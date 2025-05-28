An article from May 13th in TCW from the U.K. got my attention just from the title: Autism should be treated, not celebrated, by Jane Wills.

In a rationally functioning world, we wouldn’t dedicate an entire month to accepting a neurological disorder that is overwhelmingly found in children and that is relentlessly increasing to numbers that no one can reasonably explain, but that’s where we are.

We’ve surrendered to the autism epidemic. Health officials announce each new calamitous rate increase with absolutely no concern, explaining it each time as greater awareness, better diagnosing.

Jane refers to the delusional world of autism we’ve created as Autism Denial Syndrome, which is a classier sounding term than the one I’ve used for years: The Really Big Lie about Autism.

Both versions refer to the official belief that all the autism that is rampant in our children is nothing new; in fact it is a sign of the advancement of modern, 21st century medicine. We couldn’t recognize autism as a disorder until very recently in human history, but it’s always been there.

In her piece, Jane pointed out that the awareness we have for all the autistic children in our midst has now extended to adults.

OUR once-mighty British Broadcasting Corporation recently aired a lunchtime series called The Autism Curve on Radio 4. It had a prime-time slot and was prime-time rubbish. It started with the rising numbers (up 800 per cent in 20 years between 1998 and 2018) and ended by reporting that the majority of the British population now described themselves as ‘neurodiverse’ and there is nothing to worry about! . . .

While acknowledging that there’s been an 800 percent increase in autism in children over a twenty year period, experts are now saying that the same demographic is there in the adult population.

However, the programme used the terrifying numbers in children to tell us that there must be up at least 1million ‘missing adults’ as well as countless ‘missing women’ who were wrongly diagnosed with psychological or psychiatric conditions in the past. . . .

. . .The big message was everyone is autistic now and there is nothing to worry about – ‘everyone’s different!’ . . .

Francesca Happé (appointed a CBE for services to autism in 2021), a professor in Cognitive Neuroscience at King’s College London, ended the series by telling us that the majority of the British population now identify as ‘neurodiverse’. She thought this was fine and dandy and ‘nothing to worry about’. This represents something of a new high in the autism madness, and a number of national newspapers did pick up on this point.

Sheer desperation

Autism is now so prevalent that it has to be addressed, and it seems the only way for powers that be to respond is to hunker down in denial. THERE CAN’T BE A REAL INCREASE IN AUTISM—EVER!

This has long been the fundamental truth about autism from health authorities here in the US which puts them in an impossible position right now. It’s way too late for anyone at the Centers for Disease Control to suddenly announce that there really are more children with autism and it’s not because of bad genes and more old moms, fat moms, drinking moms, smoking moms—all the things research has linked to autism in recent years. No, something in the environment is doing massive neurological damage to children worldwide.

That is the unthinkable to many of the people in charge of health care.

If authorities did honestly look at autism as the real world epidemic it is, they’d have to look at children who regressed. Those are the 30 percent of autistic children who start out typically developing, but who suddenly or gradually lose learned skills like speech and being potty trained and end up on the autism spectrum.

What exposures preceded the decline in these children? That is the million dollar question that’s never been looked at.

There will never be a “come-to-Jesus” moment for the officials who’ve been clueless about autism—except for their emphatic denial that vaccines can and do cause autism. It’s way too late for anyone running things to suddenly admit they were wrong all these years.

However the autism fantasy we find ourselves living in will soon be exposed. If you go to my Loss of Brain Trust website you can see that autism is going to bring down the education system first of all, especially in the UK and Ireland.

This is undeniable proof that this is a new phenomenon. Since England has had laws regarding the education of special needs children for fifty years, they shouldn’t be building special schools from coast to coast and half of local councils shouldn’t be facing bankruptcy over the cost of “high needs” disabled children.

Jane talked about how rampant this disaster really is.

There has been a 140 per cent increase in children with Education Care and Health Plans (ECHPs) between 2015 and 2024, rising from 240,000 to 576,000 in England alone and you don’t get one of these unless you need a great deal of help. The Children’s Commissioner has calculated that the number of children waiting for a first meeting with the relevant health service team is now 400,000, approximately 3 per cent of all the children living in England, and some of them wait for more than four years! The costs of providing education for the numbers of children with severe special needs is bankrupting local government – and this is almost entirely driven by children with autism who are so disabled that they can’t be educated in mainstream schools (and as every parent knows, there is immense pressure to stay in mainstream because it is cheaper).

Experts from places like King’s College London may do their best to pretend there’s nothing new here and the media may help promote the narrative, but autism isn’t going away. We’re not going to somehow absorb a growing population requiring support and care for the rest of their lives. The latest well-paid celebrity who suddenly discovers they’re autistic in their 30s or 40s is not the same as the 18 year old who requires 24/7 care.

Jane wrote,

I don’t want a fight, but I do want the celebrity autists and high-functioning people to think about our children. My son can’t walk down the road on his own let alone go on a backpacking trip or get a degree.

Since I taught history for many years, I can only think back to Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister in 1938. Chamberlain thought he could avoid a conflict by giving Hitler part of Czechoslovakia.

Of course it didn’t work and a year later Britain was at war when Hitler continued his conquest of Europe going after Poland. Pretending everything is fine didn’t work for England in the 1930s, and it won’t work a century later either.

In our current situation, denying what autism is doing to children with claims of neurodiveristy is in truth, as Jane described it, “a new high in the autism madness.”

“Systematically poisoning children with known neurotoxins and then calling that ‘neurodiversity’ is beyond sinister”—Dr. Toby Rogers