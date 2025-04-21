On April 18th I published this on my Substack: The Media Slams RFK, Ignores Zahorodny - by Anne Dachel.

It was all about how disingenuous the mainstream media was in covering Robert Kennedy Jr.’s announcement about the increase in the autism rate from one in 36 U.S. children to one in every 31, including one in every 19 boys. Kennedy made it clear that there have to be environmental factors behind the “relentless” increases in autism.

Standing with Kennedy was Dr. Walter Zahorodny, the top expert monitoring the autism numbers for the CDC, and he made it clear, we have more autism. This isn’t greater awareness of something that’s always been around at whatever the current rate.

As expected, without exception news outlets tried to discredit all of Kennedy’s claims about autism. Coverage was everywhere on Google News. One big issue with the press was Kennedy’s reference to autism as “an epidemic.”

In other words, NO MATTER HOW BIG THE INCREASE, THERE ARE NEVER REALLY MORE KIDS WITH AUTISM.

I made the statement that the coverage would not include anything about Dr. Zahorodny and his support of Kennedy’s claim about more autism.

I was wrong.

Although ABC, NBC, USA Today and all the rest denounced Kennedy without including Zahorodny, I did find ONE STORY from Newsweek focused on what Zahorodny had to say about the rate. It was by Nick Mordowanec, described as an “investigative reporter.”

By Nick Mordowanec

Longtime autism researcher and clinical psychologist Walter Zahorodny is one of the experts advising Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. following an alarming new report. Why It Matters Kennedy and Zahorodny participated in a press conference on Wednesday in Washington D.C. to discuss concerning data published in a new Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network survey. . . . The new report was conducted across 16 U.S. sites in 2022 and surveyed children aged 8 and born in 2014. This latest autism prevalence is 4.8 times higher than in the first ADDM survey released 22 years ago, when prevalence was 1 in 150 children. . . . Zahorodny, an associate professor of pediatrics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School who directed the New Jersey portion of the ADDM study, called the results "consistent, broad and startling." He said from the podium Wednesday that he has worked with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) patients and their families for decades, in cohesion with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to get diagnoses and interventions and treatments.

25 years experience

He has been director of the New Jersey Autism Study for over 20 years, monitoring data in concert with the CDC since 2000. He's also been a professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School since 2017. . . . "Other childhood disabilities, neurological disorders, do not change over time," Zahorodny said. "But somehow for some reason with autism everything was different. Autism went from being a very unusual, rare disability which affected one child in maybe 10,000 to being known in every community, every school district, every center that cares for children with disabilities." He referred to ASD as "real" and a true disability, rather than a personality quirk. Everything changes including family systems and the society in which its present, he said, adding that prevalence has "increased dramatically" including in New Jersey where access to services exist. . . .

Increases will continue

In a 2022 episode of the podcast Autism Confidential, Zahorodny said contrary to his expectation, autism has increased "significantly" since 2002 rather than registering at the 1 percent level in New Jersey due to educational standards and services provided to residents.

‘Crisis’ with environmental cause

"The idea that autism would increase was counterintuitive and unexpected, but it did increase and increased all groups we were looking at," he said. "It increased for boys and girls, Black children, white children, Hispanic, Asian children. It increased by different types of autism.”. . .

"It deserves to be treated as a public health phenomenon and urgent public health crisis," he said. "Autism is striking and the consequences are lifelong. I would urge everyone to consider the likelihood, whether you call it an epidemic tsunami or a surge, [that autism] is a real thing that we don't understand and it must be triggered or caused by environmental or risk factors. . . .There is better autism awareness "but it can't be driving a 300 percent rise in 20 years," Zahorodny said Wednesday, fearing that future reports from epidemiologists will likely show CDC data that strongly suggests it's not just a current high point but that rates may grow higher. "We need to address this question seriously because in my opinion we have collected data but not made real progress in understanding what causes autism of effectively prevent or treat it affectively.”

?????

So while Kennedy’s claims about autism came under immediate attack, Mordowanec . simply reported on what Zahorodny said seemingly without criticism.

THEN Mordowanec wrote another two articles for Newsweek pitting experts AGAINST the claim of more autism being a crisis.

Mordowanec wrote

By Nick Mordowanec

Juergen Hahn serves on the Autism Research Institute's Scientific Advisory Board and is professor and department head of biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The new data, to him, is unsurprising and indicative of years of trends. ‘Uptick in cases’ "There is an uptick in cases,' Hahn told Newsweek."It doesn't matter if you take the CDC report; we use the medical claims data from the insurance company in our own work. "There was an uptick over the years where we basically ran the study. You find this literally doesn't matter which country you look at or which timeframe; the numbers steadily go up."

