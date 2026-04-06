In April 2006 hundreds of autism parents rallied in Washington, DC hoping to get Congress to address the explosion in neurologically disabled children.

I was there, along with so many others who just wanted our representatives to act.

We marched around government buildings. There were speeches and plenty of signs showing how bad the crisis had become.

Parents blamed the lack of government oversight and corruption at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resulting in the brain injury known as AUTISM. We all visited congressional offices, talked to our legislators and their staffs.

This was my second trip to Washington, and I, like so many others, was hopeful our presence there mattered.

Dan Olmsted was there. He was the courageous reporter who investigated what was happening with autism and published his series, Age of Autism, and wrote the book, The Age of Autism: Mercury, Medicine, and a Man-Made Epidemic.

That was 20 years ago this week.

Back in 2006, the official autism rate in the U.S. was one in 166 children, one in 102 boys. (It became one in 150 in 2007.)

So what has changed in 20 years? Sadly nothing—except the damage has grown to the jaw-dropping rate of one in every 31 children, one in 19 boys. (In California, it’s one in 19 children, one in 12 boys.)

Autism still isn’t officially a crisis. The CDC still pretends that the rate increases DON’T MEAN MORE CHILDREN HAVE AUTISM.

(SEE: One in 31 children with autism; 20 years of lies and cover-up)

Those of us in Washington 20 years ago could never have imagined that the numbers would reach the current rate and STILL, nothing is being done to address this catastrophe in children’s health.

INSTEAD, we have a whole month now where we celebrate autism acceptance and pretend kids have always been disabled like they are today.

Schools are left to face the bankrupting cost of trying to accommodate the massive numbers of neurologically disabled children everywhere. (See: Loss of Brain Trust )

This was President Trump message for 2026.

Presidential Message on Autism Awareness Day

Today, we recognize Americans with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), whose talents, character, and determination strengthen our Nation and enrich our communities. Every child is made in the image and likeness of God, with inherent dignity, purpose, and worth. The lives of those with autism reflect that truth in powerful ways, bringing joy, insight, and inspiration to their families, communities, and our country. My Administration remains committed to ensuring that individuals living with autism have the support and resources they need to reach their full potential.

The President talked about awareness, research, and support. He also talked about finding answers.

. . .In recent decades, we have seen a sharp increase in the rate of children with autism, with 1 in 32 children [sic] now identified as being on the spectrum. Last year, I created the Make America Healthy Again Commission, and—working with the Department of Health and Human Services—we are investing in major research efforts to better understand autism and increase potential treatment options. We are also investing in research into possible causes and risk factors so we can better protect the health and well-being of future generations. . . .

Also on April 2nd, NewsNation featured National Autism Coordinator Diana Diaz. HHS 'closer' to finding cause for autism: Diana Diaz | On Balance

Video:

Clip of HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. on April 10, 2025

By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic.

Clip of President Trump, September 21, 2025,

I think we found an answer to autism.

That promise of finding the cause by September was seven months ago.

NewsNation host Leland Vittert, who himself has autism, questioned Diana Diaz, National Autism Coordinator at HHS and also an autism mom.

Vittert:

. . . But today, despite the promises, there are really not a lot of new answers. . . . Am I wrong to think that since September, this seems to have kind of disappeared from the conversation?

Diana Diaz said they were “excited for the path forward.”

Likely, but the narrative is back. I have joined the administration as National Autism Coordinator. My goal for today was to have such a positive celebration of the resilience, the tenacity, the ingenuity that the autism community has, and today, I think we accomplished that at HHS. We hosted families from around the country who are trailblazers in their community creating solutions, and we’re excited for the path forward. We’re coming up on a year of the National Autism Science Data Project—

Vittert continued to press Diaz.

Help me understand though. What since September do we know, and this has been something I’ve been very passionate about, I’ve spoken about, about the need TO FIND THE CAUSE OF THE EXPLOSION IN CASES.

Are we closer?

Diaz:

I think we are closer. The data sets that are being studied are massive. Like I said, we’re coming up on a year of that unprecedented $50 million investment, and the data is going to become available. It’s going to be summarized and available to the public, and we can see the interplay of genetic predisposition and what environmental triggers are causing the most issues, the higher prevalence in some areas. And with this era of radical transparency, these data sets are going to be available to the public. That’s part of my role with the engaging with the community to help them put the research into practice by making lifestyle choices and changes that could really improve their children’s life.

Vittert:

There has been this debate over whether we should even be having this conversation. . . . My question is . . . why we would not be obsessed with finding a cause, and what the hope would be for parents, not necessarily of kids who have autism, but for someone like me who will be a future parent, of what we may or may not know about may cause it.

