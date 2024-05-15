Imagine you’re the parent of a two year old who seemed normally developing, but who suddenly lost all the words the child was using, stopped making eye contact and started rocking and hand flapping.

I’m sure any pediatrician would recommend having the child tested for autism. After a diagnosis, the parent would be told how important early intervention is for kids on the spectrum.

No one would be interested in why a typically developing child would lose learned skills. Autism is so common today that one more with autism is now routine.

I sincerely believe the purpose of APRIL, AUTISM AWARNESS MONTH, is to normalize the condition. Countless stories and TV news coverage reminds us over and over that we should celebrate autism. It’s always been a part of the human condition; we’re just so advanced today, we know how to recognize autism.

IF there’s any reference to WHY a child is autism, it’s a short mention of genetics and possible environmental factors. The term genetics, of course, lays the blame squarely on the parents.

The fact that the autism rate NEVER stabilizes doesn’t seem to bother anyone, especially the people who get billions to oversee healthcare in the U.S. No one at the Centers for Disease Control has ever used the word CRISIS when they give us their biennial increase in the autism rate. No one there has ever admitted that more children actually have autism. Mostly, they’re never worried about what’s happening to more and more children.

Everyone in the know in mainstream medicine seems onboard with this too. April was full of medical experts satisfied with one in 36 children with autism in America.

I’m sure they all expect that the rate will eventually be a lot higher, since in British Columbia, it’s already one in every 29 children, one in every 18 boys; in Australia, one in 25, one in 15 boys; in Scotland, one in 23 children, one in 14 boys; in Ireland, one in 21 children, one in 13 boys, in Northern Ireland, one in 20 children, one in 12 boys.

It’s a safe bet that by NEXT APRIL, the better diagnosing will get even better and put our official rate in the 20s too.

The indoctrination of autism acceptance is a big part of any news coverage on autism.

THV11, Little Rock, AR: Experts say autism diagnoses are increasing | Here's how Arkansas compares

"I think the numbers are definitely increasing," said Dr. Maya Lopez, who oversees developmental behavioral pediatrics at UAMS. . . . When it comes to the reason behind that increase, Dr. Lopez points to a few key factors. "It is true that we are better at diagnosing, it is true that we have better tools, it is true that more people are aware," Dr. Lopez said. Experts said having an earlier diagnosis is important so children can receive support sooner, but increased awareness has led to a new problem. There are not enough doctors to diagnose or help develop treatment plans. . . . There's also another factor likely that is behind more autism diagnoses and that's better parent awareness. "Parents are more aware of what the symptoms should look like, and they are better reporters," she added.

This same story had a mom talking about how her two year old son regressed, but that’s now a normal part of autism too.

“We started noticing some things at around 15 months. [He said] some words and then was regressing, was a little behind on walking and things like that. So she and I talked about just going ahead and getting him into some therapy.”

Neurodiverse people have always been here.

Milwaukee J: What does neurodivergent mean? Answers to frequently asked questions

As the scientific community's understanding of the human brain has evolved over the past few decades, there has been a growing consensus that many traits that have typically been seen as signs of disorders should more accurately be described as differences. This improved understanding has occurred alongside a growing movement of neurodivergent people who have become empowered to advocate for themselves and to point out that, while they often need societal accommodations for their challenges, they also benefit from the different ways their brains work. . . . . . . For example, autism diagnosis rates have changed dramatically over the decades. Most of those changes are due to subjective diagnosis criteria, changing definitions of autism and differences in reporting methodologies. . . . People started referring to autism as an epidemic in the late 1990s after a study by the California Department of Disability Services compared the number of people receiving services for developmental disabilities in 1987 vs. 1998. The study reported a 273% increase in the number of people receiving services for autism. The number shocked people, but it was explainable both by the changing definitions of autism as well as by differing requirements for reporting to state agencies.

We just need to ACCEPT all the autism.

NBC Boston: What you need to know about children on the autism spectrum

Helping neurotypical children understand the concept of neurodiversity is a crucial step to help children with autism. We sat down with an expert to discuss why. . . . . . . the unique experience of each child on the spectrum and the idea that neurodiversity can be expressed in a very different way in every child. "The concept of neurodivergent and neurotypical brain - that really allows us to understand the brain of someone with autism as basically a variation of the brain that you see usually," explains Edna Rodriguez, a clinical psychologist with Trinity Health of New England. . . . "It's important that schools and parents, talk about neurodiversity, how brains can be different, but they're still brains and there's nothing wrong. They're just brains that are different.

It’s the system that needs to change.

Australia Guardian: I’m going to be blunt: our neurotypical school system is the problem

This many autistic people have always existed, we’ve just never received support before. We’re not your problem, your neurotypical systems are the problem. I don’t care if it’s hard to accommodate our needs, it’s past time it happened.

S. Fort Myers, FL, ABC7, Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnoses at all-time high, CDC says

. . . According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnoses are at an all-time high. Ten years ago, the organization reported that 1 in 68 children were diagnosed on the spectrum. Now, that number is 1 in 36. Medical professionals like Sherri Campbell with Lee Health say they’re not exactly sure why we’re seeing such an uptick in cases, although advocacy and awareness could play a role. “Part of it, I think, is that we’re getting better at identifying it,” Campbell said. “I think in the past, these children might have just been considered to have a cognitive delay. Now, we’re able to separate out and do a little bit better with our diagnosing.”



With the ever-increasing rate of autism now an established fact, parents simply not allowed to ask why. Early diagnosing and intervention is all we can do.

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