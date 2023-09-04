I found an annoying article published in Autism Parenting on September 4th. The title got right to the point: “IS AUTISM HEREDITARY?” https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/is-autism-hereditary/

Answer: Of course. Next question.

And in the updated version of the “Refrigerator Mom” being blamed for autism in the 20th century, today in the 21st century,it’s the parents with the BAD GENES.

Can You Inherit Autism?

The simple answer is “yes,” autism spectrum disorder can be inherited. However, that doesn’t mean everyone with autism spectrum disorder inherited it.

There’s no definitive cause for autism spectrum disorders. Still, research from around the globe has found developmental, genetic, and environmental factors are connected to autism spectrum disorders.

Dr. Daniel Geschwind is a professor of human genetics, neurology, and psychiatry at UCLA. During a recent interview, he cited a study published in Jama that identified 80% of autism spectrum disorder cases are likely caused by genetic factors passed through DNA.

To return to the main question of “Is autism hereditary,” that means while not all autism spectrum disorders are inherited, a vast majority of them likely are hereditary.

We’re told there isn’t an ‘autism gene’ exactly, but genes are the culprit.

Mount Sinai Hospital posted a study in 2022 that identified more than 70 genes involved with autism spectrum disorder diagnoses.

Blame the Parents

While Jeremy Brown, the author of this piece, does mention “environmental factors,” he basically ignores the whole idea.

Most of the official studies on environmental triggers for autism put the bull’s eye on the parents.

Millions have gone into studies linking autism to: OLD MOMS, MOMS WHO MARRY OLD DADS, FAT MOMS, DRINKING MOMS, MOMS ON ANTI-DEPRESSANTS, SMOKING MOMS, MOMS WHO HAVE BABIES TOO CLOSE TOGETHER,AND MOMS WHO LIVE TOO CLOSE TO FREEWAYS. (I kid you not. That last one is also the result of an official study.)

Of course the point of this whole piece is to make parents go quietly into their corner and not ask questions. YOU are the reason your child has autism. All the science says so.

Brown has to ignore the elephant in the room which is the explosion in the number of children with autism since there no such thing as a genetic epidemic.

NO INCREASE CAN BE A REAL INCREASE, therefore it never is. It’s always better diagnosing, greater awareness of kids who’ve always been here.

The theory of the genetic epidemic can only work if we ignore the epidemic.

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