Autism is a perpetual mystery

When asked what the increases are attributed to, Hahn called it the "million-dollar question." "We do know the numbers go up," he said. "We don't exactly know why the numbers go up. Like, [one study] for example, if there are more complications during pregnancy then the risk that the child has goes up, but not to the degree that this explains why the overall rate increases. "It's a very complicated problem. I don't think there's one smoking gun." Roma Vasa, director of psychiatric services with the Center for Autism Services, Science and Innovation at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, told Newsweek the prevalence report is important because it helps researchers understand trends in autism identification.

‘Improved awareness’

"This increased rate is driven by a few factors including improved awareness of autism amongst clinicians, parents, educators and other professionals; improved access to screening and evaluation; and expanded diagnostic criteria for autism," Vasa said. "What this means is that we are getting better at diagnosing autism, which means that we need to focus on making sure that children with autism and their families have access to necessary resources and supports to help them thrive."

‘We . . . know so much more than we ever have’

The sentiment was shared by Nigel Newbutt, assistant professor of advanced learning technologies at the University of Florida, who said that we as a society understand and know so much more than we ever have. Other factors are at play, but "gatekeepers" including general practitioners, educations, and parents can spot potential early signs of autism—all helping to lead to earlier diagnoses. . .

‘Increase in more children with all disabilities is obvious’

Robert Melillo, a neuroscientist and expert in the field of brain-based developmental disorders, told Newsweek that a raise in awareness is only partially responsible for these heightened rates. "Only at best can 50 percent of an increase be explained by better recognition," Melillo said. "That means at least 50 percent has no explanation. If you speak to anyone in education and in healthcare practice, the increase in more children with all disabilities is obvious."

It seems we can choose to accept that it’s all greater awareness of a disorder that’s always been here, or for some unknown reason there is more autism, but we can’t do anything to prevent it.

Mordowanec also wrote this

By Nick Mordowanec

A leading national autism researcher cautions against only considering environmental factors being primarily to blame for a drastic increase in known national cases, as has been suggested by by U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

More from Roma Vasa

Roma Vasa, director of psychiatric services with the Center for Autism Services, Science and Innovation at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, disagrees with multiple aspects of Kennedy's assertions.

We can’t look at vaccines

"I think the current HHS guidance as it pertains to autism reflects a major and concerning shift from what we know about the causes of autism," Vasa told Newsweek. "We have overwhelming research showing that vaccines do not cause autism. Rather, autism is caused by a combination of genes interacting with environmental influences. Vasa also differs with Kennedy on how broader autism awareness has impacted perception. The secretary said on Wednesday that autism is not a result of heightened diagnoses or awareness. More awareness coincides with better screening and diagnostic methods and updated diagnostic criteria for autism, she said. "We know from decades of rigorous research using the most advanced scientific techniques that autism has a genetic basis," Vasa added. "We now understand that autism arises from an interplay between multiple genes. It is therefore essential that we continue building on these genetic discoveries without losing momentum.

Let’s not focus on environment

"While it is possible that environmental influences may interact with genes implicated in autism, this should not be [the] sole and primary area of our efforts." She also refutes Kennedy's past statements regarding purported links between vaccines and autism, which Vasa said have continually been "disproven" and that such conversation "wastes valuable time and resources that could be better spent building on our scientific findings" in addition to developing systems and supports to help autistic individuals and their families thrive and succeed.

More from Newsweek denying an autism epidemic

By Mandy Taheri and Gabe Whisnant

Kennedy has repeatedly said there is an autism "epidemic" in the U.S. and that it is "running rampant." Many medical experts and autism advocacy groups reject this idea and have suggested that greater awareness in addition to increased testing and screening by health care professionals has led to higher numbers. . . . During his speech he called autism a "preventable disease," adding: "We know it's environmental exposure. It has to be. Genes do not cause epidemics. They can provide a vulnerability, but you need an environmental toxin." But Dr. Alex Kolevzon, clinical director of Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, told Newsweek otherwise, saying in an email on Wednesday: "The only established cause of autism is genetics. While environmental risk may play a role, no environmental risk factors have been identified as causal."

Zahorodny is wrong

Kolevzon also told Newsweek that "we are not seeing an epidemic of autism." . . . A spokesperson for Autism Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) told Newsweek earlier this month that "there is no autism epidemic," adding: "We have come a long way in our understanding of autism, and better understanding has led to higher rates of diagnosis. This is nothing to panic about, and it certainly isn't proof of an environmental cause of autism." . . . Autism Society, in a statement this month: "The rise in prevalence—from 1 in 36 in 2020 to 1 in 31 in 2022—may reflect several factors including greater awareness, improved screening and diagnostics—especially in communities that were previously underrepresented through advocacy efforts to better support the Autism community. Increased awareness of Autism plays a pivotal role in educating individuals, parents, educators and healthcare providers to better identify Autistic traits and characteristics." . . .

