Warrior Mom
I recognize kids/young adults with autism literally EVERYWHERE I go. just noticed THREE on a quick weekday trip to Costco. little girl about 4, looking like she hasn't allowed anyone to brush her hair in over a week, with her face pressed to the bottom of the shopping cart. a 5-ish boy, the little speaker on one of those 'talking books', pressed to his ear, rocking back & forth. a teen boy, shuffling like a 90 yr old man, looking dazed, with very dark circles under his eyes (likely drugged to the gills).

yes we may be making a tiny bit of headway, with RFK jr, but holy fudge, the numbers of human beings for whom it is probably too late... we can only pray that its not too late for the human race in general.

David O'Halloran
Unbelievable - bad case of the "sniffles" world wide panic and society shut down to 2 years. 1/20 kids ruined for life, no big deal. What is going on?

