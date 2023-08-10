First of all, autism has changed. It’s not solely a condition affecting children, despite the fact that we study eight year olds to determine the autism rate. NO, now lots of adults are discovering they too have autism.

Of course it helps that people like actors Rob McElhenney, Melanie Sykes, and Christine McGuinness, and athlete like Tony Snell have announced to the world that they are autistic, although their “autism” bears little resemblance to the autism I’ve seen in countless families.

I’m sure just about any famous celebrity could look at their lives and recognize certain aspects that could are part of an autism diagnosis: lack of communication skills, inability at social interaction, restrictive interests, hyper- or hyporeactivity to sensory input, and insistence on sameness, inflexible adherence to routines. Any type of emotional problem could be linked to ASD.

A story from the U.K.

https://www.learningdisabilitytoday.co.uk/huge-surge-in-number-of-people-searching-for-private-autism-assessments

talks about the “huge surge” in Google searches for autism and ADHD assessments. They’re seeing a 900 percent increase and a massive backlog of people waiting for a diagnosis.

It’s described as ‘a broken system.’

With the number of people waiting for an autism assessment expected to reach 190,000 by 2024, Brain in Hand is now urgently calling for “transformative change”.

The digital innovation healthcare company says the growing backlog of autism assessments is “a symptom of a broken system” and digital solutions will be needed to reduce pressure on NHS services.

They are so many people going after an autism diagnosis that the wait time is years long. Of course this is not the autism being diagnosed in children. 30 percent of these adults aren’t “nonverbal” and 30 percent of them don’t have intellectual disabilities like our children do. I don’t think as adults they’re still wearing diapers as many severely affected young adults with autism do. They probably don’t wander off and risk drowning as autistic children often do.

Expect more announcements of newly discovered celebrity autism. I’m sure it’s great for publicity.

Leave a comment