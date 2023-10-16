The special education situation in England is difficult to understand. The United Kingdom is modern society that should be able to provide for the disadvantaged, yet story after story in the press presents a system struggling to survive.

Here is a rundown of reports from just the past few days.

England: https://northeastbylines.co.uk/special-education-needs-in-england-government-could-do-better/

SEND Reform England have a nationwide day of protest about what they see as a ‘broken’ system of Special Educational Needs education for their children….

Almost all school leaders (97%) reported that funding for pupils with SEND in their school is insufficient, and similar numbers (95 per cent) reported that top-up funding for pupils with education, health and care (EHC) plans was insufficient.

Parents are going public with their demands for disabled children.

In May this year a group of Mums formed the voluntary organisation SEND Reform England and launched a petition. They are worried about what they see as a ‘broken’ system of SEND education for their children, and ask for review and reform of Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCP), the legal documents which outline the education and support needs for a young person, and the outcomes for their futures.

On June 21st the Petition had 60,000 signatures and was delivered to 10 Downing Street, after a protest rally in Parliament Square of 1000 people who had travelled from other parts of England to join the Mums in London.

How can it be a ‘broken system’ when the national government okayed $3.2 billion for more special needs places and more services? Why is it never enough?

Bromsgrove: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/i-feel-like-worst-mum-27846755.amp

A campaigning mum has told of her desperate battle to get the right support for her five-year-old autistic son. Hannah Warman, from Bromsgrove, said she felt like the ‘worst mum in the world’ sending her son to a mainstream school that ‘can’t meet his needs’ and was fighting to get him into specialist provision.

Oxfordshire: https://www.lossofbraintrust.com/post/uk-oxford-council-ordered-to-pay-42k-to-14-families-over-sped-failures

Oxfordshire families paid £35,000 [$42,000] by council over SEND failures. …

In another case, an autistic boy missed an entire year of suitable education, leading to an award of £7,550 [$9,200].

Things are so bad for special needs children that the council has created a cabinet post “dedicated to SEND” in Oxfordshire.

Milton Keyes: https://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/people/angry-milton-keynes-mum-claims-she-was-told-to-home-educate-special-needs-son-because-hes-too-difficult-for-school-4367986

A mum-of-five is struggling to educate her special needs son at home after she says she was told to do so by his school.

Little Joey Carr is just seven years old but has been deemed difficult to teach by Fishermead’s Jubilee Wood Primary School, says mum Tamar.

The youngster has learning difficulties, a chromosomal abnormality and is awaiting official diagnosis for autism and ADHD – but that could take months or even years due to MK waiting lists.

Norfolk: https://www.tyla.com/life/parenting/norfolk-special-needs-schools-autism-609326-20231010

A mum claims her son was excluded twice in one week, as his school ‘can’t cope’ with him.

Lucie Oakes believes her local primary school took the ‘easy way out’ instead of dealing with her son’s autism.

Now, the frustrated mum is protesting for better support for special education needs kids.

Like many parents of autistic children, Lucie has struggled to find a school with can accommodate her son’s needs….

Frustrated by the broken system, Lucie has organised a protest in Norfolk and has signed up to SEND Reform England, group of parents campaigning for better support of SEN kids….

Meanwhile, Norfolk County Council say they’ve created over 650 new SEN places in the last five years, with 15 new school support teams….

"Alongside the [Norfolk] DfE, we're investing £100 million [$121M] in a six-year programme that will support children in mainstream school and develop more specialist places for those with the highest needs.

West Midlands: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-67088817.amp

A mother has spoken of her frustration about the lack of suitable spaces for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Jodi has been teaching her son Jensen, who is autistic, at their home in Warwickshire for more than nine months….

The seven-year-old was in a mainstream school, but they could not cater for his needs, said the mum.

Hundreds of children with learning difficulties and disabilities in the West Midlands are out of school, a BBC investigation has found.

Some have been waiting for years to get the correct educational provision….

There is a growing number of children assessed as needing extra support without suitable places, said campaign group Send Reform.

"The places just simply aren't there for many of the families," said Rachel Wright from the group.

She said children were "being forced back into mainstream classrooms that simply can't cope with the needs of the children"….

Stourport: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hereford-worcester-67088565.amp

Special Steps looks after 20 preschool youngsters in Stourport but said its waiting list was full of parents in need of help.

At the start of term, 56 Worcestershire children missed school due to the lack of provisions for their needs….

"A lot of children here have attended mainstream [nurseries] and haven't coped, it's overstimulating and there's too much sensory input for them,"…

Ms McClean said: "Often we're waiting nearly two years to see paediatricians, a lot of the time that's for children with severe complex needs that really need that support.

Lincolnshire: https://www.bollyinside.com/news/education/lincolnshire-parents-rally-for-better-special-education-support-demand-more-spaces-in-specialist-schools/

Lincolnshire parents of children with special educational needs have staged a protest, claiming that their children are not receiving adequate support due to a lack of spaces in specialist schools. They are calling on Lincolnshire County Council to provide more assistance.

The council has stated that it is investing £100 million [$122M] to improve special schools and create 500 additional places. Around 30 to 40 families participated in the protest, demanding better Education, Health and Care Plans, more SEND schools, and improved training for mainstream teachers.

Bath: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-somerset-67105875

A mother who joined other parents protesting for change in education on behalf of children with special needs has said her son has been left "traumatised" by the system.

Bath's SEND Reform England protest was among 13 being held nationally….

Jess said her son who has ADHD had been excluded from mainstream school 31 times in four years.

Parents in Bath called for more support for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Campaigners said school funding had not kept pace with an increase in autism diagnoses in recent years….

That last sentence said it all. The explosion in AUTISM is behind the enormous need for more funds and more places in special education in England. This is happening everywhere, but there is no reporter doing an investigation on the special ed crisis in the country. No one wants explore the obvious: WHY ARE THERE MORE AND MORE DISABLED STUDENTS?

Councils are injecting millions more into special ed programs, and the national government is adding over three billion more pounds, but it’s never enough. Stories abound telling us about disabled children with no school places.

The numbers never level off. Increases are the norm now. How long can this go on?

Leave a comment