Diaz:

I think the Secretary is right on point. He is leaving no stone unturned in really trying to find the causes, the combination of genetics and environmental triggers that have caused the higher prevalence. As the top leader in public health, of course, it makes total sense that we should be wanting to know the causes because it is something that is affecting society. It’s affecting health care, school systems. We autism parents are worried about th future, and so it is something that is worth focusing on. It’s part of the larger chronic disease epidemic. It’s part of a more holistic agenda to find out what are the causes, and what we can do. What is at our disposal to perhaps reverse the difficulties with it.

President Trump and Ms. Diaz talked about autism, but I didn’t hear the word CRISIS. There was no alarm or real urgency to do something about a disorder that strikes more and more children with no known cause, prevention, or cure—officially.

It sounded more like they were discussing a baffling medical mystery no one can figure out.

Of course that isn’t really the case.

The real issue here

The real culprit that has been the elephant in the room for decades is the link to the vaccines given to children.

In September 2025, I wrote about what was said during a hearing on Capitol Hill chaired by Senator Ron Johnson.

(SEE: (15) Hidden Vaccine Data Unveiled in Senate Showdown)

During that hearing, attorney Aaron Siri revealed a study that was hidden from the public for years, a study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

That study, conducting within the Henry Ford Health System, analyzed health records of more than 18,000 kids.

What it found was astonishing.

Vaccinated children were more than four times as likely to develop asthma, three times as likely to have allergic conditions, nearly six times as likely to develop autoimmune disease, and over five times as likely to suffer from neurodevelopmental disorders.

BUT, despite the significance, the results were never published.

The researchers, strong vaccine supporters themselves, feared losing their jobs and reputations.

At the hearing Siri testified that the authors initially promised to publish, regardless of outcome, but higher ups at Henry Ford Health blocked the study, leaving it buried for years.

Corruption

Maybe the real problem here is the fact that we’re not actually talking about a neurological mystery plaguing our kids. We’re really talking about years of corruption, collusion, and cover-up.

In another story I wrote about Senator Johnson’s September hearings, I cited the allegations against the CDC made by Johnson. (15) Senate hearing: RFK Jr and Sen Ron Johnson on corruption at CDC

Johnson called the science from this agency “thoroughly corrupted.”

Johnson talked about evidence given by attorney Aaron Siri.

Do you want to just talk about what you’ve witnessed in terms of the capture of the agencies that you’re now in charge of, the corruption of science, which I believe you just said, that is almost your number one goal, right, is to try and bring integrity and credibility back to science which has been corrupted by the people who pay for it, by federal health agencies being captured by pharmaceutical industries, by Big Pharma, by Big Food. I want to give you just the last minute to, first of all, defend yourself, but talk about the corruption of science that you’ve having to deal with and trying to correct.

Robert Kennedy Jr on vaccines and autism

During this hearing, Secretary Kennedy made it clear that for years the CDC has had evidence linking their vaccine program to autism.

Kennedy:

In 2002, CDC did an internal study of Atlanta, in Fulton County Georgia children and looked at children who got the MMR vaccine on time and compared those to kids who got them later. So in other words, kids who got them before 36 months and kids who got them afterwards.

The data from that study showed that black boys who got the vaccine on time, had a 260 percent greater chance of getting an autism diagnosis than children who waited.

The chief scientist on that, Dr. William Thompson, the senior vaccine safety scientist at CDC, was ordered to come into a room with four other co-authors by his boss, Frank DeStefano, who’s the head of immunization safety branch and ordered to destroy that data. And then they published it without that fact.

On June 17, 2024, RFK Jr was on the Shawn Ryan Show.

(See: (15) RFK Jr on the biggest cover-up in medical history)

During that interview Kennedy described how the CDC’s corrupt practices have covered up the link between vaccines and autism dating back 25 years.

The cover-up

On NewsNation, Ms. Diaz talked about the “unprecedented $50 million investment” to find the cause of autism.

This comes after the millions in NIH grant money spent over the past 25 years linking autism to: fat moms, drinking moms, smoking moms, old moms, moms who marry old dads, moms who have preemies, moms who have babies too close together, moms who live too close to freeways, moms with low levels of D3, moms who carry Neanderthal DNA, specific fatty acid in cord blood, moms on antidepressants, and BPA exposure during pregnancy—and STILL NO OFFICIAL ANSWERS—ANYTHING BUT VACCINES.

Ms Diaz talked as if they were finally finding answers to the mystery of autism. In truth, countless independent studies have linked the dramatic increase in the childhood schedule to the explosion in autism.

The government has recognized vaccine-induced autism many times over the past 25 years in its secretive “vaccine court,” yet the denials continue.

The consequences of admitting that an unchecked, unsafe, liability-free vaccine schedule is responsible for untold damage to children everywhere is the unthinkable for those who are culpable.

For those of us who rallied in Washington 20 years ago, the anniversary of our visit is a sad reminder of the power and control the pharmaceutical industry has over our government and why nothing has changed.

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“