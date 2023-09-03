Autism therapy centers: How America Deals with the Autism Epidemic

One thing I’m seeing here in America are stories about new autism clinics that offer ABA therapy. They’re springing up all over.

Here’s what providers say:

ABA or Applied behavior analysis is well known as an evidence-based intervention for children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder).

The goal is to increase behaviors that are helpful and decrease behaviors ...

The goal of applied behavior analysis is to improve social skills by using interventions that are based on principles of learning theory. ABA therapy helps children on the autism spectrum by: Increasing their social abilities like completing tasks, communicating, and learning new skills.

Children often attend many hours of ABA per week. It can be costly, but some insurance plans cover it, along with Medicaid programs.

On a daily basis, new special schools, AKA autism schools, are opening up in England, HERE we are providing for the needs of massive numbers of disabled kids with therapy centers run by private providers.

While I’m sure children benefit from specialized programs like this, I can’t help but think that this is the free market going to where the consumers are. There is money to be made from all the dysfunctional kids everywhere. The future is filled with expansion plans.

This is how we normalize autism. This is how we accommodate the unstoppable autism epidemic with no known cause, cure or prevention. We turn it into a business.

Consider recent stories:

Coppell, TX:

https://communityimpact.com/dallas-fort-worth/lewisville-coppell/business/2023/09/01/coppell-applied-behavior-analysis-center-helps-children-with-autism/

Franchise owner and CEO Jenice Reyes saw a need for a local applied behavior analysis therapy center when she opened Success On The Spectrum’s Coppell location last year.

“I just started looking and said, ‘Where are ABA centers located, and where are there not any,’” she said. “At the time, there were none here in Coppell.”…

“The ABA therapy is this play-based therapy, and it's one-on-one, so there's always a therapist with a child,” Reyes said.

Clients are typically at the center 20-40 hours per week, Reyes said. Caregivers are able to live stream their child’s therapy sessions in the center’s lobby….

There are plans to grow the center’s staff and space, Reyes said. An outdoor play area will be installed soon, and Reyes said she is looking into adding more office space to the existing location. After-school care could be offered as early as this fall, and the center is expected to get more BCBAs.

Latham, NY: https://www.timesunion.com/business/article/anderson-center-opens-autism-clinic-latham-18334075.php

The Anderson Center for Autism, based Dutchess County, has opened a clinic in the Capital Region.

Anderson has long operated a residential center, as well as other services for children on the autism spectrum….

“Families, caregivers, educators, and colleagues from the Capital District have long waited for these services, and we are thrilled to have responded to their need by expanding Anderson’s footprint into this area of New York State….

“At The Anderson Center Clinic, we are pleased to offer evaluations and assessments, 1:1 center-based applied behavior analytic instruction, social skills groups, and school district consultations and support — including onsite teacher training and workshops,” CEO Tina Marie Covington said.

Virginia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-story-expands-service-in-virginia-by-acquiring-the-states-card-schools-and-clinics-301910408.html

New Story, a leading provider of special education and clinic services in the U.S., announced its acquisition of the Virginia assets of the Center for Autism & Related Disorder (CARD) including three school campuses and nine ABA Therapy clinics, which will transition to Rivermont Schools and Your Life ABA clinics, expanding its support network for students with disabilities in Virginia.

With the addition of these schools and clinics, New Story's geographic reach and impact now extend to more than 3,800 students and clients across seven states….

"We are excited to welcome CARD to the New Story network," said Jon Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer of New Story. "

Boca Raton, FL: https://www.bocaratontribune.com/bocaratonnews/2023/08/aba-centers-of-florida-opens-flagship-autism-care-center-in-boca-raton-to-provide-children-on-the-spectrum-with-the-care-that-they-need-quickly/?amp

Today, ABA Centers of Florida unveiled its Florida flagship autism care center in a morning ribbon cutting ceremony. This impressive, strategically designed play space will provide children with a vibrant and engaging environment to receive the therapy lessons that will help them navigate a life on the spectrum and teach them the tools to live a more robust and fulfilling life.

ABA Centers of Florida provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder through a play-based approach that is rooted in positive reinforcement and was designed to disrupt the autism care industry by demolishing wait times traditionally experienced by those in search of a diagnosis or treatment.

While this was the grand unveiling to the public, ABA Centers of Florida is already providing autism therapy to 60 children through its Boca Raton clinic – and is serving more than 260 kiddos throughout South and Central Florida.

