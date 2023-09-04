Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Sep 12, 2023

SO much money, so much government, so much deciet behind the great autism coverup, but they don't care because NO one and I mean NO ONE has ever been held accountable.

Now, in very near term, it will all come crashing down and it needs to.

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Sep 4, 2023

There is no such thing as a genetic epidemic in such a short time period. But then, we know that.

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