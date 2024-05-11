A chilling story came out of Ireland on May 10th. It was all about the unspeakable aspect of autism:

WHY DOES AUTISM KEEP INCREASING?

This legitimate question was raised by Mattie McGrath, a member of the Irish parliament, the Dail, and the questioner immediately came under fire.

May 10, 2024, The Journal: Senator tells TD: "You did not see children with difference in school because they were not allowed to attend"

During a debate on progressing special education provision in the Dáil yesterday, McGrath said there “must be a need for understanding the explosion of autism” and questioned why the number of diagnoses had increased. . . . McGrath said that his brother had worked in Africa as a paediatrician in the 1990s and when he returned to Ireland, it was the first time McGrath had heard the words autism, dyspraxia and dyslexia. He said his brother was “very concerned” that “something was causing” autism. “Because when I was going to school … we did not see these issues. There was some issues, but nothing like the amount there are now,” McGrath said.

Because of these comments, McGrath was attacked.

CEO OF AUTISM charity AsIAm Adam Harris and a Fine Gael senator have hit out at Independent TD Mattie McGrath for spreading “dangerous misinformation” in the Dáil. Hitting back at McGrath’s comments today, Adam Harris, the brother of Taoiseach Simon Harris, said in a post on X: “Is it any wonder the stigma that autistic people suffer when such dangerous misinformation is spouted in the Dáil?” Harris said that it was akin to suggesting that something had happened to ’cause’ an increase in autism. “Never mind explaining the right language or facts but dog whistling to conspiracy theorists at autistic people’s expense is below the belt.”

Harris, the CEO of As I Am, the leading Irish charity, slammed McGrath for daring to suggest there is something causing the exponential increase in autism, now at one in every 21 children in Ireland, one in every 13 boys, as of December, 2022.

Harris is someone with Aspergers Syndrome. His organization has revenue of $3.5 million annually.

I wrote about As I Am back in September, 2023.

In truth, As I Am is nothing more than the Irish version of Autism Speaks here in the U.S. They have a lot of fund raisers, but they actually have no impact on what the autism epidemic is doing to children in that country.

On their website they state:

While autistic people are born autistic, it is not something that parents learn when their child is born. As a child grows up, they may begin to communicate differently to other people, find day-to-day situations stressful or overwhelming and rely on structure and routine in order to manage. This in turn may lead to a person receiving an autism diagnosis. … It is also important to remember that autism is genetic, . . . [I]t’s been widely disproven that vaccines cause autism in young children’s brains. The Royal College of Physicians in Ireland have conducted an in-depth study on the possible risks of vaccination and found this to be a myth with no medical basis.

The truth about autism in Ireland can be seen in the countless stories about thousands of children on waitlists for a diagnosis and the pathetic support that is available.

One examples is a story I also wrote in September, 2023, entitled, AUTISM IN IRELAND: 'WE ARE BROKEN'—There is absolutely NO ONE who cares why this is happening.

But, according to Harris, we somehow have to believe that autism has always been here, hidden and unrecognized. It wasn’t until the 21st century that doctors finally noticed just how many autistic CHILDREN, specifically eight year olds, there actually were.

A third of them are nonverbal, a third of them start out normal but regress. Somehow until recently this all went undetected.

The frightening truth about the attack on Mattie McGrath is that censorship is rampant when it comes to autism. The only response allowed, no matter what the next uptick in the autism rate, is awareness, acceptance and support. No matter what the numbers, it’s all better diagnosing, greater awareness.

Another attack

This was in the U.K., in Warwickshire. At a county council meeting in February, 2024, councilors were questioning the rising cost of special education due to the increase in children eligible for support.

Three council members were forced to apologize for discussing why more children are unable to learn normally.

(Keep in mind that in England “over half” of special needs students have autism as a disability, and among primary school students, it’s 65 percent.)

The whole thing is a cover-up

Thanks to the total failure by heath officials in the U.S. to address autism as the epidemic it clearly is, anyone who calls for answers is guilty of stigmatizing autism. They’re seen as insensitive and uncaring.

No one at the Centers for Disease Control has ever acknowledged a true increase in autism—ever! That is always the great unknown, unknowable element in the mystery of autism.

In truth, the REALLY BIG LIE ABOUT AUTISM is the claim that autism has always been around like it is today, and the only thing parents can do is get early diagnosing and intervention. During April each year, we celebrate autism as the great discovery of modern medicine.

The spoiler here is the CDC’s own autism scientist, Dr. Walter Zahorodny, the top expert at Rutgers University in New Jersey. He has stated numerous times that AUTISM IS INCREASING DUE TO SOMETHING IN THE ENVIRONMENT.

I’ve covered his interviews for several years, and he’s never backtracked on that.

In an interview with Wayne Rohde in 2022 Zahordny stated that the autism increases are real, they will continue to increase and the cause is environmental. Society is going to have to learn to accommodate a larger and larger percentage of disabled people.

We have already in Newark and in Toms River eight to 12 percent of boys in the public education system [that] have a lifelong disability or most likely a lifelong disability.

In Ocean County in 2016, while the overall New Jersey estimate was 3.2 percent, we found that the prevalence of autism was already over five percent in Ocean County.

I’m not an economist, but do you choose to project five percent or 10 percent as a realistic metric for how many people will need significant, maybe lifetime support?. . .

When we say that five percent of the children in our region have autism, I think that’s a fair metric for anticipating the future scope or perimeters of care for adults, adolescents and adults. …

You’re planning for at least five percent of the population to be disabled. . . .

I guess if I were to do one thing, it would be to identify the environment trigger that can be changed.

And in February, 2024, Zahorodny revealed that autism is still UNDER-DIAGNOSED.

. . . The fourth object of my attention is that autism, in spite of better awareness, better recognition, is still widely UNDER DIAGNOSED.

And now we also understand that even in spite of better awareness, the true prevalence of autism is not merely the diagnosed cases. We still lag in our identification of autism prevalence. . . . Autism prevalence for 2022—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked. Even in the most recent surveillance and still higher estimates are likely as we acquire better ability to identify minority and low SES individuals. . . .

Health officials refuse to acknowledge Zahordny’s conclusions, and the corrupt and incompetent members of the media dutifully report only what the CDC tells them.

We can only hope that people like Mattie McGrath in Ireland and the council members across England funding ever-increasing numbers of special needs children will get to hear the words of Walter Zahorodny.

His simple truth: There is MORE AUTISM to come because no one will address what’s really causing it.

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