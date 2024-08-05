Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
Aug 17, 2024

42 out of 45 vaccines have aluminum (CDC/NIH). Refined aluminum has been around since 1898 but in wide use about WW2. It is toxic to our bodies and our body uses our immune system to fight it unsuccessfully. We inject it into our children, put it on our skin and eat it. Sun screen, makeup, antacids, tin foil, processed food, etc. Dr Christopher Exley’s (brain biopsies) research shows aluminum neural toxicity in autism and Alzheimer’s patients. He has a website and is on Substack. In this case correlation is causation.

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Scott's avatar
Scott
Aug 14, 2024

Uh, vaccines?

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