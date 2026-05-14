A year ago, The Irish Times announced that there were almost 16,000 children waiting for an ASD diagnosis in Northern Ireland.

‘Through that nightmare of a tunnel’: the long wait for autism assessment in Northern Ireland – The Irish Times

Six months ago, that number rose to over 17,000.

November 21, 2025 Autism in NI: Are over 17,000 children on the waiting list for an assessment? - FactCheckNI

In a response to a recent question made in the Assembly, the Health Minister said there are currently 17,205 children waiting for an autism assessment. The Minister said there has been a “significant increase” in referrals and “unfortunately Autism Services do not currently have the capacity to meet this need” due to a lack of investment and “missed opportunities to reform health and social care delivery”. . . .

In 2025, one in 17 children in NI was autistic

Last week, Stormont’s department of health published a report showing that 5.9 per cent of school-age children (one in 17) in Northern Ireland received an autism diagnosis in 2024-2025 – more than triple the figure in 2015.

THE LATEST NUMBERS

May 14, 2026, it’s one in 16 children and among boys, it’s one in 11.6.

The Prevalence of Autism (including Asperger’s Syndrome) in School Age Children in Northern Ireland 2026

The estimated prevalence of autism within the school aged population (pupils aged 4-15 years at the start of the school year) in Northern Ireland was 6.2% in 2025/26.

65 percent have profound autism

In 2025/26, 19% of children diagnosed with autism did not have any Special Educational Needs (SEN), and 65% were classified at Stage 3 of the SEN Assessment, indicating they had a Statement of SEN.

Enrollment dropping as autism increases

It should be noted that the recent increase in prevalence may also be partly driven by the decrease in the overall school population.

Underestimate

The data only captures those children identified with autism and at any time there may be additional children who may be progressing through the full assessment process. It is therefore possible that a number of children may be identified as having autism at a later date in the school year.

What is clear is that autism will continue to increase in Northern Ireland, just like everywhere else. With over 17,000 children in the six counties of Northern Ireland waiting for an autism diagnosis, we can only expect things to get worse.

Just like the National Autistic Society in England, the autism charity As I Am in Ireland, and Autism Speaks in the U.S., Autism NI denies more kids actually have autism.

Incredibly, it’s always better diagnosing.

Autism NI Autism Statistics and facts about autism | Autism NI

This rate has increased over the last number of years, due to more autistic people being formally assessed and identified. Research indicates that it is not that there are more autistic people now than there were in the past; we are just better at identifying and diagnosing the condition.

This is the same lie that U.S. health authorities have promoted for over 20 years.

There is no end to the stories telling us how bad things are.

Here is my past coverage on Northern Ireland:

July 22, 2025, NI: One in 17 kids has autism; 2,600 on waitlist is the ‘catastrophe’

May 16, 2025, Northern Ireland: 5.9% of schoolchildren have autism

June 12, 2024, Northern Ireland: ‘They just don’t have enough schools to provide for special education’

June 5, 2024, NI assembly urged to end years long wait lists for ASD assessment

April 7, 2024, NI: No future for autistic students after age 19

April 3, 2024, Northern Ireland: One in 20 with autism and it keeps on growing

Mar 3, 2024, NI: Special ed is failing students

Oct 8, 2023, Northern Ireland: No special school places; $466M ‘funding gap’

Age of Autism

May 24, 2022, Autism In Northern Ireland: We Can’t Close Our Eyes and Make It Go Away

May 22, 2021, One in Every 22 Schoolchildren in Northern Ireland Has an Autism Diagnosis

May 26, 2020, Autism up 82% in Northern Ireland Schools in 5 Years

May 22, 2018, Northern Ireland’s School Crisis

May 15, 2018, 1 in 21 Children in Belfast Now Have an Autism Diagnosis

What we are witnessing across the globe today is unprecedented in human history.

In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are.—Dr. Toby Rogers

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