Newsweek’s Jordan King claimed that over two percent of adults have autism

By Jordan King

Adults have autism too

Some 2.21 percent [1 in 45] of Americans aged 18 to 84 are living with autism with rates, according to a 2020 study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders. . . . Many autism researchers and advocacy groups dispute the framing of autism as an epidemic, arguing that increased prevalence rates reflect expanded diagnostic criteria, greater awareness and improved access to evaluations—especially among groups historically underdiagnosed. What To Know The 2020 study, using 2017 data published by the National Center for Health Statistics, estimated that adult autism prevalence was highest in Massachusetts, which had a rate of 2.42 percent [1 in 41]. Virginia followed closely with 2.41 percent. Connecticut (2.37 percent), California (2.36 percent) and Minnesota (2.35 percent) rounded out the top five.

By Jordan King

Orlando Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost said the health secretary's remark was a "flat-out lie" and "further stigmatizes autism." . . . He called autism a "preventable disease," adding: "We know it's environmental exposure. It has to be. Genes do not cause epidemics. They can provide a vulnerability, but you need an environmental toxin." Many medical experts and autism advocacy groups reject this idea and have suggested that greater awareness, in addition to increased testing and screening by health care professionals, has led to higher numbers.

Newsweek may have included Walter Zahorodny’s views, but the reporter who covered him, Nick Mordowanec, went on to line up experts against him in other stories. So who’s right?

Jordan King at Newsweek said that more than two percent of adults are just as autistic as our children, a claim officials came up with by extrapolating the childhood rate across older demographics.

These Newsweek articles leave readers at an impasse. We have lots of reasons to doubt what Zahorodny says. He may be an expert, but there is no consensus in the scientific community.

What’s clear to everyone is that there is no urgency from anyone in the media to address autism. The very idea that we should work to PREVENT autism is disputed. In the world of junk journalism, Newsweek is typical. Sow confusion, admit nothing.

Nick Mordowanec and all the other reporters covering that press conference should have immediately followed up by interviewing Walter Zahorodny to learn more about what autism is doing to children. No one did. One has to assume that they don’t want to know. Instead, Mordowanec et al. did their best to challenge the claim of an epidemic.

The mainstream media has dutifully reported on each autism rate increase in the past quarter century while faithfully quoting officials who always denied there was ever more autism.

In 2002 the rate was one in every 250 children.

In 2004 it was one in 166 children, one in 102 boys.

In 2007 it became one in 150 children, one in 92 boys.

In 2009 it soared to one in 110 children, one in 68 boys.

In 2012 it was one in 88 children, one in 54 boys.

In 2014 it was one in 68 children, one in 42 boys.

In 2018 it was one in 59, one in 36 boys.

In 2020 it was one in 54 children, one in 33 boys.

In 2021 it was one in 44 children, one in 27 boys.

In 2023 it is one in 36 children, one in 22 boys.

In 2025 it is now one in 31 children, one in 19 boys.

MN Somalis: One in 16

In October 2024 MPR reported that in the Somali community in Minnesota, one in every 16 children, one in 10 boys.

California: One in 19

For boys, the numbers are even more staggering: . . .1 in 12.5 in California.

Northern Ireland: One in 20

In May, 2023, the BBC reported that Northern Ireland had the highest autism rate in the world: one in every 20 children, one in every 12 boys.

Ireland: One in 20

Mar 11, 2025, the Irish Times announced that the autism rate in Ireland had also reached one in 20 children.

Most experts put the rise in autism prevalence rates down to increased awareness, better diagnosis and widening of assessment boundaries for autism.

Scotland: One in 23

In April, 2024, the autism rate in Scotland reached one in 23 children, one in 14 boys.

Australia: One in 25

Nov, 2023 the autism rate reached one in 25 children in Australia, one in every 15 boys.

“It is plausible that the growth of prevalence rates above the global average in Australia can be attributed to the financial incentives created by government policy, specifically the implementation of the NDIS.”

Of course we single out autism exclusively, especially every April, but autism is just one condition in the litany of neurological problems plaguing our kids:

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) Global developmental delay (GDD), anxiety, oppositional-defiant disorder, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia are rampant as well.

Are we to assume that all of these are the result of people waking up to neurodiversity?

Each increase is dismissed as greater awareness/better diagnosing.

So when will we reach the optimal in awareness/diagnosing?

Can this go one until there isn’t a single undiagnosed child left?

These are questions reporters will never ask because there are no answers.

