claims and eliminate children who are really not so severe.

Here’s what the public is told:

Back on November 12th the Sydney Morning Herald announced that one in every 25 children in Australia has autism. https://amp.smh.com.au/politics/federal/the-unique-factor-that-could-explain-why-autism-rates-in-australia-are-growing-faster-than-the-global-average-20231108-p5eig4.html

“It is plausible that the growth of prevalence rates above the global average in Australia can be attributed to the financial incentives created by government policy, specifically the implementation of the NDIS.”…

That meant that there was over-diagnosing of autism because having autism qualifies for cash benefits.

That claim was quickly challenged by advocacy groups and parents, but no matter, it’s being talked about all over.

At the same time this stunning rate was announced, Australians learned that autism was bankrupting the national disability insurance program. The increase in disability claims is all about MORE AUTISM.

Do officials believe that there really is more autism? Absolutely not.

The one in 25 rate didn’t make waves in Australia at all, but they are concerned about the exploding COST OF PROVIDING FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM.

November 19th, Sky News: https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/federal-government-set-to-cut-ndis-funding-for-autism/video/285d3d259a25873f825bf55f6a9f685b

The federal government is set to rein in spending on the NDIS by raising the bar for children with autism to access the scheme. Children with autism will have to meet steeper requirements to access funding after a report found the NDIS may be responsible for a large increase in autism diagnoses. ANU doctoral research found that the growth in autism in Australia is higher than in other countries, including the US, UK and Canada, and a researcher argues it is “plausible” it's because of the financial incentives created by the NDIS. People with autism and developmental delays account for 45 per cent of NDIS participants, with the average autism participant receiving $33,800 [$22K] a year, according to NDIS data. The NDIS will cost taxpayers $42 billion [$28B] this year and is forecast to hit $90 billion [$59B] by 2031.

Dec 7, 2023, NDIS Review Urges Government To Make Huge Changes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfETZzv434g

VIDEO:

Tonight, after thousands of submissions, the long awaited review into the National Disability Scheme has been released. As costs surge and demands for access soar, particularly for children with autism, will the biggest shakeup in the scheme’s 10 year history save the NDIS? Spiraling costs, fraud, price gouging, Australia’s most vulnerable either strangled by red tape or slipping through the cracks. The Medicare will soon outstrip defense. $97 billion [$64B]. Price gouging. People are really disgusted by it. My children have not actually been able to access it, so we’ve spent a lot of time trying and have no success. Now a landmark review of the NDIS, 12 months in the making, has been released. Its aim, to save a scheme in crisis. We have to get rid of the rotters and the criminals and the slum landlords. The report, calling on the government to urgency address serious worker shortages and invest in greater support outside the NDIS. 26 recommendations backed up with 139 supporting actions to be implemented over the next five years. To restore the original intent of the scheme, to support Australians living with permanent and significant disability within a broader system of supports. The report, proposing the NDIS be reworked. Those with the most prominent and significant disability will continue to get targeted support delivered through the NDIS. Those needing less intensive will be helped through foundational supports, outside the scheme providing things like…support systems for children with developmental delays. Children with autism falling into the second category, many said to be transitioned off the NDIS over the next five years. It sets off a blueprint for a more inclusive Australia. … What families really need is an ironclad promise from all over the government, that no child with disability will be left behind as a result of these reforms. Of the more than 630,000 NDIS participants, 51 percent are children. Most with a primary diagnosis of AUTISM. That diagnosis along no longer enough to guarantee a spot. Your child may need a modest amount of support that should be found in mainstream settings like schools and kindergartens and childcare. If your need is a higher level of support, then the NDIS is there for you. So will Australians living with disability be better of worse off under the NDIS?

INTERVIEW of Nicole Rogerson, Director of Autism Awareness.

Rogerson is someone who DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE’S BEEN AN INCREASE IN AUTISM, yet she’s worried about her son’s future after she’s gone. (If there’s never been an increase in autism, why aren’t there already services for her son to access?—Not asked, not answered.)

Rogerson: …This particular change is probably going to affect children on the Autism 1, the milder range of the spectrum, but we are talking about tens of thousands of children. … …I don’t think anyone is trying to unfairly trying to target autism. I think the reality just is, it is the largest cohort, it’s 30 percent of the NDIS. And if you look at those under 18 on the NDIS, it’s even greater. It’s 55 percent of the NDIS. So we’re just its biggest problem, really. When it comes to looking at the sustainability of this scheme and how it’s going to be managed going forward. It was obvious that autism was going to be one of the conditions that had to be considered, and it’s a tricky one for what I just mentioned…. If we’re really honest, what happened today is that the federal government just shifted some of the responsibility to the states. This is really just a cost-cutting measure, it’s all it is…. There are too many kids with autism on the NDIS. It’s become, what the Minister said, the only lifeboat in the ocean and the states need to step up and contribute. And whilst I don’t necessarily disagree with that, the reality is, at the moment, not one education system across Australia is set up to adequately take these kids and help them with these apparent foundational supports….It’s going to be certainly years before they are ready…. Since the start of the NDIS, Australia, more than any country in the world, has had a massive increase in the amount of autism diagnoses. Do we have more autism in Australia? Like is there something in our water? No. It’s just simply there’s a scheme to support them, so all of a sudden we have an overdiagnosis of children with autism. I’m absolutely sure that there are children with other developmental delays that are getting an autism diagnosis in order to get help from the NDIS. Now the government may not like that, but the reality is, whether you call it autism or not, these kids are presenting with learning difficulties and challenges and they need support. They’re arguing over which bucket the money comes out of. Our argument would be, these are kids with genuine delays and they need supports and in order to give them their best life, we need to act early and we need to act when they’re kids. … I think there’s a very real, unintended consequence that these kids will miss out…. This is a lot of children, this is disability, and this is complex. You have a system that is not ready for it. … My son’s 28, but one day I have to plan on dying. I need the scheme to be there, and I need it to work for Australians with the most severe disabilities…. It’s just up to us to decide whether or not these kids are worth saving, and they’re absolutely worth our effort.

