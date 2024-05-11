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William R. Harvey's avatar
William R. Harvey
May 22, 2024

I am not a doctor. But, don't we have a perfect opportunity to see, in this world of mass 'intened' migration,the rates of young children coming in at various ages and those that are siblings born and required to the vaccines they are forced to take a birth? This is a no brainer! Sorry for the pun.

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