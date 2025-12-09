We in the West have adjusted to endless neurological conditions affecting our children—ones that were unknown until the last couple of decades. Most notable of these is AUTISM, a condition found in always more children for no recognized reason.

Despite the jaw-dropping rates that are expected to keep increasing, mainstream medicine has never expressed alarm over so many disabled children. In fact, doctors are regularly given credit for the level of autism we are at today, calling it “better diagnosing.”

Developmental disorders are now a regular part of childhood in the 21st century.

Learning Disability/Neurodiversity Month is celebrated each October and April is devoted to Autism Acceptance Month.

Cities and business all over the West have worked to attain “Autism Friendly” certifications.

In the U.S., health officials seem undisturbed by the rising rates of children with conditions that prevent them from learning as children have always been expected to learn in the past.

No CDC official has ever, over the past 25 years, called autism a CRISIS. “Serious public health concern” is the strongest language they’ve used when it comes to describing what autism is doing to our children.

Despite two decades of ever-increasing autism numbers, NO U.S. HEALTH OFFICIAL HAS EVER RECOGNIZED THAT MORE CHILDREN HAVE AUTISM. Every increase over the past quarter century has been attributed to greater awareness.

Of course no one ever speculates on when the awareness will finally stop, when doctors will be doing their best diagnosing, giving us a final count on just how many children are autistic.

While the West seems okay with the current state of childhood development, the same can’t be said for some of the poorest places in the world.

On my site, Loss of Brain Trust, I have catalogued over 11,000 news reports on the decline in the health of children starting in January 2017. The vast majority of these stories are from the English-speaking world: the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia etc., but lately I’ve been seeing more and more reports from places that didn’t come up regularly on Google News searches before.

What I’m seeing are stories about huge increases in autism in foreign countries and alarm from officials. This coverage isn’t about greater recognition of something that’s always been around. People in developing countries want answers. They are seeing something happening to children that is unprecedented and the language they use shows exactly that.

Here are examples:

India:

Families struggle for support as Patna faces autism care crisis Patna is facing a growing emergency – a surge in children being identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) even as the city struggles with a crippling shortage of therapy centres, special schools and trained professionals. With experts estimating that more than 30% of children may be on the spectrum, families are being pushed into an exhausting battle for support that simply does not exist at the scale required.

Kenya:

Government raises alarm over the rising cases of autism in the country

As the country celebrates international day for persons living with disability, it has emerged that there is a rise in autism cases country wide. Kenya Institute of Special Education’s director, Dr. Norman Kiogora says KISE has embarked on research to establish the reasons behind the spike in autism. . . . Kiogora: We are doing our research to find out what is causing this rising. And it’s in big numbers . . .countries worldwide. . . Yesterday we had a team here from outside the country and they are telling us they are equally concerned about the recent case of autism. And therefore, we are doing research to find out what is causing this particular disability. Some of these children require routine therapy multiple times in the course of a week, of a month of a year. It’s expensive.

Philippines:

De Lima pushes for national comprehensive program for autism diagnosis, treatment Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima on Wednesday filed a measure that proposed the establishment of a national comprehensive program for the prevention, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of autism in the Philippines. . . . The council shall establish a program for early identification, screening, and detection of autism, and to provide appropriate services to children and toddlers with developmental delays associated with autism. . . . The bill also proposed that the Department of Health (DOH) formulate guidelines, standards, and procedures against the forcible use of cures, vaccines, and therapy on PWAs.

Turkey:

One in 33 children diagnosed with autism in Türkiye Autism now affects one in 33 Turkish children, a dramatic rise prompting experts to call for immediate country-wide action on early screening and inclusive schooling. Speaking before parliament, civil society representative Sedef Erken highlighted the dramatic surge in autism — from one in 150 children just 10–15 years ago to one in 33 now — and warned that the country faces care needs that are “growing like a mountain.” . . . Education Ministry’s Special Education Director Mustafa Otrar reported 93,447 autism diagnoses in the past five years, including nearly 12,000 new cases last year. According to Otrar, around 438,000 students are currently receiving special education. He noted that based on current trends, the number of students needing inclusive education could exceed 1 million by 2050, and underscored the urgency for long-term structural reform.

Pakistan:

Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, admission started at Pakistan’s first-ever government-run autism school. ‘Maryam Nawaz School and Resource Centre for Autism’ has officially opened its admission process under the auspices of Special Education Department.

Bangladesh:

Govt to build modern special needs school in Dhaka The government is set to establish a modern, fully equipped school for children with special needs in the capital, aiming to address the acute shortage of quality education and therapy services for children with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) and other disabilities. . . . The school will accommodate 300 students, with 30 percent receiving free education.

Nepal:

Over 300 children with autism identified in Jhapa District survey reveals 381 persons living with autism spectrum disorder across 15 local levels Over 300 children are living with autism in Jhapa district, according to a comprehensive survey conducted by Karuna Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development in Koshi Province. The survey identified a total of 381 persons with autism across 15 local levels in the district, comprising 254 male children, 28 female children and 45 adults. Those identified have been mainstreamed into health and education services to ensure access to necessary support and rehabilitation. . .

