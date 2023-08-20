On Aug 19, 2023, CBS 58 in Chicago covered the story, Pewaukee mother charged following the death of her autistic daughter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktwEqRDYCkE

After seeing a number of these reports over the years, it’s hard to come up with words to talk about this tragedy. Here’s what CBS 58 told us.

Video: A Peewaukee woman charge with the death of her severely autistic daughter. Just 23 years old, found starved to death found starved to death in January.

Reporter: The identity of that 23 year old is Cora Laskowitz, found lifeless in her bed in January, weighing 70 pounds. Her mother, Amy Laskowitz, carged with the death, now free after posting a 10 thousands dollar cash bail.

Cora Lascowitz was allegedly found wrapped in blankets in her bedroom on January 4th of 2023. According to this complaint, her mother, 52 year old Amy Laskowitz, was the sole guardian of the severely autistic young adult who needed assistance with food, clothing and washing.

In the complaint, it says Cora was found very thin, eyes sunken in with hip bones protruding out her ribs and sternum, visible to the skin.

At the time of her death, she weighed 70 pounds at a height of 5’5”.

In a document, her last doctor visit in person was in 2017, in 2016 weighing 135 pounds.

Detecties say Cora had two virtual doctor appointments in 2022. The last one in December where records show her weight was entered at 110 pounds.

The mother, Amy, told investigators that since the pandemic Cora did not want to see anyone or go to school and states that the 23 year old was never a good eater. Teachers of the victim said, back in 2019, Cora had a good appetite.

In the document Cora does acknowledge Cora’s thinness. When asked if she ever considered called EMS to get the 23 year old help, Any says she “did not want to upset Cota.”

A neighbor I spoke to off camera says they rarely saw the 23 year old outside the house.

The next court date for Laskowitz has not been decided yet.

What happens after high school when services stop? Who helps parents left to manage fulltime with often severely disabled autistic young adults?

Often what parents face is described as a cliff, a sudden absence of any services. While nothing can justified a parent taking the life of their own child, it’s easy to understand the overwhelming situation they might face.

While schools are struggling to accommodate ever-increasing numbers of autistic students, soon the problem will progress into adult services as more and more students age out of school.

We’ve long been schooled to believe that one in every 36 children with autism is nothing new, it’s just better diagnosing, broader definition. If that were true, there would already be lots of programs and services already in place for young adults with autism at all levels of disability. Sadly there aren’t. That fact alone speaks volumes.

I recently found this brief ad from Alpharetta-Milton, GA.

https://patch.com/georgia/alpharetta/classifieds/jobs/388763/caregiver-needed-for-adult-with-autism-at-home

I have a 22 year old son who is diagnosed with autism. He’s out of school and is home daily with no structure currently. I work from home and I’m looking for a caregiver who can keep him engaged with daily activities and keep him safe at home. Please reach me at 770-668-6479 or himapnc@gmail.com

What does “no structure” mean? Why isn’t there something for this young man?

Autism Speaks made this announcement earlier this year.

https://www.autismspeaks.org/autism-statistics-asd

Over the next decade, an estimated 707,000 to 1,116,000 teens (70,700 to 111,600 each year) will enter adulthood and age out of school based autism services.

Image that ad from a parents multiplied by 100,000 every year.

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