“Nearly 5% of children in Florida have autism and we understand that when we make an impact in those kiddos’ lives, we make an impact in their siblings’ lives, in their parents’ lives, in their teachers’ lives. The ripple effect of the work that the team here does permeates throughout the entire community,” Christopher Barnett, CEO of ABA Centers of Florida, remarked during the event. …

Morris, IL: https://www.shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/news/local/2023/08/18/aba-therapy-centers-opens-in-morris/

Applied Behavior Analysis therapy center Unlocking Behavior and Learning has a new location open at 1715 N. Division St., Unit D in Morris, and is taking on new clients.

Unlocking Abilities has 10 employees and has been open for two years, and recently celebrated its new office location with a ribbon cutting in June with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Warsaw, IN: https://www.inkfreenews.com/2023/07/27/warsaw-lighthouse-autism-center-to-hold-open-house-aug-17/

Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center based, Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) therapy, announced a new center location in Warsaw, Indiana. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Iowa….

Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. As the need for services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them….

Tullahoma, TN https://www.tullahomanews.com/news/editorial/insurers-could-limit-therapy-for-autism/article_5a18f03e-2d73-11ee-b212-3ff09765b34a.html

Autism is more prevalent than ever, according to data recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, it's growing harder for children with autism to access the mental health care they need….

There is no cure for autism, but certain therapies can help children with autism communicate, socialize, and improve their quality of life. Those therapies are the heart of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), the gold-standard therapy for autism. I work with kids with autism as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)….

But there aren't enough of us to meet the growing demand for ABA.

Between 2010 and 2020, demand for ABA services grew over 4,000%. Yet in 2021, more than half of all counties in the United States didn't have a single BCBA. Some 300 of those counties don't even border a county that has a BCBA.

Henderson, TN: https://www.newschannel5.com/news/bluesprig-pediatrics-to-host-autism-center-grand-opening-party-in-hendersonville

According to the CDC, about one out of every 36 kids in Tennessee is diagnosed with Autism as of 2020. On Saturday, BlueSprig Pediatrics is celebrating the opening of its new autism center with a back-to-school-themed party….

Parents can learn more about the autism center's "applied behavior analysis" or ABA therapy services while there. Michael Gutierrez, an operation support specialist at BlueSprig, explained what that is….

Davonport, IA: https://www.wqad.com/amp/article/life/family/davenport-center-bringing-innovative-approach-for-kids-with-autism/526-8cafc4e1-f3e7-4818-87be-07e1cf98912d

Lighthouse Autism Center combines aspects of ABA therapy and speech therapy to create a unique approach for helping kids with autism lead more independent lives

A new center in Davenport is helping kids with autism lead more independent lives through its innovative approach to autism therapy. Lighthouse Autism Center opened its doors on June 26 - but the Davenport location is not the first. …

The new center in Davenport is not only the first one in the Quad Cities area but also in Iowa. …

Two more locations are set to come later this year. A new center in Clinton is currently under construction and the plan is to open in the fall. Another one in East Moline is set to open on August 14, Mottet said.

Holmen, WI: https://www.streetinsider.com/dr/news.php?id=21920092&gfv=1

Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on July 19 to celebrate the grand opening of a new clinic in western Wisconsin. The new clinic at 3936 Circle Drive in Holmen will provide a full range of services for families across the La Crosse area.

Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them.

A story from August 8th shows that autism is good for business.

U.S. ABA providers: https://bhbusiness.com/2023/08/02/aba-centers-of-america-to-double-its-footprint-without-pe-backing/

ABA Centers of America is bootstrapping its way to national expansion, adding four new state markets to its footprint.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based autism diagnostics and therapy company is expanding into Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and the Washington D.C. area. The center already operates in Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey. It is also working through the final stages of licensing for locations in Pennsylvania.

So far, ABA Centers of America has not engaged with a private equity firm or similar backer to grow, CEO and founder Chris Barnett told Behavioral Health Business. Barnett is a serial entrepreneur who owns and operates several ventures through the holding company, ICBD Holdings. The private equity industry has been behind the rise of the national autism platform companies that top the industry in terms of size and reach. …

Specifically, ABA Centers of America is opening locations in the following markets: — Austin, Houston and Dallas, Texas — Nashville, Tennessee — Washington D.C. — Alexandria, Virginia — Buckhead and Alpharetta, Georgia.

How did we survive 20 and 30 years ago without all these providers? Was the market there?

It must have been, if autism has always affected one in 36 children (OR in California one in every 22 children, OR in Ireland, one in every 21, OR in Florida, one in every 20, or in Northern Ireland one in every 20) as officials never tire of telling us.

The law of supply and demand prove that autism is an epidemic of recent origin.

The DEMAND is here now. It wasn’t 20 and 30 years ago, or entrepreneurs would have seized the day, and they would have SUPPLIED the services back then. It’s Autism Economics 101.

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