Nepal:

Autistic children deprived of proper education There are tens of thousands of parents who are struggling with their children’s autistic conditions while searching for suitable schools. Many parents, including Kavita, complain that the government has not adequately addressed the right to education for autistic children. . . . “A serious concern is that the Nepal government did not recognize autism as a health condition for a long time. After years of advocacy, the constitution now includes autism as a health condition and provides a small allowance along with an identity card. However, the government still fails to ensure autistic children’s right to education,” said Dr. Sunita. . . A few months ago, then-Health Minister Pradip Paudel announced that the government would establish a dedicated autism school in Kathmandu.

Nigeria:

Senate moves to establish national autism centers across Nigeria The Senate has begun moves to establish a National Center for Autism and six zonal centers across Nigeria to provide diagnosis, care, education, and inclusion support for persons with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). . . . Across the country, thousands of families live with the silent struggles of autism — often without diagnosis, professional support, or public understanding. . . . The lawmaker explained that the proposed centers would provide early detection, research-based intervention, and nationwide awareness across all regions of the country.

Singapore:

Pathlight officially opens Tampines campus, preparing for new one in Punggol in 2032 Pathlight School, Singapore’s first special education school offering the national curriculum for those on the autism spectrum, officially opened its campus in Tampines on Nov 18. Starting out with 41 students, it now serves more than 2,100 students across the Tampines campus and its other two campuses in Ang Mo Kio. . . .

Guam:

Lack of aides fuels special education crisis A crisis is brewing at the Guam Department of Education due to a shortage of aides to assist students with disabilities, according to the administrator of GDOE’s special education division Tom Babauta. In testimony Friday during an oversight hearing by the Legislature’s Committee on Education, Babauta described how a continued lack of disability aides, formerly known as one-to-one aides, is fueling the crisis. “The crisis is a supply and demand issue. . . . “In an elementary school, many of the kids that we have coming to us at kindergarten age, age five, are not ready to go to school. They don’t know the names of letters, they don’t know numbers. They’re still in diapers,” he said.

Malaysia:

Autism-focused pre-schools to be introduced nationwide if Budget 2026 approves: Zahid The government is planning to expand community kindergartens (Tabika) specifically for children with autism next year — contingent on sufficient funding being approved under Budget 2026. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), will begin with the establishment of autism-focused Tabika centres in every state in 2026. . . . “In addition to expanding Kemas Pre-Tahfiz Tabika, we are addressing the needs of children with autism. Next year, each state will have a Kemas Autism Tabika,” Zahid said during the policy debate on the Supply Bill 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the initiative, adding: “Next year, we will build autism pre-schools. . .

The New Normal

According to officials at our top U.S. health agencies, this is all progress. Even in some of the poorest nations in the world, they’re waking up to all the children with neurological differences and addressing their needs.

Somehow I don’t see that happening. These stories don’t talk about greater awareness; they’re about real needs that no one would have overlooked in the past. Schools are unable to provide for these students.

On Guam, kids are coming to kindergarten still in diapers. In Turkey, they’re talking about REAL INCREASES, and in Kenya, they’re researching to find THE CAUSE of all the autism in their children.

WHAT IF. . .what if this worldwide decline of children is due to the global effort to vaccinate every child? What if governments are left to deal with the damage from the brain altering toxins found in childhood vaccines?

This brings up the question of the use of mercury in vaccines, something U.S. officials stopped talking about back in the early 2000s.

Here’s what U.S. government websites tell us:

HHS/GOV:

The effort to remove mercury from childhood vaccines began in 1999 when the U.S. Public Health Service, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and vaccine manufacturers jointly agreed that any potential risk from mercury warranted its removal as soon as possible. This marks the final step to remove mercury from all vaccines given to Americans.

FDA.GOV:

Thimerosal is a mercury-containing organic compound (an organomercurial). Since the 1930s, it has been widely used as a preservative in a number of biological and drug products, including many vaccines, to prevent the growth of harmful microbes inadvertently introduced into the vaccine during use. The documented antimicrobial properties of thimerosal contribute to the safe use of vaccines in multi-dose vials. . .

Thimerosal use continues

My question is this: Are children in the poorest countries STILL getting full doses of mercury in their vaccines? And is this behind the explosion in neurologically disabled kids in the developing world?

On a U.S. government website we’re told that, while American children receive vaccines from single dose vials without mercury, 80 percent of the vaccines used in the world come in multi-dose vials. Those would have to have an additive to prevent microbe growth from repeated use.

So is thimerosal injected in children who aren’t lucky enough to live in the U.S.?

NIH/GOV:

The choice of the vaccine packaging type either as single- or multi-dose vial is a crucial determinant of vaccine coverage as it is associated with the extent of vaccine wastage, cost-effectiveness, logistics, cold chain, and potential safety concerns. Multi-dose vaccine (MDV) vials are available in multiple sizes ranging from 2 to 20 doses, and for childhood immunizations, constitute 5, 10, or 20 doses for both the liquid and lyophilized vaccines. More than 80% of the global vaccines and nearly universally in the public sector of the developing world is supplied through MDVs.

Are our vaccine makers still producing mercury-containing vaccines for these poor countries?

India and China are now leading exporters of vaccines globally. Are their vaccines laced with mercury? Is anyone accountable for what’s happening?

On a recent video, Dr. Ken Stoller explained how powerful forces turned vaccine injury into autism to make the whole issue go away.

The sheer scope of this continuing nightmare is hard to grasp. What is happening to the children of the world under our watch? How long can this continue?

I think Catherine Austin Fitts, investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of HUD summed this tragedy up in just two sentences:

THE GREAT POISONING

We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“