Right in time for APRIL, a new chapter in the blame game.

FOR YEARS we've been told that experts aren't sure if there has ever big a real increase in the rate of autism. Every official increase was always attributed to better diagnosing/greater awareness. Autism's origin seemed to be the eternal mystery for medical science.

SUDDENLY there's research out there linking autism and ADHD to PARENTS' EXPOSURE TO CHEMICALS AND THEIR INTOLERANCE.

(Just when you thought that blaming the refrigerator mother was over.)

This research, of course, avoids any link to childhood vaccines, since the parents would have already set the child up to having autism/ADHD.

Back in February, I transcribed an interview Jill Escher, the president of the National Council on Severe Autism and a board member of Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area had with Dr. Walter Zahorodny, a leading autism researcher from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Escher was adamant that autism was really increasing and that the cause was environmental.

She blamed parents’ exposure to anesthesia.

NOW THE LATEST RESEARCH LINKS AUTISM/ADHD TO PARENTS’ INTOLERANCE TO CHEMICALS.

Watch this four minute news clip.

Mar 27, 2024, KSAT, San Antonio, Avoiding toxic exposures could help prevents autism, ADHD, new UT Health San Antonio study finds

Study is observational, doesn’t prove causality, researchers said.

VIDEO:

Do you get sick when you’re around things like car exhaust, certain perfumes, maybe nail polish or even hair spray?

You’ll want to pay attention to this next story then, especially if you’re thinking about having kids. Researchers at UT Health San Antonio are saying that parents with a high chemical intolerance are more likely to have children with autism or ADHD.



They published their finding earlier this month after they surveyed more than 4,700 parents

Reporter:

In recent decades the prevalence of people with ADHD or autism have increased. Dr. Claudia Miller and her colleagues think they may have a reason why.

Dr. Miller:

This is why we think autism has been increasing over the last several generations, especially since World War II. These exposures to these foreign chemical are mostly new since that time.

Reporter:

In a study published in the Journal of Xenobiotics, the researchers found a possible link between the two disorders and chemical intolerance. That’s an issue, Miller says, can be caused by large or repeated exposure to toxicants like pesticides, solvents, toxic mold or smoke from chemical fires. The researchers believe that affects mast cells, which are part of the immune system. Then when you’re exposed to smaller doses of those toxicants, or even certain foods or fragrances, you feel sick, and the state of your mast cells, researchers believe, could affect your child’s likelihood of developing autism or ADHD.

Miller:

Even prior to conception. So if you’re thinking about having a child, you don’t want to have exposures like that, if you can avoid it.

Reporter:

They found parents with the highest chemical intolerance issues were almost six times more likely to have a child with autism, than those with the least issues, and about twice as likely to have a child with ADHD. Because it was just an observational study, they need more research before they can confirm it’s the cause.

Miller:

There’s enough evidence to intervene.

Reporter:

But intervene how? Miller says you can avoid further exposure to chemicals, or if you’re already intolerant, to your triggers. So using things like non-toxic cleaners and avoiding items like fragrances, pesticides, toxic mold, or even nail polish could help you from increasing your risk. But you can’t say if anything will lower it.

Miller:

The most important thing probably is how we regulate products in this country and what gets on to the market in the things people then use in their homes.

Anchor:

So that begs the question, how do you know if you’re chemically intolerant? There is a quiz that’s out there that can get you started in finding that answer. It’s pretty simple. It’s just three questions, all yes or no answers. This is called the Brief Environmental Exposure and Sensitivity Inventory (BREESI).

The first question: Do you feel sick when you’re exposed to tobacco smoke, certain fragrances, nail polish/remover, paint or paint thinner, fresh tar or asphalt, cleaning supplies, new carpet or furnishings? The second question: Are you unable to tolerate or do you have adverse or allergic reactions to any drugs or medication or to an implant, prosthesis, contraceptive chemical or device, or other medical/surgical/dental material or procedure? The third question: Are you unable to tolerate or do you have adverse reactions to any foods such as dairy products, wheat, corn, eggs, caffeine, alcoholic beverages or food additives, MSG, food dye? If you answer yes to any of these questions, UT Health then recommends you take a much more detailed quiz, and that’s called the QEESI. That’s a lot longer than this one, It asks you how you rank how you’re impacted by exposure to certain chemicals or foods. How bad some of these things make you feel.

The onus is on the parents, and I can guarantee this will get mileage. It’s already making the rounds.

MSN

Newsmax

UPI/

Newsweek

Yahoo News Canada

What’s in your cleaning closet is dangerous, but injecting toxins directly into pregnant women, babies and small children is always safe.

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