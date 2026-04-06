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Jan Neill's avatar
Jan Neill
3d

I was in DC and with a colleague then and early on. I remember we visited Senator Edward Kennedy's office regarding educational rights (he was chair) and the group from the Senators office said "First your community must come together on whether or not Vaccines are the cause"?and we left thinking what? Just a few minutes ago I watched a clip by RFK jr on X he stated well here it is https://x.com/MidwesternDoc/status/1833908586927501550. I don't know I guess that is it the future not the present? I use to pray when they were little (twins) please just let me know before I die what happen to my babies. That was 1992 they were 2.5 yrs old and through my network including Stanford at that time the whispers were Vaccines. My adult children are Severe/Profound. I promised them I would never give up. Anyone else remember that promise? When all is said and done I believe a massive awakening to harms will change behaviors of the people I hope....that would be good....

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
2d

When Anne and I left Washington DC, back in 2006 (we were retracing out steps from 2004 because we were trying to figure out why no one was doing anything about autism) we were told, "Everyone in the upper echelon of government who wants to know whether vaccines cause autism already knows and there not going to do anything about it." Anne ca verify that was a word for word quote from a congressional aide. We were told the reparations would bring down the government.

So, as we left we said to each other... we would just need to wait till 2035 and the damage from the vaccines would bring down the government itself.

We wont need to wait till 2035

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