What matters to me in this interview, and what is never expanded on, is the simple fact that there are more children with developmental delays in Australia.

Rogerson cheerily dismisses the idea that there’s been an increase in autism, but she readily admits that there are thousands of kids with developmental delays who need services.

IF there have always been massive numbers of disabled children, regardless of having an autism label, why aren’t there services already in place? Why can’t the NDIS take care of them?

Reassuring the public that autism isn’t the problem is ridiculous. Something is affecting more and more children in Australia, and sadly there will never be enough money to care for them if these increase continue to be ignored.

This is not real reform. It’s simple cost shifting. It will solve nothing.

Here’s what other coverage said about this.

On December 6th, Sky News ran an interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=0wRwkxK0FVM that basically said

VIDEO:

Anchor: The Prime Minister indeed did today try to get back to the basics, the here and now. He held a meeting of the National Cabinet with all the premiers to try and sort out some big problems. The one thing he had hoped to achieve with this meeting was to stop the explosion in costs that we’ve seen in the National Disability Scheme, which I can’t believe . It’s now spending more than $40 billion [$26B] a year, and it’s soaring by the year, more than 600,000 Australians. … And to do that, the Prime Minister even had to pay the states and territories an extra three and a half billion [$2.3B] in GST [Goods and Services Tax].

Viewers were told that the government is trying to find ways to cover all the people filing disability claims with plans for cost sharing with state and local governments, but there are skeptics. Michael, is this a reform or is it just kicking the can down the road? Michael Costa, Former NSW Labor Treasurer: This is a dog and pony show. It’s there to create the impression that the government is now focused on working. I can tell you that this agreement is going to fall in a heap. If you read between the lines, and we don’t find out the details till tomorrow when we get the actual reforms, but what they’re actually proposing, and I’ve been a state treasurer, this is not going to work. They’re proposing the states take on a lot of the responsibility in some sort of community-based primary care structure. Now that’s going to be costly, and it is certainly not going to be met by the funds they currently put on the table. The problem with the NDIS, it’s a honey pot, and it’s got all sorts of providers and chunks in it, you know, coming up with diagnoses that, you know, in the past wouldn’t have been funded. Yes, there is a core group that really does need the support of the NDIS, but this reform package is not going to be, in the long term, a sustainable basis for reforming the NDIS. … The second person interviewed exposed the fact that this is happening because of the explosion in children with autism, but viewers heard that autism isn’t really a problem. Cameron Milner, GXO Strategies Director: Clearly, as you said, some people with serious disabilities need the package, and I think NDIS is great for them. But the reality is that we have to have a conversation as the population about autism being an entry point for NDIS. Seventy-five percent, seventy-five percent of NDIS participants under 18 have an autism-related concern. Five to seven year old boys, 11% of them are now qualifying for NDIS autism packages. It’s a serious issue, and the community needs to have a conversation about who’s responsible. It’s a scam by teachers and doctors. Is it the teacher in the classroom or NDIS or the doctors and others, as you say, who are in the middle asking for $100,000 [$66K] packages for boys who just might need to read and write a little easier. That’s all. Anchor: There you go. There you go. AGAIN, autism can never be the problem. These numbers have to be challenged, ridiculed and dismissed.

On December 9th the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-12-09/ndis-what-happens-to-kid-it-cant-help/103206530

reported that more disabled children means more disability claims.

One in five children in Australia have disability or developmental concerns, according to the Australian Early Development Census. It seems a staggering number. But it is one of the key statistics that explains why the National Disability Insurance Scheme — 10 years into its life — has exploded in its cost and reached well beyond what was originally intended…. Parents of autistic children are worried services will be cut to save money. The large cohort of children on the autism spectrum who have joined the NDIS in much larger than expected numbers meant that there has been considerable anxiety among parents that the review — conducted by one of the scheme's original architects Professor Bruce Bonyhady and former public servant Lisa Paul — would seek to simply chuck them out. That's meant a large part of the political task for NDIS minister Bill Shorten this week has been trying to reassure them that won't happen if they need its services…. The idea is that if everyone is paying equal amounts of money towards the different parts of the system, the incentive to cost shift will disappear. But the sheer size of the issues seems daunting.

What is amazing to me in the midst of sparring who should pay for disability services and denying the impact of autism, no one will consider the fact that if MORE CHILDREN do have autism this could be a disaster for the future of Australia.

If the government can’t provide for children with autism, how will they support them as dependent adults?

This issue is only going to be more prominent and more contentious in the coming years.

Bet on it.

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